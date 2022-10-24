WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 3A First Round (10/24/2022)
The WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs continue on Monday evening, with a full schedule for Class 3A.
The top two seeds in Class 1A are Mars and Moon, two soccer programs who are also the defending PIAA and WPIAL champions. Mars has been the dominant side in Class 3A, as they have not lost a match going back to 2019, while Moon won the Class 4A classification in 2021, and due to realignment, have dropped down in classification to Class 3A.
Defending WPIAL Girls Class 3A Champions: Mars
Monday, October 24, 2022 – First Round Playoff Schedule
Girls Class 3A
6:30 pm Montour vs. Hampton (at Hampton)
6:30 pm Connellsville/Penn-Trafford Winner vs. Mars (at Mars)
6:30 pm Oakland Catholic vs. Elizabeth Forward (at Elizabeth Forward)
6:30 pm West Allegheny vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Thomas Jefferson)
6:30 pm Kiski Area vs. Plum (at Plum)
6:30 pm Ringgold vs. Latrobe (at Latrobe)
6:30 pm Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette (at South Fayette)
6:30 pm Indiana vs. Moon (at Moon)
