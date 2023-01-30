WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinches through Jan. 29, 2023

By:



Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Chaz Ball | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco drives past Highlands’ Ava Nitowski and Shelby Wojik in the second half Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Highlands High School.

The 2022-23 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is starting to grow.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball Playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 pm as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Jan. 29:

Class 6A: (2 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A: (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Indiana Little Indians

Oakland Catholic Eagles

McKeesport Tigers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Class 4A: (8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

West Mifflin Titans

Class 3A: (5 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Class 2A: (12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Freedom Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Aliquippa Quips

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Brentwood Spartans

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Clairton Bears

Winchester Thurston Bears

Washington Little Prexies

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

California Trojans

Class A: (4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders

Union Scotties

St. Joseph Spartans

Riverview Raiders