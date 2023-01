WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023

By:



Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 7:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Lauren Palangio scores past Hempfield’s Mia Shipman during their game on Jan. 9. Norwin held the top spot in Class 6A.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Norwin, 14-1, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 11-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 12-4, 3

4. North Allegheny, 10-4, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 7-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. South Fayette, 14-2, 2

2. Oakland Catholic, 11-2, 3

3. McKeesport, 12-3, 1

4. Mars, 12-2, 4

5. Indiana, 11-4, 5

Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Blackhawk, 13-3, 1st

2. North Catholic, 12-3, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 11-5, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward, 12-4, 5

5. Beaver, 10-4, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Laurel, 14-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 13-1, 2

3. Keystone Oaks, 11-5, 3

4. Avonworth, 10-5, 5

5. OLSH, 11-4, NO

Out: Neshannock (9-6, 4)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Freedom, 12-1, 1

2. Greensburg CC, 14-2, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 10-2, 3

4. Burgettstown, 11-5, 4

5. Shenango, 12-4, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 7-6, 1

2. Union, 8-6, 2

3. Aquinas Academy, 11-4, 3

4. St. Joseph, 11-2, 4

5. West Greene, 9-5, 5

Out: none

