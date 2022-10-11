WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/10/2022)







It’s the last full week of the WPIAL Girls Soccer regular season. It will be a full schedule on Monday as many section title Races are still yet to be decided along with playoff berths in numerous classifications.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

7:30 pm Allderdice at Pine-Richland

7:30 pm Butler at Shaler

7 pm North Allegheny at Fox Chapel

7:30 pm Seneca Valley at North Hills

Section 2 (4A)

7:30 pm Baldwin at Norwin

7:30 pm Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair

7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Hempfield

7:45 pm Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 1 (3A)

7 pm Indiana at Mars

7:30 pm Kiski Area at Oakland Catholic (at Highmark Stadium)

6:30 pm Obama Academy at Armstrong

Section 2 (3A)

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Ringgold

7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward

Section 3 (3A)

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Latrobe

7 pm Penn Hills at Plum

7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem

Section 4 (3A)

7:30 pm Montour at Trinity

7:30 pm South Fayette at Moon

7:30 pm West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

7:30 pm Beaver Area at Ambridge

7:30 pm Central Valley at Quaker Valley

4 pm Hopewell at North Catholic

Section 2 (2A)

6 pm Deer Lakes at Apollo Ridge

7 p.m. Freeport at Valley

7 pm Highlands at Knoch

Section 3 (2A)

7 pm East Allegheny at Southmoreland

7 pm Mount Pleasant at Yough

7:30 pm Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley

Section 4 (2A)

6 pm McGuffey at Keystone Oaks

7:30 pm Shady Side Academy at West Mifflin

7 p.m. South Park at Brownsville

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)

7 pm Riverview at Jeannette

6 pm Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic

7 pm Springdale at Steel Valley

Section 2 (1A)

7 pm Monessen at Chartiers-Houston

7 pm South Allegheny at Beth-Center

7 pm Waynesburg Central at Charleroi

Section 3 (1A)

4 pm Mohawk at Eden Christian

3:30 pm Riverside at Sewickley Academy

Section 4 (1A)

4 pm Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy

5:30 pm Ellis School at Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Non-Conference

6 pm Avonworth at Freedom

7:30 pm Carrick at McKeesport

7:30 pm Hampton at Gateway









