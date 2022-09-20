







File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

Nearly halfway through the WPIAL soccer regular season, many big section matches are being played on Monday night across the region.

Here are the latest scores.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/19/2022)

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0

7 pm Butler at Fox Chapel

7:30 pm Pine-Richland at North Hills

Seneca Valley 7, Shaler 0

Section 2

7:30 pm Baldwin at Hempfield

8 pm Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan

7:45 pm Norwin at Mt. Lebanon

7:30 pm Peters Township at Upper St. Clair

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Armstrong 0

7 pm Kiski Area at Mars

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0

7-0 win against Obama! Goals by G.Folino(2), Gambill, Lowry, Palmieri, Mlecko, and Ripley! Shutout by N. Folino and Werner!! #wpialscores @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN — Oakland Catholic Soccer (@OCEaglesSoccer) September 20, 2022

Section 2

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Connellsville

7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Ringgold

7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward

Section 3

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Plum

7:30 pm Gateway at Greensburg Salem

7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Latrobe

Section 4

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0

Montour 5 Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 2, Trinity 0

Another section win for the South Fayette Lions! Final score here is 2-0. Goals scored by @ogrenk25 & @MiaDeramo ! Great game @THSsoccerGirls and good luck the rest of the season!@pghsoccernow — South Fayette Girls Soccer (@SFGS2022) September 20, 2022

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0

Quaker Valley Girls ⚽ 1 Beaver 0(F)@pghsoccernow — DeeJay Jaw (@DeeJayJaw1) September 20, 2022

North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1

4-1 WIN v Central Valley‼️⚽️ Recap:

Simone Sharpless – 2 goals

Brittany Cullen – 1 goal

Lauren MacDonald – 1 goal / 2 assists

Rylee Rocco – 1 assist Great team effort‼️⚽️#WPIALSoccer@pghsoccernow@TribLiveHSSN@PGSportsNow — North Catholic Girls Soccer (@NCGSoccer) September 19, 2022

Section 2

Burrell 4, Apollo-Ridge 0

Section 3

Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Yough 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Southmoreland 11, East Allegheny 0

Section 4

South Park 11, Brownsville 0

Shady Side Academy 5, West Mifflin 0

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 2

A huge comeback! Down 2-0 with 19 minutes left the Lady Golden Eagles win 3-2 off the foot of set piece by @BeccaSimon6 with 23 seconds left! KO goals:@BeccaSimon6 – 2@ArmentMaddie – 1 Assists:@emma_mathiee – 1@anikaloper_ – 1#KOSoccer🦅 #WPIALSoccer pic.twitter.com/sLV8e2V49P — Keystone Oaks Lady Golden Eagles (@oaks_ladyeagles) September 20, 2022

Class 1A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 2 Serra Catholic 0

Springdale 10, Jeannette 0

WPIAL Girls Soccer Result: Jeannette 0-10 Springdale Carissa Walsh ⚽️⚽️

Lacey Shondeck ⚽️

Ariana Caltagarone ⚽️

Ashley Ross ⚽️

Mikayla Dileo ⚽️

Caity Stec ⚽️

Briana Ross ⚽️

Grace Gent ⚽️

Addison Schussmann ⚽️@PGVarsityXtra @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN — Marc Bentley (@marcbentley8) September 19, 2022

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 1

7 pm Monessen at Beth-Center

7 pm South Allegheny at Charleroi

Section 3

4 pm Freedom at Eden Christian

Mohawk 5 South Side Beaver 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 2 Bishop Canevin 0

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston

5 pm Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ellis School

Non-Conference

Penn Hills 8, Highlands 2









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).