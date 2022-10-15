WPIAL Girls Soccer: Scoreboard (10/14/2022) and Schedule (10/15/2022)









Photo courtesy Seton LaSalle girls soccer

IWe’ve reached the final Saturday of the regular season for high school girls soccer in the district. The schedule has a few section matches that will decide where teams finish in their respective standings.

Also, we’re including the scoreboard from Friday night’s action as a few key games were played, with North Catholic getting the upper hand on the Defending WPIAL Champs, Avonworth, to Capture the Section 1 title. This was the sixth meeting between the two schools in the last two seasons, including playoffs. Something tells us that it might not be the last, either.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/15/2022)

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 2, Avonworth 0

North Catholic (11-0-0 in section, 12-1-0 overall) earns Section 1 title. Avonworth (9-2-0, 14-3-0) will finish second in section.

WIN 2-0 v. Avonworth‼️ Great team effort‼️⚽️ Goals by:

Brittany Cullen

Brittany Cullen

Simone Sharpless Shutout for keeper Rylee Kumer!

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1

Seton LaSalle 7, Steel Valley 1

Seton LaSalle (8-3 in section, 10-4 overall) will finish in third place in Section 1, as they’ll advance to the Playoffs next week). In a schedule quirk, due to postponements, they’ll face Steel Valley again next week to close out section play.

Goals: Paige Kuisis-5 Angelina McGrath-1 Michele Defide-1. With Paige's goals tonight, she has reached 100 career goals!! Congratulations Paige!!

Non-Conference

Allderdice 8, Brashear 0

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/15/2022)

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 2 (3A) 1 pm Uniontown at Belle Vernon Be there! ⬇️

Section 2 (3A) 1 pm Uniontown at Belle Vernon

It's our Pink Out game and Youth Day recognition too!

Non-Conference TBA Aquinas Academy at Carrick 12:30 pm Bethel Park at South Park 2:30 pm Mount Pleasant at Moon 11 a.m. Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy 4 pm Shaler at Hempfield 2 p.m. Springdale at Burrell












