WPIAL Football Week 7 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, Highlights and final scores all evening long.
Update (10:00 PM)–
WPIAL Football FINAL: Upper St. Clair 30, Canon-McMillan 28
FINAL: Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 21
FINAL: Keystone Oaks 32, McGuffey 20
FINAL: Mohawk 42, Freedom 13#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
WPIAL Football FINAL: Latrobe 43, Connellsville 13
FINAL: Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14
FINAL: Sto-Rox 50, Brentwood 21
FINAL: Penn-Trafford 35, Plum 21#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
Final!!
Penn Hills 28@PCC_FOOTBALL 33#IndiansNation#WPIAL@TribLiveHSSN
— PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) October 15, 2022
Update (9:35 PM)–
WPIAL Football FINAL: Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6
FINAL: Steel Valley 48, Burrell 0
FINAL: Franklin Regional 56, Hempfield 21
FINAL: West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 13 (2OT)
FINAL: Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 7#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
Update: (9:30 PM)–
West A goes up the gut from 1 yard out and wins the game in OVERTIME, 16-13.
— West A Athletics (@WestASports) October 15, 2022
WPIAL Football FINAL: Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0
FINAL: Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3
FINAL: Union 46, Northgate 20
FINAL: Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
Central Catholic leads Penn Hills, 27-20, with 7:09 remaining in the game. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) October 15, 2022
WPIAL Football FINAL: South Fayette 45, Baldwin 0
FINAL: Central Valley 49, Ambridge 7
FINAL: Laurel 33, South Side 16
FINAL: Western Beaver 60, New Brighton 13
FINAL: Neshannock 42, Riverside 0#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
WPIAL Football FINAL: California 27, Carmichaels 6
FINAL: Avonworth 37, North Catholic 7
FINAL: Freeport 42, Knoch 0
FINAL: South Park 35, Hopewell 0#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
WPIAL Football FINAL: Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6
FINAL: Belle Vernon 55, Mt. Pleasant 7
FINAL: North Allegheny 38, Norwin 13
FINAL: Mt. Lebanon 6, Peters Township 3
FINAL: Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Jeannette 0#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022
Wilson 46 yd TD run (run failed)
Farrell 34 Sharon 7 7:26 4Q
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 15, 2022
TOUCHDOWN: Gateway moves the ball down the field against McKeesport’s backups and scores on a fumble recovered in the end zone on fourth and goal. It’s enough to avoid a Mercy rule, but this was an incredibly dominant showing by the Tigers. 41-17 McKeesport.
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 15, 2022
Update (9:10 PM)–
Running clock …
Armstrong 48, Mars 10 — A’s Isaiah Brown catches a 22-yard TD pass from Cadin Olsen on fourth-and-11 … the pass puts Olsen over 2,000 yards for the season; 5:35 3Q #HSSN #WPIAL
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 15, 2022
TOUCHDOWN, BEAVER FALLS
Jaren Brickner finds Trey Singleton on a screen for a 41-yard touchdown following an Ellwood City turnover. 2-point conversion no good.
Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood City 13, 1:05 left in Q3.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022
#WPIAL End of Regulation: @BHCougars/@bhawkqbclub/@BHSCougarSports and @WestASports are going to OT tied 7-7. @timesscores @wpialsportsnews @AJWPIAL @Cover3_ATH @WPIAL_Blitz @PghSportsNow
Watch the conclusion here: https://t.co/B3tVzgZ0Eu
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) October 15, 2022
Hancox to Lawson again, this time for 62 yards and Adams PAT good. SV 40-7. @DPyda @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @WPIAL_Insider @Big56Conference @PaFootballNews @mwhiteburgh
— Seneca Valley Sports (@SV_Sports) October 15, 2022
Update (8:55 PM)–
TOUCHDOWN, ELLWOOD CITY
Elijah Palmer-McCaine up the gut from 4 yards out! XP no good.
Beaver Falls 28, Ellwood City 13, 6:35 Q3.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022
Upper St. Clair 17
Canon-McMillan 14
3rd
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) October 15, 2022
3rdQuarter
Penn Hills 20@PCC_FOOTBALL 21#IndiansNation#WPIAL@TribLiveHSSN
— PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) October 15, 2022
And we’ve got Mercy here.
Roman Sarnic again. This time a 15-yard TD run. Franklin Regional leads Hempfield, 49-14, with 9:58 left in the third quarter. Mercy rule now in effect.
— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 15, 2022
When you get to meet Pat Narduzzi at a HS football game. This job has its perks. #PittMan #H2P pic.twitter.com/EvwD977ODo
— Michael Buckstein (@MBuckstein2332) October 15, 2022
Update (8:40 PM)–
HALFTIME:
Bethel Park 50, Moon 0
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022
Brody Almashy gets in the end zone on a QB sneak. South Side takes a 16-14 lead over Laurel with 8:35 left in the 3Q @timesscores
— Joe Sager (@joesager) October 15, 2022
TOUCHDOWN: I Overheard Jahmil Perryman on the sideline after his 75-yard TD run saying he wants to “Ball like Giannis.” Well here he is with an 85-yard TD run to give McKeesport a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/e9bvshcLtx
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 15, 2022
PT: 21
Plum: 7
0:08 left in 2Q
— Penn-Trafford Athletics (@PTWarriors) October 15, 2022
Woodland Hills 36
Fox Chapel 14
3rd Qtr
— Woodland Hills FB (@WoodyHigh) October 15, 2022
Update (8:25 PM)–
HALF: Armstrong 41, Mars 10 #HSSN https://t.co/SGH3W8j94t
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 15, 2022
End of first half and Franklin Regional leads Hempfield, 42-14. QB Roman Sarnic and receiver Ayden Hudock have been terrific for FR.
— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 15, 2022
HALF: Western Beaver 54
New Brighton 7@timesscores | #WPIAL
— Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) October 15, 2022
HALFTIME:
Thomas Jefferson – 42
Ringgold – 0#WJHSD #WErTJ pic.twitter.com/L7PfSI1kkK
— WJH School District (@wjhsd) October 15, 2022
HALF: @PRRamsFootball 21, @ShalerFB 0@RyanPalmieri7 92 rushes, 2 TDs; 110 passes for the Rams.
PR outgaining Shaler 265-92#WPIAL #HSSN @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/GUG4T67VC9
— Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 15, 2022
Update (8:05 PM)–
AT THE HALF
LEBO: 6 – Peters Twp: 3
LEBO 2Q ACTION:
> 25yd FG by McAuley
> Sack by B. Dee (video)
> Another sack by M. Gevaudan
@MtLebanonSports pic.twitter.com/YhFeQBHNoX
— LEBO FOOTBALL (@mtlebofootball) October 14, 2022
WPIAL High School Football Half Laurel Highlands 7 Trinity 0. @Rodney_G3 25 yard TD run for the Mustangs. @TribLiveHSSN @WMBS590
— Brian Mroziak (@BMroziak) October 14, 2022
Halftime, Leechburg leads 29-6. pic.twitter.com/Rk6jCprqOO
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) October 15, 2022
Aliquippa is up 48-0 over New Castle in the first half.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022
After another blocked punt by EF, Diego Magwood scores from 2 yards out to extend the lead to 43-0.
We’re seconds away from halftime. @MVI_sports
— José Negron (@JNegronMVI) October 14, 2022
Something good for Hempfield. 21-yard TD pass from Kieran Lippman to Daniel Katonka.
Franklin Regional lead now 35-7.
— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 15, 2022
Update (8:00 PM)–
CENTRAL VALLEY TOUCHDOWN
Antown Johnson finds Matt Gerovac for a 32 yard touchdown pass as the Warriors continue to pour it on.
35-0 Central Valley with 6:20 to go in the half. #WPIAL | @timesscores
— Ethan Morrison (@EthanMorrison26) October 14, 2022
Half: Laurel 14, South Side 10 @timesscores
— Joe Sager (@joesager) October 14, 2022
TOUCHDOWN, BEAVER FALLS
Jaren Brickner finds Trey Singleton from 21 yards out for the score. 2-point conversion no good.
Beaver Falls 28, Ellwood City 7, 4:57 left Q2.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 14, 2022
TOUCHDOWN: Larry Gibson rumbles for a 47-yard score, and just like that, McKeesport has a 14-10 lead over Gateway with 4:08 left in the first half: pic.twitter.com/sgnPIajgjE
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 14, 2022
#WPIAL 1:33 Q2: @BHCougars/@bhawkqbclub/@BHSCougarSports and West Allegheny are tied 7-7. 1-yard dive by Connor McGraw. @timesscores @wpialsportsnews @AJWPIAL @Cover3_ATH @WPIAL_Blitz @PghSportsNow pic.twitter.com/UEWbPVcAD8
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) October 14, 2022
Update (7:40 PM) —
A short Landon Smith TD run gives Laurel a 14-3 lead over South Side with 2:38 remaining before Halftime @timesscores
— Joe Sager (@joesager) October 14, 2022
Hickory 7 Greenville 3, 11:58, 2nd
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 14, 2022
End 1:
Armstrong 21
March 7#WPIAL @PaFootballNews
— WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) October 14, 2022
Central Catholic running back Elijah Faulkner answered with a 54-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14 with 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) October 14, 2022
Farrell 6 Sharon 0 end 1Q
Farrell fumbles in Sharon EZ.
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 14, 2022
Penn Trafford was driving into Mustangs’ territory before Plum’s Kaden Thomas Picks off PT’s Conlan Greene and takes it 55 yards for the Pick 6! @PlumFootball 7 @PTWarriors 0
9:47 left in the 1st Quarter
— Rich Donahue (@DonahuePGH) October 14, 2022
TOUCHDOWN: Third time’s the charm for McKeesport. Immediately after Bobbie Boyd has a kick-return TD wiped away by a penalty — his second TD negated by a flag already Tonight — Tigers QB Jahmil Perryman takes it himself for a 75-yard score on the very next play. Now 10-7 Gateway: pic.twitter.com/0cv0lRcHZ3
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 14, 2022
Update (7:25 PM)–
Peyton Faulkner rips away a contested pass and walks into the end zone for a 38 yard TD. Avonworth leads 14-0 with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter @PghSportsNow
— Parker (@parkerhurley) October 14, 2022
#WPIAL 0:52 Q1: @WestASports leads Blackhawk 7-0. @BrockCornell7 goes in from 26 yards out. @timesscores @wpialsportsnews @AJWPIAL @Cover3_ATH @WPIAL_Blitz @PghSportsNow pic.twitter.com/l2uMnVppUn
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) October 14, 2022
Central Catholic leads Penn Hills, 7-6, with 2:27 left in the first quarter. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) October 14, 2022
Sharon stopped at the Farrell 27 on 4th and 2. Had successfully run a 23 yard fake punt run earlier on the drive.
Farrell 6 Sharon 0 4:55 1Q
— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 14, 2022
Leechburg converts two fourth downs before Lovelace pounds in from 1 yard out to give the Blue Devils a 22-0 lead with 3:22 left in the 1st quarter.
Riverview has run 3 Offensive plays so far.
— WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) October 14, 2022
Update (7:10 PM)–
There was a fumble on the first play for New Brighton, scooped up by Western Beaver. The Golden Beavers then get a 20-yard rushing TD from Tyson Florence. They had six last week against Riverside. XP is good. @timesscores | 13-0 | #WPIAL
— Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) October 14, 2022
Good start for Gateway. The Gators move the ball down the field and get a 38-yard FG from Cole Plaskon on the opening drive of the game to take a 3-0 lead.
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 14, 2022
7-0 Hickory after a 15 yd TD scamper from Acrie @BobGreenburg @professorbriggs
— Shane Young (@ShaneYoung58) October 14, 2022
Mars 7, Armstrong 0 — Mars’ Evan Wright caps a 65-yard opening drive with a 2-yard TD run; 10:09 1Q #HSSN #WPIAL
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 14, 2022