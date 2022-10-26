WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round (10/26/2022)









Photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

It’s a wet Wednesday, but the rain should taper off by the time the WPIAL Girls Class 1A playoff games scheduled for the evening should be kicking off.

In a classification that appears to be pretty wide open with numerous teams that are capable of making deep runs in the postseason, all of the top four seeds advanced in Saturday’s first round, but each will have to face more challenging opponents in the quarterfinal round.

Remaining WPIAL Girls Class 1A playoff schedule

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

6 pm: #4 Chartiers Houston vs #5 Greensburg CC — at Chartiers Houston

6 pm: #2 Springdale vs #7 Mohawk – at Kiski Area

6:30 pm: #1 Freedom vs #9 Seton LaSalle — at Freedom

8 pm: #3 Winchester Thurston vs #6 Waynesburg Central

Monday, October 31, 2022, 6:30 pm – Semifinal Round (Sites TBD)

Freedom/Seton LaSalle Winner vs Chartiers-Houston-GCC Winner

Springdale/Mohawk Winner vs Winchester Thurston/Waynesburg Central Winner

Friday, November 4, 2022, 6 pm – Championship Game

Semifinal winners

Original Bracket

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).