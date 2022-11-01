WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 3A and 2A Semifinal Round (11/1/2022)







It’s down to the Final Four in the WPIAL Girls Soccer playoffs.

On Tuesday, both Class 3A and Class 2A will see who makes it to Highmark Stadium for the Championship games.

WPIAL GIRLS SOCCER: CLASS 3A & CLASS 2A PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Class 3A

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Semifinal Round

6 pm #1 Mars vs #5 Latrobe at Gateway

8 pm #2 Moon vs #3 Plum at Gateway

Girls 3A Preview/Game Notes

While almost everyone had penciled in Moon and Mars to meet in the Championship Game at Highmark Stadium, there are a few interesting things to note heading into the semifinal round. Both No. 1 Mars (who haven’t lost since 2019), and No. 2 Moon, who won Class 4A WPIAL/PIAA titles last year, had to deal with some tough quarterfinal matches on Saturday, but both pulled through, despite opponents doing everything to stymie their dangerous attackers. Now, Mars will have the challenge of taking on a very talented Latrobe side that is making most of its Deepest run in WPIAL soccer history as they’ve also stepped down in Classification after the off season realignment. The difference with Latrobe, might be they might have the attacking talent to match Mars, and this could be a fun and more open-ended match than we might expect.

For Mars, the Road to a Return to Highmark will have to go through Gateway High School, where they’ll have to play a Plum program that has lost to the Planets in three straight WPIAL finals. Will this finally be the year for Plum to score the upset? Why not? After all, Plum does have Kaitlyn Killinger and a very strong defensive side.

Class 2A

6 pm #2 Mt. Pleasant vs #3 South Park at Peters Twp

8 pm #1 North Catholic vs #5 Avonworth at Montour

2A Preview/Game Notes

Here we go again! North Catholic and Avonworth played four times in 2021, they played three times in 2020, meeting in the WPIAL Finals both of those years and also met in the PIAA semifinal round last year. Even though Avonworth has returned many players from last year’s Championship squad, this season the Trojans have had the upper hand, winning both matches to take the section crown. It was last year at Highmark Stadium when Avonworth finally broke through with a dramatic extra time game winner by Fiona Mahon that gave the ‘Lopes their first-ever district title in girls soccer.

South Park and Mt. Pleasant are two section winners who have already faced each other once this season, with Mt. Pleasant taking the win. What a great season it’s been for Mt. Pleasant, who are led by Head Coach Rich Garland. The Vikings last won a section title in 2016, but this year they dominated their section and have looked impressive in the playoffs, most recently beating Freeport, 4-0, thanks to goals Marissa Garn (2) and from Sisters Morgan Gesinski and Riley Gesinski . South Park took down section rival Shady Side Academy, in the rubber match between the two, with an impressive 5-0 win. The South Park girls program has an impressive legacy, winning five WPIAL girls soccer titles and section titles (or part of section title) in every one of the last 26 years. The Eagles scoring punch comes from Seniors Amara Battista and Cassondra O’Connor, but they have a number of underclassman who have stepped up this season, including a trio of midfielders down the middle, with Emily Mehelcic and Tori Latona at center back and Brooke Paylo in the midfield.









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).