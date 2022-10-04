WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/3/2022)
We’ll cut right to the chase.
The WPIAL Girls Soccer schedule on Monday night included a lot of key section matches with some exciting contests. Check out the latest with #WPIALSoccer twitter updates and the scoreboard below.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
WPIAL Girls Soccer Updates (10/3/2022)
It’s a beautiful night to celebrate Moe’s influence that lives on in Western PA soccer. We were honored to have Shelley Rosensteel at the game Tonight and present her with a small gift and donation for the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Foundation.🧡💜#Moe86 @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/R2W4adUYKB
— BPHS Girls Soccer (@bphsgirlssoccer) October 4, 2022
DOUBLE OT 1-0 WIN V. Quaker Valley‼️
Lone goal scored by Simone Sharpless‼️
Clean sheet for goalie Rylee Kumer‼️#wpialsoccer@pghsoccernow@TribLiveHSSN@PGSportsNow
— North Catholic Girls Soccer (@NCGSoccer) October 4, 2022
Final score from Dormont Stadium:
KO – 0
West Mifflin – 1st@pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @PGSportsNow @ko_goldeneagles #KOSoccer🦅 #WPIALSoccer
— Keystone Oaks Lady Golden Eagles (@oaks_ladyeagles) October 4, 2022
Final 2-0. Reese Phillips seals the win with a second goal with less than a minute left. Aris Lamanna with the shutout. Great game by both teams. @_reesephillips_ @aris_lamanna @BillBeckner @FRPantherSports @pghsoccernow @TribMurrysville @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/34PlDyCBbK
— Franklin Regional HS Girls Soccer (@FRGirlsSoccer1) October 4, 2022
Not the result we wanted tonight. Shady Side Academy 3. South Park 2. South Park goals by Vargo and H. Bennett. Next game is Wednesday night at McGuffey. @SPSDinfo @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra #WPIALSoccer
— South Park Soccer (@SouthParkSocce3) October 4, 2022
Lady Crusaders (7-4) make statement before Playoffs w 1-0 upset over #4 ranked OLSH.
Freshman Elliot Keverline delivers the Lone goal on a free kick.
Fellow freshman GK Maria Ravotti w 15 saves in shutout.
Team effort w strong defense🙌@pghsoccernow #WPIALScores @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/EunF58cG00
— Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh Women’s Soccer (@AquinasSoccer_W) October 4, 2022
@_reesephillips_ with the insurance goal with less than 1 minute remaining. We are final. FR 2, Gateway 0. @BillBeckner @pghsoccernow #wpialsoccer
— Franklin Regional HS Girls Soccer (@FRGirlsSoccer1) October 4, 2022
WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/3/2022)
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
North Allegheny 4, Butler 0
Pine-Richland 1, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 5, Allderdice 0
Shaler 3, North Hills 1
Section 2 (4A)
Bethel Park 8. Hempfield 0
Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 9 Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 1. Upper St. Clair 0
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 1 (3A)
Indiana 6, Armstrong 1
Hampton 3, Kiski Area 2
Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 2 (3A)
Belle Vernon 2, Connellsville 1
Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 1, Elizabeth Forward 1
Section 3 (3A)
Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 0
Penn Hills 5, Greensburg Salem 1
Latrobe 1, Plum 0
Section 4 (3A)
Trinity 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Montour 3, Blackhawk 0
Moon 3. West Allegheny 0
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
North Catholic 1. Quaker Valley 0
Section 2 (2A)
Burrell 1, Freeport 0
Apollo-Ridge 7, Highlands 0
Knoch 2. Valley 1
Section 3 (2A)
Woodland Hills 7, East Allegheny 0
Mount Pleasant-10, Ligonier Valley 0
Southmoreland 0, Yough 0
Section 4 (2A)
McGuffey 7, Brownsville 1
Shady Side Academy 3, South Park 2
West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 0
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
Steel Valley 11, Jeannette 0
Riverview 5 Serra Catholic 2
Seton LaSalle 5, Springdale 1
Section 2 (1A)
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0
Bentworth 1, East Allegheny 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Waynesburg Central 2
Section 3 (1A)
Freedom 4, Mohawk 1
Riverside 1, Eden Christian 0
6 pmSewickley Academy 3, South Side Beaver 1
Section 4 (1A)
Aquinas Academy 1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 0
Winchester Thurston 7, Bishop Canevin 0
Ellis School 11, Carlynton 0