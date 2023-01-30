WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinches through Jan. 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:25 PM
The 2022-23 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is starting to grow.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball Playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 pm as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Jan. 29:
Class 6A: (2 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A: (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Indiana Little Indians
Oakland Catholic Eagles
McKeesport Tigers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
South Fayette Lions
Trinity Hillers
Class 4A: (8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
West Mifflin Titans
Class 3A: (5 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Avonworth Antelopes
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Class 2A: (12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Freedom Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Aliquippa Quips
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Brentwood Spartans
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Clairton Bears
Winchester Thurston Bears
Washington Little Prexies
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
California Trojans
Class A: (4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders
Union Scotties
St. Joseph Spartans
Riverview Raiders
