WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/18/2022)









File photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

The regular season has just about all but wrapped up on Tuesday — for the most part — for WPIAL girls soccer, with a number of section matches deciding some final playoff spots and seeding.

A few crazy things happened, including this…

In addition, Riverview girls did the same. Went 1-1 on the day, losing to Greensburg Central Catholic 13-6 and beat Jeannette 11-0. As a result, they finish 5-7 in Class 1A Section 1, tied w/ Serra Catholic for 4th place (and final playoff spot in section).#WPIALSoccer — John Krysinsky (@JohnKrysinsky) October 19, 2022

and this…

Time changes too!

Game time is now 7pm Tomorrow night, not 6pm! — Knoch Girls Soccer (@KHSSoccer_Girls) October 18, 2022

The Knoch-Apollo-Ridge contest will be the Lone section game remaining in the WPIAL to be played on Wednesday, after the Playoff Pairings are revealed. If Knoch (9-1-1) wins the match, they’ll be crowned Class 2A, Section 2 Champs, ahead of Freeport (10-2-0).

Remember, the original schedules sometimes change and we may not receive every update. You can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Thanks for all of your support this season!

We are looking forward to the postseason and sharing the brackets for the WPIAL Playoffs on Wednesday, along with lots of content. Look for more to come!

PSN Promotes Mental Health Awareness

In addition, for the remainder of the current season and into the postseason, we would like to continue to share resources to promote Mental Health Awareness.

Here are two outstanding resources to provide help and assistance with any Mental Health concerns or crisis situations:

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 3 (3A)

Latrobe 2, Gateway 0

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

Beaver Area 4 Hopewell 0

UPDATE: Beaver & Hopewell will advance to the Playoffs as they finished third and fourth, respectively, in this section.

Section 2 (2A)

Knoch at Apollo Ridge ** UPDATE ** POSTPONED UNTIL WEDNESDAY

UPDATE: Freeport (10-2) did its part, beating Highlands on Monday. Now, Knoch (9-1-1) can overtake them if they beat Apollo-Ridge, to clinch the Section Title.

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Riverview 6

Riverview 11, Jeannette 0

UPDATE: Welp…. Serra Catholic (5-7) finished the season on Monday, but Riverview (5-7) came back on Tuesday with two more games, and went 1-1 to finish tied with Serra. Both will advance to the Playoffs in a tie for 4th place.

Section 3 (1A)

Mohawk 1 Eden Christian 0

Section 4 (1A)

Winchester Thurston 5, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 4

Winchester Thurston 9, Carlynton 0

UPDATE: Although the WPIAL should be in question for making any team play two games in a day and three times in two days, the Bears pulled it off and won the section by winning all the matches they needed to — and finishing the regular season with 9- 0-1 record in section (and overall).

Non-Conference

Allderdice 7 Obama Academy 0

Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Mount Pleasant 9, Hempfield 0

Valley 5, Penn Hills 1

Yough 4, Serra Catholic 0

Deer Lakes 2, South Allegheny 0

Southmoreland 6, Bentworth 0

North Hills 2, Springdale 1

Thomas Jefferson 2, South Park 1









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).