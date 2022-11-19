WPIAL Friday Night Playoff Football Scoreboard

Stay with PSN all evening long as we keep you updated on the WPIAL Semifinal and PIAA Football playoff results.

Update: (9:20 PM)-

Tikey Hayes goes 64 yards and this one is over! 35-0 Aliquippa over McKeesport in the third quarter. Impressive dominance from the Quips Tonight @PghSportsNow — Parker (@parkerhurley) November 19, 2022

🏈 WPIAL CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS UPDATE: FINAL SCORE:

Union: 18

Rochester: 16 UNION IS HEADED TO THE WPIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS — New Castle News Sports 🥇 (@NCNewsSports) November 19, 2022

That’s all she wrote: Final Score — Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Central Valley is headed to the WPIAL championship game for the 4th straight season — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 19, 2022

Mercy rules are for Aliquippa and Belle Vernon. Both are headed back to Heinz. — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022

Update: (9:00 PM)-

Westinghouse 36

Central Clarion 0 3rd Q 3:12 — Dream Shots Media (@DreamShotsMedia) November 19, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, Rochester! Antonio Laure finishes off a long drive for Rams with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. 2-pt good from Laure. Rochester 16, Union 12, 7:16 left Q4 @timesscores — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 19, 2022

Tikey Hayes with 3 strong runs including a TD from 10 yards out. Aliquippa leads McKeesport 28-0 in the third quarter @PghSportsNow — Parker (@parkerhurley) November 19, 2022

DISTRICT 10 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Grove City 28 Slippery Rock 17 end 3Q — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) November 19, 2022

Aliquippa 28, McKeesport 0 4Q

Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0 4Q Belle Vernon 28, Freeport 0 4Q

Avonworth 35, SSA 0 4Q Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 10 4Q

Beaver Falls 40, Sto-Rox 16 3Q Bishop Canevin 49 South Side 21 4Q

Rochester 16, Union 12 4Q Westinghouse up 36-0 — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022

Update: (8:45 PM)-

QUIP is completely dominant against the PORT. Someone made a decision on the PORT coaching staff that what they have been doing all year wasn’t going to work tonight so they are out here with a whole new game plan looking sloppy on offense. Their defense is actually ballin #QUIP pic.twitter.com/M0wBds3exf — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 19, 2022

It’s definitely football weather in Western PA 💪 pic.twitter.com/DNock0rEr9 — Bishop Canevin Football (@CrusadersFball) November 18, 2022

TOUCHDOWN CENTRAL VALLEY Deniro Simpson takes a screen pass from Antwon Johnson from 40 yards out for the score. Central Valley extends their lead to 19-0 after Serafino DeSantis knocks down the PAT. — Ethan Morrison (@EthanMorrison26) November 19, 2022

Westinghouse 28

Central Clarion 0 3rd Q 8:11 — Dream Shots Media (@DreamShotsMedia) November 19, 2022

Deniro Simpson catches a sideways pass from Antwon Johnson, does a little shake and bake and makes two or three guys miss and then runs 40 yards for the TD. Serafino DeSantis adds the kick and it’s 19-0 Central Valley over TJ with 5:55 to play in the 3rd quarter. #WPIAL — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 19, 2022

Top two seeds in 4A and 3A having similar nights. Quips up 21-0, CV up 19-0. Setting up a conference rematch for the title. Belle Vernon and Avonworth both up 21-0. — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022

Update: (8:10 PM)-

TOUCHDOWN: Can’t believe I’m saying this, but Aliquippa is running away with this one. 39-yard TD pass from Quentin “Cheese” Goode to DJ Walker, and it’s 21-0 Quips Midway through the second: pic.twitter.com/yZriytGhli — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) November 19, 2022

Halftime at North Alleghney – Central Valley 12, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 19, 2022

Bulldogs up 20-0 at the half. They’ll receive the second half kickoff. — Griffin Floyd 🇺🇦 (@GriffinFloyd62) November 19, 2022

Aliquippa 21, McKeesport 0 2Q

Central Valley 12, Thomas Jefferson 0 2Q Belle Vernon 21, Freeport 0H

Avonworth 14, Shady Side 0 H Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 0 2Q

Beaver Falls 26, Sto-Rox 8 2Q Bishop Canevin 41 South Side 14 2Q

Union 12, Rochester 8H Westinghouse up 20-0 2Q — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022

Halftime: Belle Vernon 21, Freeport 0 Some stats at the break

– BV QB Laux – 7-12, 109 yards, TD

– BV RB Martin – 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs

– F RB Lane – 7 carries, 18 yards Freeport has 62 yards of total offense, as compared to Belle Vernon’s 256. ‘Jackets get 2nd half kick — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) November 19, 2022

Update: (7:50 PM)-

DISTRICT 10 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Hohman 1 yd TD run (Stucchio kick)

Slippery Rock 17 Grove City 14 6:33 2Q 🔥Lutz 42 yd pass from Hohman — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) November 19, 2022

WPIAL SEMIFINALS SCORES Aliquippa 12, McKeesport 0 2Q

Central Valley 6, Thomas Jefferson 0 2Q Belle Vernon 21, Freeport 0 2Q

Avonworth 7, Shady Side 0 2Q Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 0 2Q

Beaver Falls 14, Sto-Rox 8 2Q 28 Bishop Canevin, South Side 14 2Q

Rochester 8, Union 6 2Q — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022

Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff throws an interception in the end zone. Steel Valley turns the Lancers away. It remains Steel Valley 13-0 in the second quarter. — New Castle News Sports 🥇 (@NCNewsSports) November 19, 2022

End of the 1st half: Avonworth 14

Shady Side Academy 0 — Avonworth Football (@AvonworthFB) November 19, 2022

This time Cross does it with his legs 74 yards to the House!!!

35-14 @CrusadersFball

5:07 left in the half@WPIAL_Blitz @wpialsportsnews @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @PaFootballNews — Bishop Canevin Crusaders Athletic Department (@crusaderathdept) November 19, 2022

Quips force a punt he snap goes over the punters head. Safety. Aliquippa leads McKeesport 14-0 with 8 to go in the first half @PghSportsNow — Parker (@parkerhurley) November 19, 2022

Update: (7:30 PM)-

Quips Recover a McKeesport fumble. Next play, Tiqwai Hayes goes 38 yards for a TD. Quips lead, 12-0, with 4:29 left in 1Q. @timesscores #WPIAL — Joe Sager (@joesager) November 19, 2022

“Touchdown Tikey” gets Loose for a 38-yard TD on the first play after a fumble forced and recovered by the Aliquippa defense. Quips just having their way with McKeesport here early on as they open up a 12-0 lead: pic.twitter.com/XGb5NgURZX — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) November 19, 2022

WPIAL SEMIFINAL SCORES Aliquippa 12, McKeesport 0 1Q

Central Valley 6, Thomas Jefferson 0 1Q Belle Vernon 14, Freeport 0 1Q

Avonworth 7, Shady Side 0 1Q Steel Valley 13, Neshannock 0 1Q

Beaver Falls 6, Sto-Rox 0 1Q 21 Bishop Canevin, South Side 7 1Q

Rochester 8, Union 6 1Q — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 19, 2022

Touchdown, Westinghouse. 3 yard carry for Shaun Robinson. QB Keyshawn Morsillo ➡️ WR Davon Jones for a two point conversion.

8-0 Bulldogs, 2:15 Q1. — Griffin Floyd 🇺🇦 (@GriffinFloyd62) November 19, 2022

@StoRoxSD answers right back as Josh Jenkins hits Zay Davis for A 37-yard TD and gets the 2-pt conversion to take an 8-6 lead over Beaver Falls, 1:23 left 1st quarter. @PGVarsityXtra — Keith Barnes (@kbarnes_pghsprt) November 19, 2022

Update: (7:05 PM)-

And here come the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A Champion Aliquippa Quips: pic.twitter.com/6jxHAo9ByK — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) November 19, 2022

DISTRICT 10 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Kingerski 21 yd FG

Slippery Rock 3 Grove City 0 9:05 1Q — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) November 19, 2022

BIG STOP IS 3rd! Tigers take over at their own 16 0-0 7:58 left in the 1st quarter @PaFootballNews @McKTigersFB @PFNBackyard pic.twitter.com/EUuSIBDrxl — Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) November 19, 2022