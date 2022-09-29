WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/28/2022)







The race for playoff spots and section titles intensifies on Wednesday night as the high school girls soccer schedule will see numerous key section match-ups across the WPIAL.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (9/28/2022)

Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

7:30 p.m

Allderdice at Shaler

7:30 p.m

Butler at Seneca Valley

7:30 p.m

Fox Chapel at North Hills

7:30 p.m

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

Section 2 (4A)

7:30 p.m

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair

7:45 p.m

Bethel Park at Peters Township

7:45 p.m

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon

Norwin 12, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Mars 11, Armstrong 0

7:30 p.m

Hampton at Indiana

7 p.m

Obama Academy at Kiski Area

Section 2 (3A)

7:30 p.m

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold

Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0

7:30 p.m

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 p.m

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward

Section 3 (3A)

7 p.m

Gateway at Penn Hills

7:30 p.m

Greensburg Salem at Plum

7:30 p.m

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional

Section 4 (3A)

West Allegheny 2, Blackhawk 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley

Montour 1, South Fayette 0

And at the final whistle, SF 0 Montour 1. Great game @girls_montour and good luck the rest of the season. @pghsoccernow — South Fayette Girls Soccer (@SFGS2022) September 29, 2022

Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

7:30 p.m

Ambridge at North Catholic

6:30 p.m

Avonworth at Hopewell

7:30 p.m

Beaver Area at Central Valley

7:30 p.m

Apollo Ridge at Knoch

7:30 p.m

Burrell at Highlands

5:15 p.m

Section 3 (2A)

6 p.m

Mount Pleasant at East Allegheny

7:30 p.m

Woodland Hills at Southmoreland

7:30 p.m

Yough at Ligonier Valley

Section 4 (2A)

7 p.m

Keystone Oaks at Brownsville

7 p.m

McGuffey at Shady Side Academy

7:30 p.m

South Park at West Mifflin

Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)

7 p.m

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale

7:30 p.m

Serra Catholic at Jeannette

3:45 p.m

Seton LaSalle at Riverview

7:35 p.m

Bentworth at Waynesburg Central

7 p.m

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi

4:15 p.m

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy

3:30 p.m

6 p.m

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin

7 p.m

Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Carlynton

4 p.m

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy

Non-Conference

6 p.m

Beth-Center at South Side Beaver

Non-Conference









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).