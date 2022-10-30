WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs: Times/Sites set for semifinal round









Photo courtesy of Justin Berl

The WPIAL Girls soccer Playoffs have reached the ‘Final Four’ in each classification. On Friday and over the weekend, the sites and times have been set for the Semifinal Round matches to be played on Monday and Tuesday.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the WPIAL Championship matches to be played at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 3-5.

WPIAL GIRLS SOCCER – SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE

Monday, October 31, 2022

WPIAL Class 4A

6 pm #4 Seneca Valley vs. #1 North Allegheny at Gateway

8 pm #3 Peters Township vs. #2 Mt. Lebanon at Gateway

WPIAL Class 1A 6 pm #6 Waynesburg Central vs. #2 Springdale at Peters Township 6 pm #5 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. #1 Freedom at North Allegheny High School

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WPIAL Class 3A

6 pm #1 Mars vs #5 Latrobe at Gateway

8 pm #2 Moon vs #3 Plum at Gateway

WPIAL Class 2A

6 pm #2 Mt. Pleasant vs #3 South Park at Peters Twp

8 pm #1 North Catholic vs #5 Avonworth at Montour









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).