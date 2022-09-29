WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/28/2022)
The race for playoff spots and section titles intensifies on Wednesday night as the high school girls soccer schedule will see numerous key section match-ups across the WPIAL.
WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (9/28/2022)
Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
7:30 p.m
Allderdice at Shaler
7:30 p.m
Butler at Seneca Valley
7:30 p.m
Fox Chapel at North Hills
7:30 p.m
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland
Section 2 (4A)
7:30 p.m
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair
7:45 p.m
Bethel Park at Peters Township
7:45 p.m
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon
Norwin 12, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Mars 11, Armstrong 0
7:30 p.m
Hampton at Indiana
7 p.m
Obama Academy at Kiski Area
Section 2 (3A)
7:30 p.m
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold
Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0
7:30 p.m
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 p.m
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward
Section 3 (3A)
7 p.m
Gateway at Penn Hills
7:30 p.m
Greensburg Salem at Plum
7:30 p.m
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional
Section 4 (3A)
West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 1
#WPIAL Final: @WAHSGirlsSoccer/@WestASports defeats Blackhawk 2-1.
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) September 29, 2022
Moon at Chartiers Valley
Montour 1, South Fayette 0
And at the final whistle, SF 0 Montour 1. Great game @girls_montour and good luck the rest of the season.
— South Fayette Girls Soccer (@SFGS2022) September 29, 2022
Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
7:30 p.m
Ambridge at North Catholic
6:30 p.m
Avonworth at Hopewell
7:30 p.m
Beaver Area at Central Valley
7:30 p.m
Apollo Ridge at Knoch
7:30 p.m
Burrell at Highlands
Section 3 (2A)
6 p.m
Mount Pleasant at East Allegheny
7:30 p.m
Woodland Hills at Southmoreland
7:30 p.m
Yough at Ligonier Valley
Section 4 (2A)
7 p.m
Keystone Oaks at Brownsville
7 p.m
McGuffey at Shady Side Academy
7:30 p.m
South Park at West Mifflin
Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
7 p.m
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale
7:30 p.m
Serra Catholic at Jeannette
3:45 p.m
Seton LaSalle at Riverview
7:35 p.m
Bentworth at Waynesburg Central
7 p.m
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi
4:15 p.m
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy
3:30 p.m
Ellis School at Bishop Canevin
7 p.m
Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Carlynton
4 p.m
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy
Non-Conference
6 p.m
Beth-Center at South Side Beaver
