Wednesday’s girls high school soccer schedule in the region will see many matches that will help decide section title Races and playoff berths in numerous classifications.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/12/2022)

WPIAL Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

8 pm Fox Chapel at Butler

5:15 pm North Allegheny at Allderdice

7:30 pm North Hills at Pine-Richland

7:30 pm Shaler at Seneca Valley

Section 2 (4A)

7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park

7:30 pm Hempfield at Baldwin

7:30 pm Mt. Lebanon at Norwin

7:45 pm Upper St. Clair at Peters Township

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 1 (3A)

7:30 pm Armstrong at Hampton

7 pm Mars at Kiski Area

TBA Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy

Section 2 (3A)

7:30 pm Connellsville at Albert Gallatin

7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 am Ringgold at Laurel Highlands

7 pm Uniontown at Belle Vernon

Section 3 (3A)

7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Gateway

7:30 pm Latrobe at Penn-Trafford

7:30 pm Plum at Franklin Regional

Section 4 (3A)

7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at Montour

7:30 pm Moon at Blackhawk

7:30 pm Trinity at South Fayette

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

7:30 pm Ambridge at Avonworth

7:30 pm North Catholic at Central Valley

7:30 pm Quaker Valley at Beaver Area

Section 2 (2A)

7:30 pm Apollo Ridge at Burrell

5:15 pm Knoch at Freeport

7 pm Valley at Deer Lakes

Section 3 (2A)

6 pm Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny

7:30 pm Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant

7 p.m. Yough at Woodland Hills

Section 4 (2A)

7 pm Brownsville at Shady Side Academy

6 pm Keystone Oaks at South Park

7 pm West Mifflin at McGuffey

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)

7 pm Jeannette at Springdale

7 pm Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle

6 pm Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic

Section 2 (1A)

4 pm Beth-Center at Monessen

7 pm Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth

Section 3 (1A)

4 pm Eden Christian at Freedom

4 pm South Side Beaver at Mohawk

Section 4 (1A)

4 pm Aquinas Academy at Ellis School

6 pm Carlynton at Bishop Canevin

3:30 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston

Non-Conference

7 pm Brashear at Penn Hills

7:30 pm Riverview at Highlands









