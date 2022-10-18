WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinches through Oct. 17, 2022

By:



Monday, October 17, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield Battles Hampton’s Kate Chapman for a header during their game on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Hampton.

Section play in the 2022 girls soccer regular season is over with one big exception of matches with playoff ramifications set for Tuesday.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer Playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 2 pm Wednesday.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer Playoffs through Monday:

Class 4A

Set with 8 playoff teams (no first round, four quarterfinals):

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 3A

Set with 17 playoff teams (One preliminary-round match):

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Indiana Little Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Ringgold Rams

Connellsville Falcons

Plum Mustangs

Latrobe Wildcats

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

Class 2A

Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes, no preliminary-round matches):

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Hopewell Vikings

Beaver Bobcats

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Valley Vikings

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Young Cougars

Woodland Hills Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

West Mifflin Titans

Class A

16 of a possible 17 teams qualified for the playoffs:

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Serra Catholic Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Mohawk Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Riverside Panthers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders

(If Riverview beats either Greensburg Central Catholic at home on Tuesday afternoon or Jeannette on the road Tuesday evening, the Raiders will clinch)