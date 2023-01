WPIAL girls basketball rankings for week of Jan. 1, 2023

By:



Sunday, January 1, 2023 | 5:13 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review The Greensburg Salem girls basketball team huddles before its game against Derry on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Norwin, 8-1, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 4-2, 3

4. Peters Township, 8-2, 5

5. Mt. Lebanon, 6-3, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. McKeesport, 8-1, 2

2. South Fayette, 8-2, 1

3. Penn-Trafford, 8-1, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, 7-2, 4

5. Armstrong, 9-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Blackhawk, 7-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 6-3, 2

3. Beaver, 8-1, 3

4. Greensburg Salem, 8-1, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 6-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Laurel, 7-1, 2

2. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, NO

3. Neshannock, 4-4, 1

4. Waynesburg, 8-1, 4

5. Keystone Oaks, 6-2, 5

Out: Avonworth (4-4, 3)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Freedom, 7-1, 1

2. Greensburg CC, 8-2, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 5-0, 3

4. Clairton, 3-1, 4

5. Shenango, 6-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Aquinas Academy, 8-1, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 3-5, 2

3. Union, 4-3, 3

4. St. Joseph, 7-2, 4

5. West Greene, 4-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .