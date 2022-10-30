WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs: Times/Sites set for semifinal round
The WPIAL Girls soccer Playoffs have reached the ‘Final Four’ in each classification. On Friday and over the weekend, the sites and times have been set for the Semifinal Round matches to be played on Monday and Tuesday.
The winners of the semifinals will advance to the WPIAL Championship matches to be played at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 3-5.
WPIAL GIRLS SOCCER – SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE
Monday, October 31, 2022
WPIAL Class 4A
6 pm #4 Seneca Valley vs. #1 North Allegheny at Gateway
8 pm #3 Peters Township vs. #2 Mt. Lebanon at Gateway
WPIAL Class 1A
6 pm #6 Waynesburg Central vs. #2 Springdale at Peters Township
6 pm #5 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. #1 Freedom at North Allegheny High School
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WPIAL Class 3A
6 pm #1 Mars vs #5 Latrobe at Gateway
8 pm #2 Moon vs #3 Plum at Gateway
WPIAL Class 2A
6 pm #2 Mt. Pleasant vs #3 South Park at Peters Twp
8 pm #1 North Catholic vs #5 Avonworth at Montour