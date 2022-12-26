WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 25, 2022

By:



Sunday, December 25, 2022 | 6:31 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review The Greensburg Salem girls held at No. 4 in Class 4A in the Trib HSSN rankings.

Class 6A

1. Norwin, 7-0, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 2-1, 3

4. Peters Township, 7-1, 5

5. Mt. Lebanon, 4-3, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

1. South Fayette, 5-1, 1

2. McKeesport, 6-1, 2

3. Penn-Trafford, 8-1, 4

4. Oakland Catholic, 6-2, 5

5. Armstrong, 7-0, NO

Out: Hampton (5-2, 3)

Class 4A

1. Blackhawk, 5-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 6-2, 2

3. Beaver, 6-1, 3

4. Greensburg Salem, 6-1, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-3, NO

Out: Highlands (3-4, 5)

Class 3A

1. Neshannock, 3-3, 1

2. Laurel, 5-1, 4

3. Avonworth, 4-2, 2

4. Waynesburg, 6-1, 3

5. Keystone Oaks, 6-2, NO

Out: OLSH (3-3, 5)

Class 2A

1. Freedom, 7-1, 1

2. Greensburg CC, 7-1, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 5-0, 3

4. Clairton, 3-1, NO

5. Shenango, 5-2, 4

Out: Burgettstown (4-3, 5)

Class A

1. Aquinas Academy, 7-0, 1st

2. Bishop Canevin, 3-5, 2

3. Union, 3-3, 3

4. St. Joseph, 5-2, 4

5. West Greene, 4-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .