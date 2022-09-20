WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (9/19/2022)




Nearly halfway through the WPIAL soccer regular season, many big section matches are being played on Monday night across the region.

Here are the latest scores.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0

7 pm Butler at Fox Chapel

7:30 pm Pine-Richland at North Hills

Seneca Valley 7, Shaler 0

Section 2

7:30 pm Baldwin at Hempfield

8 pm Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan

7:45 pm Norwin at Mt. Lebanon

7:30 pm Peters Township at Upper St. Clair

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Armstrong 0

7 pm Kiski Area at Mars

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 0

Section 2

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Connellsville

7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Ringgold

7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward

Section 3

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Plum

7:30 pm Gateway at Greensburg Salem

7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Latrobe

Section 4

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0

Montour 5 Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 2, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0

North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 4, Apollo-Ridge 0

Section 3

Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Yough 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Southmoreland 11, East Allegheny 0

Section 4

South Park 11, Brownsville 0

Shady Side Academy 5, West Mifflin 0

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 2

Class 1A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 2 Serra Catholic 0

Springdale 10, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 1

7 pm Monessen at Beth-Center

7 pm South Allegheny at Charleroi

Section 3

4 pm Freedom at Eden Christian

Mohawk 5 South Side Beaver 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 2 Bishop Canevin 0

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston

5 pm Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ellis School

Non-Conference

Penn Hills 8, Highlands 2




John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).


