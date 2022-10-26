WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round (10/26/2022)
It’s a wet Wednesday, but the rain should taper off by the time the WPIAL Girls Class 1A playoff games scheduled for the evening should be kicking off.
In a classification that appears to be pretty wide open with numerous teams that are capable of making deep runs in the postseason, all of the top four seeds advanced in Saturday’s first round, but each will have to face more challenging opponents in the quarterfinal round.
Remaining WPIAL Girls Class 1A playoff schedule
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round
6 pm: #4 Chartiers Houston vs #5 Greensburg CC — at Chartiers Houston
6 pm: #2 Springdale vs #7 Mohawk – at Kiski Area
6:30 pm: #1 Freedom vs #9 Seton LaSalle — at Freedom
8 pm: #3 Winchester Thurston vs #6 Waynesburg Central
Monday, October 31, 2022, 6:30 pm – Semifinal Round (Sites TBD)
Freedom/Seton LaSalle Winner vs Chartiers-Houston-GCC Winner
Springdale/Mohawk Winner vs Winchester Thurston/Waynesburg Central Winner
Friday, November 4, 2022, 6 pm – Championship Game
Semifinal winners
Original Bracket
