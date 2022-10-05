





The WPIAL Girls Soccer schedule on Wednesday includes a bunch of key section matches between teams vying for playoff spots and some trying to win section titles. And, we’re also getting into that time of the season where there are a lot of Senior Night festivities.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/5/2022)

Class 4A

Section 1

7:30 pm Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley

Section 2

7:30 pm Bethel Park at Baldwin

7:30 pm Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield

7:45 pm Norwin at Peters Township

8 pm Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan

Class 3A

Section 1

7 pm Armstrong at Kiski Area

7:30 pm Hampton at Obama Academy

7:30 pm Oakland Catholic at Indiana

Section 2

7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin

7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville

7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands

Section 3

7:30 pm Gateway at Penn-Trafford

7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional

7 pm Latrobe at Penn Hills

Section 4

7:30 pm Blackhawk at South Fayette

7:30 pm Moon at Montour

7:45 pm Trinity at West Allegheny

Class 2A

Section 1

7:30 pm Ambridge at Central Valley

7:30 pm Avonworth at Beaver Area

6:30 pm Quaker Valley at Hopewell

Section 2

5:15 pm Apollo Ridge at Freeport

7:30 pm Burrell at Deer Lakes

8 pm Valley at Highlands

Section 3

7:30 pm Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland

7 p.m. Woodland Hills at Mount Pleasant

6 pm Yough at East Allegheny

Section 4

7:30 pm Brownsville at West Mifflin

7 pm South Park at McGuffey

Class 1A

Section 1

7 pm Serra Catholic at Springdale

TBA Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic

Section 2

4 pm Bentworth at Monessen

7:30 pm Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central

Section 3

3:30 pm South Side Beaver at Riverside

Section 4

4 pm Carlynton at Aquinas Academy

5:30 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin

NON-CONFERENCE

7:30 pm North Catholic at Plum

7 pm Uniontown at Charleroi









