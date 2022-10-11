WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/10/2022)
It’s the last full week of the WPIAL Girls Soccer regular season. It will be a full schedule on Monday as many section title Races are still yet to be decided along with playoff berths in numerous classifications.
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
7:30 pm Allderdice at Pine-Richland
7:30 pm Butler at Shaler
7 pm North Allegheny at Fox Chapel
7:30 pm Seneca Valley at North Hills
Section 2 (4A)
7:30 pm Baldwin at Norwin
7:30 pm Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair
7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Hempfield
7:45 pm Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 1 (3A)
7 pm Indiana at Mars
7:30 pm Kiski Area at Oakland Catholic (at Highmark Stadium)
6:30 pm Obama Academy at Armstrong
Section 2 (3A)
7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Ringgold
7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward
Section 3 (3A)
7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Latrobe
7 pm Penn Hills at Plum
7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem
Section 4 (3A)
7:30 pm Montour at Trinity
7:30 pm South Fayette at Moon
7:30 pm West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
7:30 pm Beaver Area at Ambridge
7:30 pm Central Valley at Quaker Valley
4 pm Hopewell at North Catholic
Section 2 (2A)
6 pm Deer Lakes at Apollo Ridge
7 p.m. Freeport at Valley
7 pm Highlands at Knoch
Section 3 (2A)
7 pm East Allegheny at Southmoreland
7 pm Mount Pleasant at Yough
7:30 pm Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley
Section 4 (2A)
6 pm McGuffey at Keystone Oaks
7:30 pm Shady Side Academy at West Mifflin
7 p.m. South Park at Brownsville
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
7 pm Riverview at Jeannette
6 pm Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic
7 pm Springdale at Steel Valley
Section 2 (1A)
7 pm Monessen at Chartiers-Houston
7 pm South Allegheny at Beth-Center
7 pm Waynesburg Central at Charleroi
Section 3 (1A)
4 pm Mohawk at Eden Christian
3:30 pm Riverside at Sewickley Academy
Section 4 (1A)
4 pm Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy
5:30 pm Ellis School at Our Lady of Sacred Heart
Non-Conference
6 pm Avonworth at Freedom
7:30 pm Carrick at McKeesport
7:30 pm Hampton at Gateway