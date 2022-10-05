WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/5/2022)
The WPIAL Girls Soccer schedule on Wednesday includes a bunch of key section matches between teams vying for playoff spots and some trying to win section titles. And, we’re also getting into that time of the season where there are a lot of Senior Night festivities.
Check out the latest with #WPIALSoccer twitter updates and the scoreboard below.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
#WPIALSoccer Updates
It’s time for a proper Thank You and Congratulations to our Senior Class! #GameOnPhotography @_rileyphillips_ @DorschMauriana @SierraTodero @rileyndaugherty Ryleigh Jack, Ashley Holt, Paige Rizzer and Natalie Ribar @BillBeckner @pghsoccernow @MoeRosensteel @FRPantherSports pic.twitter.com/Bl3IjiGzc6
— Franklin Regional HS Girls Soccer (@FRGirlsSoccer1) October 5, 2022
Tonight the Lady Eagles travel to McGuffey for a section matchup. Kickoff is at 7pm. @SPSDinfo @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra #WPIALSoccer pic.twitter.com/RPX2yzaHuU
— South Park Soccer (@SouthParkSocce3) October 5, 2022
Class 4A
Section 1
7:30 pm Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley
Section 2
7:30 pm Bethel Park at Baldwin
7:30 pm Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield
7:45 pm Norwin at Peters Township
8 pm Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan
Class 3A
Section 1
7 pm Armstrong at Kiski Area
7:30 pm Hampton at Obama Academy
7:30 pm Oakland Catholic at Indiana
Section 2
7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin
7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville
7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands
Section 3
7:30 pm Gateway at Penn-Trafford
7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional
7 pm Latrobe at Penn Hills
Section 4
7:30 pm Blackhawk at South Fayette
7:30 pm Moon at Montour
7:45 pm Trinity at West Allegheny
Class 2A
Section 1
7:30 pm Ambridge at Central Valley
7:30 pm Avonworth at Beaver Area
6:30 pm Quaker Valley at Hopewell
Section 2
5:15 pm Apollo Ridge at Freeport
7:30 pm Burrell at Deer Lakes
8 pm Valley at Highlands
Section 3
7:30 pm Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland
7 p.m. Woodland Hills at Mount Pleasant
6 pm Yough at East Allegheny
Section 4
7:30 pm Brownsville at West Mifflin
7 pm South Park at McGuffey
Class 1A
Section 1
7 pm Serra Catholic at Springdale
TBA Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic
Section 2
4 pm Bentworth at Monessen
7:30 pm Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central
Section 3
3:30 pm South Side Beaver at Riverside
Section 4
4 pm Carlynton at Aquinas Academy
5:30 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin
NON-CONFERENCE
7:30 pm North Catholic at Plum
7 pm Uniontown at Charleroi