WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/19/2022)
Nearly halfway through the WPIAL soccer regular season, many big section matches are being played on Monday night across the region.
Here are the latest scores.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0
7 pm Butler at Fox Chapel
7:30 pm Pine-Richland at North Hills
Seneca Valley 7, Shaler 0
Section 2
7:30 pm Baldwin at Hempfield
8 pm Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan
7:45 pm Norwin at Mt. Lebanon
7:30 pm Peters Township at Upper St. Clair
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 9, Armstrong 0
7 pm Kiski Area at Mars
Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0
7-0 win against Obama! Goals by G.Folino(2), Gambill, Lowry, Palmieri, Mlecko, and Ripley! Shutout by N. Folino and Werner!!
— Oakland Catholic Soccer (@OCEaglesSoccer) September 20, 2022
Section 2
7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Connellsville
7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Ringgold
7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward
Section 3
7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Plum
7:30 pm Gateway at Greensburg Salem
7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Latrobe
Section 4
Moon 8, Blackhawk 0
Montour 5 Chartiers Valley 1
Final
Montour 5
Chat Valley 1#WPIALSoccer #MontourProud @pghsoccernow
— Montour Girls Soccer Highlights (@girls_montour) September 20, 2022
South Fayette 2, Trinity 0
Another section win for the South Fayette Lions! Final score here is 2-0. Goals scored by @ogrenk25 & @MiaDeramo ! Great game @THSsoccerGirls and good luck the rest of the season!
— South Fayette Girls Soccer (@SFGS2022) September 20, 2022
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0
Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0
Quaker Valley Girls ⚽ 1 Beaver 0(F)@pghsoccernow
— DeeJay Jaw (@DeeJayJaw1) September 20, 2022
North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1
4-1 WIN v Central Valley‼️⚽️
Recap:
Simone Sharpless – 2 goals
Brittany Cullen – 1 goal
Lauren MacDonald – 1 goal / 2 assists
Rylee Rocco – 1 assist
Great team effort‼️⚽️#WPIALSoccer@pghsoccernow@TribLiveHSSN@PGSportsNow
— North Catholic Girls Soccer (@NCGSoccer) September 19, 2022
Section 2
Burrell 4, Apollo-Ridge 0
Section 3
Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0
Yough 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Southmoreland 11, East Allegheny 0
Section 4
South Park 11, Brownsville 0
Shady Side Academy 5, West Mifflin 0
Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 2
A huge comeback! Down 2-0 with 19 minutes left the Lady Golden Eagles win 3-2 off the foot of set piece by @BeccaSimon6 with 23 seconds left!
KO goals:@BeccaSimon6 – 2@ArmentMaddie – 1
Assists:@emma_mathiee – 1@anikaloper_ – 1#KOSoccer🦅 #WPIALSoccer pic.twitter.com/sLV8e2V49P
— Keystone Oaks Lady Golden Eagles (@oaks_ladyeagles) September 20, 2022
Class 1A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 7 Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 2 Serra Catholic 0
Springdale 10, Jeannette 0
WPIAL Girls Soccer Result:
Jeannette 0-10 Springdale
Carissa Walsh ⚽️⚽️
Lacey Shondeck ⚽️
Ariana Caltagarone ⚽️
Ashley Ross ⚽️
Mikayla Dileo ⚽️
Caity Stec ⚽️
Briana Ross ⚽️
Grace Gent ⚽️
Addison Schussmann ⚽️@PGVarsityXtra @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN
— Marc Bentley (@marcbentley8) September 19, 2022
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 1
7 pm Monessen at Beth-Center
7 pm South Allegheny at Charleroi
Section 3
4 pm Freedom at Eden Christian
Mohawk 5 South Side Beaver 0
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 2 Bishop Canevin 0
Carlynton at Winchester Thurston
5 pm Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ellis School
Non-Conference
Penn Hills 8, Highlands 2