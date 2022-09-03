WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/3/2022)









Moe Rosensteel in action in 2018. File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

Much like the boys, the girls high school soccer season got off to a busy start with section play during the week, but as Saturday arrives, there’s a slate of non-conference and tournament matches on tap.

Remember, you can share scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Among the tournaments, include the first ever Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic being Hosted by Norwin High School featuring three games, with schools that all have ties to former Ringgold standout Moe Rosensteel, who tragically passed away in June 2019.

And that’s a wrap… BP 1 SF 0.@BlatzFreya, Alex Francus and some great team team Defending share the shut out. Great game Lady Lions and Lady Hawks. Tomorrow’s Championship game is at 2pm.@TribLiveHSSN @pghsoccernow @Big56Conference #WPIALSoccer pic.twitter.com/mdh7zspOuS — BPHS Girls Soccer (@bphsgirlssoccer) September 3, 2022

Game 1 is in the books at the Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic. Ringgold 1, Hickory 0 Ryan Wilson with the goal for the Rams. Ed Rosensteel, Moe’s father, is an Assistant Coach for Ringgold.@MoeRosensteel @RinggoldRams @TribLiveHSSN #Fashionpalooza — Bill Beckner (@BillBeckner) September 3, 2022

Great win by Chartiers-Houston Girls Soccer over Trinity 2-1!! Goals by @LDurkacs and Ava Capps!! Great goalkeeping by @EllaRichey08 !! Off to a 5-0 start to the season! #WPIALSoccer @pghsoccernow — C Hess (@cjhess13) September 3, 2022

3:30 pm — From Bentworth HC Tyler Hamstra at Fayette Tournament:

Albert Gallatin 3, Bentworth 2

BW Goals: Tessa Charpentier & Emily Kisner

BW Goals: Tessa Charpentier & Emily Kisner

Today is the day! Our 1st Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic. 3 great games in the Castle at Norwin High School. Come by and check out the action and the fun! #fashion86 pic.twitter.com/T55K3nHeXf — Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation (@MoeRosensteel) September 3, 2022

Time Teams Umbridge Tournament 2:00 PM Aquinas Academy vs. Ambridge FINAL Central Valley 4, Mohawk 2 Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic FINAL Ringgold 1, Hickory 0 FINAL Thomas Jefferson 1, Franklin Regional 0 FINAL Norwin 2, Greater Latrobe 2 (2OT) Avonworth Tournament FINAL Bethel Park 1, Gateway 0 FINAL Avonworth 5, Gateway 3 Baldwin Tournament FINAL Burrell 0, Baldwin 0 6:00 P.M Steel Valley vs. Waynesburg Central Fayette County Tournament (at Albert Gallatin) 2:15 PM Laurel Highlands 3, Bentworth 2 10:45 AM Laurel Highlands vs. Brownsville Highlands Tournament 1:00 PM Freeport vs. Shaler 9:00 A.M Armstrong vs. Highlands Mars Tournament 2:00 PM North Catholic vs. Fox Chapel 6:00 P.M Villa Maria (Erie) vs. Mars South Allegheny Tournament FINAL Keystone Oaks 4, Valley 0 2:00 PM Jeannette vs. South Allegheny Non-Conference 1:00 PM Altoona at Plum FINAL Blackhawk 4, Bishop Canevin 0 2:00 PM Butler at Erie Cathedral Prep FINAL Bethel Park 1, South Fayette 0 FINAL McGuffey 1, South Side Beaver 0 FINAL Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1 FINAL Chartiers-Houston 2, Trinity 1











