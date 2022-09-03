WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/3/2022)
Much like the boys, the girls high school soccer season got off to a busy start with section play during the week, but as Saturday arrives, there’s a slate of non-conference and tournament matches on tap.
Remember, you can share scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
Among the tournaments, include the first ever Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic being Hosted by Norwin High School featuring three games, with schools that all have ties to former Ringgold standout Moe Rosensteel, who tragically passed away in June 2019.
Girls soccer
Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic
Norwin 2, Latrobe 2
Avonworth wins round 1️⃣ of Lopes Cup 🏆 vs Gateway by a score of 5-3. 🅰️⚽️
Goals
Ali Nau, Gianna Babusci, Fiona Mahan, Minah Syam (2)
Assists: Fiona Mahan
Jessica "Momo" Hunt
And that’s a wrap… BP 1 SF 0.@BlatzFreya, Alex Francus and some great team team Defending share the shut out. Great game Lady Lions and Lady Hawks. Tomorrow’s Championship game is at 2pm.@TribLiveHSSN @pghsoccernow @Big56Conference #WPIALSoccer pic.twitter.com/mdh7zspOuS
Great save by Thomas Jefferson keeper Abby Arkinson on a penalty kick by Franklin Regional’s Abby Paterline.@MoeRosensteel @FRGirlsSoccer1 @FRPantherSports @TJHSJaguars @TribLiveHSSN #FashionPalooza pic.twitter.com/b3IjJ0K4Zn
TJHS Girls Soccer Vs @FRGirlsSoccer1 @MoeRosensteel
Great performance by both teams.
TJ 1-0 Final @atkinsonabby16 with a clean sheet.
Goal scored @olivia05401608 (Supp) assist @MartinisEmma @wjhsd@TJHSJaguars
@PGvarsityextra@TribLiveHSSN@MVI_sports @pghsoccernow
Game 1 is in the books at the Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic.
Ringgold 1, Hickory 0
Ryan Wilson with the goal for the Rams. Ed Rosensteel, Moe’s father, is an Assistant Coach for Ringgold.@MoeRosensteel @RinggoldRams @TribLiveHSSN #Fashionpalooza
Great win by Chartiers-Houston Girls Soccer over Trinity 2-1!! Goals by @LDurkacs and Ava Capps!! Great goalkeeping by @EllaRichey08 !! Off to a 5-0 start to the season! #WPIALSoccer @pghsoccernow
3:30 pm — From Bentworth HC Tyler Hamstra at Fayette Tournament:
- Albert Gallatin 3, Bentworth 2
BW Goals: Tessa Charpentier & Emily Kisner
- Laurel Highlands 3, Bentworth 2
BW Goals: Tessa Charpentier & Emily Kisner
Final score:
KO – 4
Valley – 2
KO goals scored by: Kierah Hathaway ⚽️⚽️⚽️, Alyy Simon ⚽️
Today is the day! Our 1st Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic. 3 great games in the Castle at Norwin High School. Come by and check out the action and the fun! #fashion86 pic.twitter.com/T55K3nHeXf
13th Annual Lopes Cup 🏆
🆚 Gateway
📍Lenzner Field
🗓 September 3rd
⏰ 10 am #golopes
📍Lenzner Field
🗓 September 3rd
⏰ 10 am
|Time
|Teams
|Umbridge Tournament
|2:00 PM
|Aquinas Academy vs. Ambridge
|FINAL
|Central Valley 4, Mohawk 2
|Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic
|FINAL
|Ringgold 1, Hickory 0
|FINAL
|Thomas Jefferson 1, Franklin Regional 0
|FINAL
|Norwin 2, Greater Latrobe 2 (2OT)
|Avonworth Tournament
|FINAL
|Bethel Park 1, Gateway 0
|FINAL
|Avonworth 5, Gateway 3
|Baldwin Tournament
|FINAL
|Burrell 0, Baldwin 0
|6:00 P.M
|Steel Valley vs. Waynesburg Central
|Fayette County Tournament (at Albert Gallatin)
|2:15 PM
|Laurel Highlands 3, Bentworth 2
|10:45 AM
|Laurel Highlands vs. Brownsville
|Highlands Tournament
|1:00 PM
|Freeport vs. Shaler
|9:00 A.M
|Armstrong vs. Highlands
|Mars Tournament
|2:00 PM
|North Catholic vs. Fox Chapel
|6:00 P.M
|Villa Maria (Erie) vs. Mars
|South Allegheny Tournament
|FINAL
|Keystone Oaks 4, Valley 0
|2:00 PM
|Jeannette vs. South Allegheny
|Non-Conference
|1:00 PM
|Altoona at Plum
|FINAL
|Blackhawk 4, Bishop Canevin 0
|2:00 PM
|Butler at Erie Cathedral Prep
|FINAL
|Bethel Park 1, South Fayette 0
|FINAL
|McGuffey 1, South Side Beaver 0
|FINAL
|Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1
|FINAL
|Chartiers-Houston 2, Trinity 1