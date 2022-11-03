WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 4A Championship Preview: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township, 8 p.m









WPIAL Girls 4A Soccer Championship

North Allegheny (19-1-0) vs Peters Township (14-1-3)

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 8 pm | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

PSN Coverage Team: Mark Goodman (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography)

Live Stream: TribHSSN

It’s GAMEDAY‼️🖤🐯💛

⚽️ WPIAL Finals

🆚 Peters Township

🗓️ Thursday, November 3rd

🕗 8:00 PM

🏟️ Highmark Stadium

Preview

How tough is WPIAL Girls Class 4A soccer?

Both sides won both of their playoff games by a single goal, Proving that the path to Highmark Stadium is not easy for any girls team in the highest classification.

North Allegheny and Peters Township have been at the top of the girls Class 4A soccer standings for a good part of the past 20 plus years.

In the past five years, North Allegheny has been the most consistent school that has been at or near the top of the WPIAL’s ultra-competitive Class 4A Girls soccer group. This will be their third Finals appearance in the last four years.

The Tigers have a deep and talented squad, and they’re led by now two-time Moe Rosensteel Outstanding Player of the Year finalist, Lucia Wells. If you recall, it was the Pitt commit, who as a sophomore, scored the golden goal to help defeat section rival Butler in the 2020 Girls Class 4A final. Wells is surrounded by an outstanding group. Jaydn Coy is a dangerous finisher, who has proven that she can score some clutch goals, including the game winner vs Seneca Valley on Monday. Anna Bundy is a dangerous player on the width and Natalie Rak has been locked solid in goal.

Peters Township has come awfully close a few times in recent years, but they have not lifted the DIstrict 7 Trophy since 2012. Unlike last year, when they couldn’t get past Moon in three tries, this year, they are where they are because of dominance against Mt. Lebanon, their section rival, who they defeated three times this season.

While technically Mt. Lebanon were the section champs, Peters proved they were ultimately the best team out of Section 2, as they haven’t lost a match since August!

The Indians have outscored opponents 62-12 and posted 10 shutouts. It’s senior Brooke Opferman who has led the team in scoring with 13 goals in the regular season.

Against Lebo, it was Bella Spergel who scored in the first half and then Opferman who . Midfielders Opferman and fellow senior Lexi Pirosko joined sophomore Camryn Klein on the All-WPIAL team.

With little margin of error between Class 4A girls teams, this one should be another tight contest between two teams that are very much accustomed to and Surviving close playoff battles.

How They Got To Highmark

North Allegheny (Section 1 Champions)

Head Coach – Aaron Smith

Quarterfinal Rd. – def Bethel Park 2-1 in quarterfinal

Semifinal Rd. – def Seneca Valley 3-2

Peters Township (Section 2 runner-up)

Head Coach – Pat Vereb

Quarterfinal Rd. – def Butler, 1-0,

Semifinal Rd. – def Mt. Lebanon, 2-1

