WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/12/2022)
Wednesday’s girls high school soccer schedule in the region will see many matches that will help decide section title Races and playoff berths in numerous classifications.
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
8 pm Fox Chapel at Butler
5:15 pm North Allegheny at Allderdice
7:30 pm North Hills at Pine-Richland
7:30 pm Shaler at Seneca Valley
Section 2 (4A)
7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park
7:30 pm Hempfield at Baldwin
7:30 pm Mt. Lebanon at Norwin
7:45 pm Upper St. Clair at Peters Township
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 1 (3A)
7:30 pm Armstrong at Hampton
7 pm Mars at Kiski Area
TBA Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy
Section 2 (3A)
7:30 pm Connellsville at Albert Gallatin
7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 am Ringgold at Laurel Highlands
7 pm Uniontown at Belle Vernon
Section 3 (3A)
7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Gateway
7:30 pm Latrobe at Penn-Trafford
7:30 pm Plum at Franklin Regional
Section 4 (3A)
7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at Montour
7:30 pm Moon at Blackhawk
7:30 pm Trinity at South Fayette
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
7:30 pm Ambridge at Avonworth
7:30 pm North Catholic at Central Valley
7:30 pm Quaker Valley at Beaver Area
Section 2 (2A)
7:30 pm Apollo Ridge at Burrell
5:15 pm Knoch at Freeport
7 pm Valley at Deer Lakes
Section 3 (2A)
6 pm Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny
7:30 pm Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant
7 p.m. Yough at Woodland Hills
Section 4 (2A)
7 pm Brownsville at Shady Side Academy
6 pm Keystone Oaks at South Park
7 pm West Mifflin at McGuffey
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
7 pm Jeannette at Springdale
7 pm Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle
6 pm Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic
Section 2 (1A)
4 pm Beth-Center at Monessen
7 pm Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth
Section 3 (1A)
4 pm Eden Christian at Freedom
4 pm South Side Beaver at Mohawk
Section 4 (1A)
4 pm Aquinas Academy at Ellis School
6 pm Carlynton at Bishop Canevin
3:30 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston
Non-Conference
7 pm Brashear at Penn Hills
7:30 pm Riverview at Highlands