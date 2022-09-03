WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/3/2022)




Moe Rosensteel in action in 2018. File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

Much like the boys, the girls high school soccer season got off to a busy start with section play during the week, but as Saturday arrives, there’s a slate of non-conference and tournament matches on tap.

Remember, you can share scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Among the tournaments, include the first ever Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic being Hosted by Norwin High School featuring three games, with schools that all have ties to former Ringgold standout Moe Rosensteel, who tragically passed away in June 2019.

3:30 pm — From Bentworth HC Tyler Hamstra at Fayette Tournament:

  • Albert Gallatin 3, Bentworth 2
    BW Goals: Tessa Charpentier & Emily Kisner
  • Laurel Highlands 3, Bentworth 2
    BW Goals: Tessa Charpentier & Emily Kisner
Time Teams
Umbridge Tournament
2:00 PM Aquinas Academy vs. Ambridge
FINAL Central Valley 4, Mohawk 2
Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic
FINAL Ringgold 1, Hickory 0
FINAL Thomas Jefferson 1, Franklin Regional 0
FINAL Norwin 2, Greater Latrobe 2 (2OT)
Avonworth Tournament
FINAL Bethel Park 1, Gateway 0
FINAL Avonworth 5, Gateway 3
Baldwin Tournament
FINAL Burrell 0, Baldwin 0
6:00 P.M Steel Valley vs. Waynesburg Central
Fayette County Tournament (at Albert Gallatin)
2:15 PM Laurel Highlands 3, Bentworth 2
10:45 AM Laurel Highlands vs. Brownsville
Highlands Tournament
1:00 PM Freeport vs. Shaler
9:00 A.M Armstrong vs. Highlands
Mars Tournament
2:00 PM North Catholic vs. Fox Chapel
6:00 P.M Villa Maria (Erie) vs. Mars
South Allegheny Tournament
FINAL Keystone Oaks 4, Valley 0
2:00 PM Jeannette vs. South Allegheny
Non-Conference
1:00 PM Altoona at Plum
FINAL Blackhawk 4, Bishop Canevin 0
2:00 PM Butler at Erie Cathedral Prep
FINAL Bethel Park 1, South Fayette 0
FINAL McGuffey 1, South Side Beaver 0
FINAL Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1
FINAL Chartiers-Houston 2, Trinity 1






