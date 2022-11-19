WPIAL Friday Night Playoff Football Scoreboard
Stay with PSN all evening long as we keep you updated on the WPIAL Semifinal and PIAA Football playoff results.
Update: (9:20 PM)-
Tikey Hayes goes 64 yards and this one is over! 35-0 Aliquippa over McKeesport in the third quarter. Impressive dominance from the Quips Tonight @PghSportsNow
— Parker (@parkerhurley) November 19, 2022
@CrusadersFball is headed to Acrisure!!!! Final score 49-21!!!!@TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @PaFootballNews @WPIAL_Blitz @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/zmU5YtmK71
— Bishop Canevin Crusaders Athletic Department (@crusaderathdept) November 19, 2022
🏈 WPIAL CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS UPDATE:
FINAL SCORE:
Union: 18
Rochester: 16
UNION IS HEADED TO THE WPIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
— New Castle News Sports 🥇 (@NCNewsSports) November 19, 2022
That’s all she wrote: Final Score — Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Central Valley is headed to the WPIAL championship game for the 4th straight season
— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 19, 2022
Mercy rules are for Aliquippa and Belle Vernon. Both are headed back to Heinz.
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022
Update: (9:00 PM)-
Westinghouse 36
Central Clarion 0
3rd Q 3:12
— Dream Shots Media (@DreamShotsMedia) November 19, 2022
TOUCHDOWN, Rochester!
Antonio Laure finishes off a long drive for Rams with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. 2-pt good from Laure.
Rochester 16, Union 12, 7:16 left Q4 @timesscores
— Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 19, 2022
Tikey Hayes with 3 strong runs including a TD from 10 yards out. Aliquippa leads McKeesport 28-0 in the third quarter @PghSportsNow
— Parker (@parkerhurley) November 19, 2022
DISTRICT 10 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Grove City 28 Slippery Rock 17 end 3Q
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) November 19, 2022
Aliquippa 28, McKeesport 0 4Q
Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0 4Q
Belle Vernon 28, Freeport 0 4Q
Avonworth 35, SSA 0 4Q
Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 10 4Q
Beaver Falls 40, Sto-Rox 16 3Q
Bishop Canevin 49 South Side 21 4Q
Rochester 16, Union 12 4Q
Westinghouse up 36-0
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022
Update: (8:45 PM)-
QUIP is completely dominant against the PORT. Someone made a decision on the PORT coaching staff that what they have been doing all year wasn’t going to work tonight so they are out here with a whole new game plan looking sloppy on offense. Their defense is actually ballin #QUIP pic.twitter.com/M0wBds3exf
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 19, 2022
It’s definitely football weather in Western PA 💪 pic.twitter.com/DNock0rEr9
— Bishop Canevin Football (@CrusadersFball) November 18, 2022
TOUCHDOWN CENTRAL VALLEY
Deniro Simpson takes a screen pass from Antwon Johnson from 40 yards out for the score.
Central Valley extends their lead to 19-0 after Serafino DeSantis knocks down the PAT.
— Ethan Morrison (@EthanMorrison26) November 19, 2022
Westinghouse 28
Central Clarion 0
3rd Q 8:11
— Dream Shots Media (@DreamShotsMedia) November 19, 2022
Deniro Simpson catches a sideways pass from Antwon Johnson, does a little shake and bake and makes two or three guys miss and then runs 40 yards for the TD. Serafino DeSantis adds the kick and it’s 19-0 Central Valley over TJ with 5:55 to play in the 3rd quarter. #WPIAL
— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 19, 2022
Top two seeds in 4A and 3A having similar nights.
Quips up 21-0, CV up 19-0. Setting up a conference rematch for the title.
Belle Vernon and Avonworth both up 21-0.
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022
Update: (8:10 PM)-
TOUCHDOWN: Can’t believe I’m saying this, but Aliquippa is running away with this one. 39-yard TD pass from Quentin “Cheese” Goode to DJ Walker, and it’s 21-0 Quips Midway through the second: pic.twitter.com/yZriytGhli
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) November 19, 2022
Halftime at North Alleghney – Central Valley 12, Thomas Jefferson 0
— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 19, 2022
Bulldogs up 20-0 at the half. They’ll receive the second half kickoff.
— Griffin Floyd 🇺🇦 (@GriffinFloyd62) November 19, 2022
Aliquippa 21, McKeesport 0 2Q
Central Valley 12, Thomas Jefferson 0 2Q
Belle Vernon 21, Freeport 0H
Avonworth 14, Shady Side 0 H
Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 0 2Q
Beaver Falls 26, Sto-Rox 8 2Q
Bishop Canevin 41 South Side 14 2Q
Union 12, Rochester 8H
Westinghouse up 20-0 2Q
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022
Halftime: Belle Vernon 21, Freeport 0
Some stats at the break
– BV QB Laux – 7-12, 109 yards, TD
– BV RB Martin – 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs
– F RB Lane – 7 carries, 18 yards
Freeport has 62 yards of total offense, as compared to Belle Vernon’s 256. ‘Jackets get 2nd half kick
— Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) November 19, 2022
Update: (7:50 PM)-
DISTRICT 10 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Hohman 1 yd TD run (Stucchio kick)
Slippery Rock 17 Grove City 14 6:33 2Q
🔥Lutz 42 yd pass from Hohman
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) November 19, 2022
WPIAL SEMIFINALS SCORES
Aliquippa 12, McKeesport 0 2Q
Central Valley 6, Thomas Jefferson 0 2Q
Belle Vernon 21, Freeport 0 2Q
Avonworth 7, Shady Side 0 2Q
Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 0 2Q
Beaver Falls 14, Sto-Rox 8 2Q
28 Bishop Canevin, South Side 14 2Q
Rochester 8, Union 6 2Q
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022
Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff throws an interception in the end zone. Steel Valley turns the Lancers away. It remains Steel Valley 13-0 in the second quarter.
— New Castle News Sports 🥇 (@NCNewsSports) November 19, 2022
End of the 1st half:
Avonworth 14
Shady Side Academy 0
— Avonworth Football (@AvonworthFB) November 19, 2022
This time Cross does it with his legs 74 yards to the House!!!
35-14 @CrusadersFball
5:07 left in the half@WPIAL_Blitz @wpialsportsnews @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @PaFootballNews
— Bishop Canevin Crusaders Athletic Department (@crusaderathdept) November 19, 2022
Quips force a punt he snap goes over the punters head. Safety. Aliquippa leads McKeesport 14-0 with 8 to go in the first half @PghSportsNow
— Parker (@parkerhurley) November 19, 2022
Update: (7:30 PM)-
Quips Recover a McKeesport fumble. Next play, Tiqwai Hayes goes 38 yards for a TD. Quips lead, 12-0, with 4:29 left in 1Q. @timesscores #WPIAL
— Joe Sager (@joesager) November 19, 2022
“Touchdown Tikey” gets Loose for a 38-yard TD on the first play after a fumble forced and recovered by the Aliquippa defense. Quips just having their way with McKeesport here early on as they open up a 12-0 lead: pic.twitter.com/XGb5NgURZX
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) November 19, 2022
WPIAL SEMIFINAL SCORES
Aliquippa 12, McKeesport 0 1Q
Central Valley 6, Thomas Jefferson 0 1Q
Belle Vernon 14, Freeport 0 1Q
Avonworth 7, Shady Side 0 1Q
Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 0 1Q
Beaver Falls 6, Sto-Rox 0 1Q
21 Bishop Canevin, South Side 7 1Q
Rochester 8, Union 6 1Q
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022
Touchdown, Westinghouse. 3 yard carry for Shaun Robinson. QB Keyshawn Morsillo ➡️ WR Davon Jones for a two point conversion.
8-0 Bulldogs, 2:15 Q1.
— Griffin Floyd 🇺🇦 (@GriffinFloyd62) November 19, 2022
@SalMineo6_ 1 yd run, Slippery Rock 10 Grove City 7, 2:12 1st @SRAHSFootball @BobGreenburg pic.twitter.com/Gkum6roCj7
— Shane Lux (@PFN_Luxy) November 19, 2022
@StoRoxSD answers right back as Josh Jenkins hits Zay Davis for A 37-yard TD and gets the 2-pt conversion to take an 8-6 lead over Beaver Falls, 1:23 left 1st quarter. @PGVarsityXtra
— Keith Barnes (@kbarnes_pghsprt) November 19, 2022
End 1:
Belle Vernon 14
Freeport 0#WPIAL @PaFootballNews @PFNBackyard
— WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) November 19, 2022
Update: (7:05 PM)-
And here come the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A Champion Aliquippa Quips: pic.twitter.com/6jxHAo9ByK
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) November 19, 2022
Naquan Crowder (@crowder_naquan) ready for some 🥞 tonight!#KDKAFridayNightLights #GoNextLevel #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/nu8iWfFLrw
— 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) November 18, 2022
DISTRICT 10 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Nick Kingerski 21 yd FG
Slippery Rock 3 Grove City 0 9:05 1Q
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) November 19, 2022
BIG STOP IS 3rd! Tigers take over at their own 16 0-0 7:58 left in the 1st quarter @PaFootballNews @McKTigersFB @PFNBackyard pic.twitter.com/EUuSIBDrxl
— Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) November 19, 2022
The #1 seeds are showing up early. We’ve got TDs for Belle Vernon, Steel Valley, and Bishop Canevin.
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022