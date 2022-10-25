WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 2A First Round (10/25/2022)
The WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs continue Tuesday evening, with a full schedule for Class 2A.
The top two seeds in Class 2A are North Catholic, who’ve been making a habit of making it all the way to the WPIAL Finals in this classification the previous three years (winning twice), and Mt. Pleasant, who have had an outstanding season.
WPIAL Girls Soccer Champions History
Girls Class 2A
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – First Round Playoff Schedule
8 pm Burrell vs. Beaver Area at Beaver Area
8 pm Keystone Oaks vs. Avonworth at Avonworth
8 pm Valley vs. North Catholic at Norwin
6 pm Hopewell vs. Knoch at Freeport
8 pm Southmoreland vs. Freeport at Freeport
6:30 pm West Mifflin vs. Mount Pleasant at Mount Pleasant
8 pm Woodland Hills vs. South Park at South Park
6 pm Yough vs. Shady Side Academy at Shady Side Academy
Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round (Noon or 2 pm)
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Semifinal Round (6 or 8 pm)
Friday, November 4, 2022 – Championship Game
