WPIAL Girls Soccer: Scoreboard (10/14/2022) and Schedule (10/15/2022)
IWe’ve reached the final Saturday of the regular season for high school girls soccer in the district. The schedule has a few section matches that will decide where teams finish in their respective standings.
Also, we’re including the scoreboard from Friday night’s action as a few key games were played, with North Catholic getting the upper hand on the Defending WPIAL Champs, Avonworth, to Capture the Section 1 title. This was the sixth meeting between the two schools in the last two seasons, including playoffs. Something tells us that it might not be the last, either.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/15/2022)
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 2, Avonworth 0
North Catholic (11-0-0 in section, 12-1-0 overall) earns Section 1 title. Avonworth (9-2-0, 14-3-0) will finish second in section.
WIN 2-0 v. Avonworth‼️
Great team effort‼️⚽️
Goals by:
Brittany Cullen
Simone Sharpless
Shutout for keeper Rylee Kumer!#wpialsoccer@pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGSportsNow
— North Catholic Girls Soccer (@NCGSoccer) October 14, 2022
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1
Seton LaSalle 7, Steel Valley 1
Seton LaSalle (8-3 in section, 10-4 overall) will finish in third place in Section 1, as they’ll advance to the Playoffs next week). In a schedule quirk, due to postponements, they’ll face Steel Valley again next week to close out section play.
How about those Lady Rebels tonight? 7-1 win vs Steel Valley. Goals: Paige Kuisis-5 Angelina McGrath-1 Michele Defide-1. With Paige’s goals tonight, she has reached 100 career goals!! Congratulations Paige!! ⚽️💚💛 pic.twitter.com/TdMxkfjqXI
— Seton LaSalle Girls Soccer (@GirlsSeton) October 14, 2022
Non-Conference
Allderdice 8, Brashear 0
Defeated Brashear. Two goals by Amelia Dick. Also scoring were Ella Shorkey, Anisha Willis, Gwendolyn Bernardini, Ellia Neiss, Mikayla Sharif, and first varsity goal by Zoe Casci. #CityLeague @DiceSports @DocMcCoyAtDice @PGHCityLeague @Big56Conference @pghsoccernow pic.twitter.com/Q444Zi7Vo6
— Allderdice Girls Soccer (@DiceGirlsSoccer) October 14, 2022
WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/15/2022)
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 2 (3A)
1 pm Uniontown at Belle Vernon
Be there! ⬇️
It’s our Pink Out game and Youth Day recognition too!@BVA_GangGreen @BvaPepBand @MVI_sports @TribLiveHSSN @pghsoccernow https://t.co/a1RND3uJ3c
— Coach Lovett (@BVALadyLeps) October 14, 2022
Non-Conference
TBA Aquinas Academy at Carrick
12:30 pm Bethel Park at South Park
2:30 pm Mount Pleasant at Moon
11 a.m. Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy
4 pm Shaler at Hempfield
2 p.m. Springdale at Burrell