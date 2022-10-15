WPIAL Football Week 7 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, Highlights and final scores all evening long.

Update (10:00 PM)–

WPIAL Football FINAL: Upper St. Clair 30, Canon-McMillan 28

FINAL: Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 21

FINAL: Keystone Oaks 32, McGuffey 20

FINAL: Mohawk 42, Freedom 13#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Latrobe 43, Connellsville 13

FINAL: Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14

FINAL: Sto-Rox 50, Brentwood 21

FINAL: Penn-Trafford 35, Plum 21#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

Update (9:35 PM)–

WPIAL Football FINAL: Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6

FINAL: Steel Valley 48, Burrell 0

FINAL: Franklin Regional 56, Hempfield 21

FINAL: West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 13 (2OT)

FINAL: Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 7#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

Update: (9:30 PM)–

West A goes up the gut from 1 yard out and wins the game in OVERTIME, 16-13. — West A Athletics (@WestASports) October 15, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0

FINAL: Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3

FINAL: Union 46, Northgate 20

FINAL: Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

Central Catholic leads Penn Hills, 27-20, with 7:09 remaining in the game. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) October 15, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: South Fayette 45, Baldwin 0

FINAL: Central Valley 49, Ambridge 7

FINAL: Laurel 33, South Side 16

FINAL: Western Beaver 60, New Brighton 13

FINAL: Neshannock 42, Riverside 0#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: California 27, Carmichaels 6

FINAL: Avonworth 37, North Catholic 7

FINAL: Freeport 42, Knoch 0

FINAL: South Park 35, Hopewell 0#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6

FINAL: Belle Vernon 55, Mt. Pleasant 7

FINAL: North Allegheny 38, Norwin 13

FINAL: Mt. Lebanon 6, Peters Township 3

FINAL: Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Jeannette 0#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 15, 2022

Wilson 46 yd TD run (run failed)

Farrell 34 Sharon 7 7:26 4Q — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 15, 2022

TOUCHDOWN: Gateway moves the ball down the field against McKeesport’s backups and scores on a fumble recovered in the end zone on fourth and goal. It’s enough to avoid a Mercy rule, but this was an incredibly dominant showing by the Tigers. 41-17 McKeesport. — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 15, 2022

Update (9:10 PM)–

Running clock … Armstrong 48, Mars 10 — A’s Isaiah Brown catches a 22-yard TD pass from Cadin Olsen on fourth-and-11 … the pass puts Olsen over 2,000 yards for the season; 5:35 3Q #HSSN #WPIAL — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 15, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, BEAVER FALLS Jaren Brickner finds Trey Singleton on a screen for a 41-yard touchdown following an Ellwood City turnover. 2-point conversion no good. Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood City 13, 1:05 left in Q3. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022

Update (8:55 PM)–

TOUCHDOWN, ELLWOOD CITY Elijah Palmer-McCaine up the gut from 4 yards out! XP no good. Beaver Falls 28, Ellwood City 13, 6:35 Q3. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022

Upper St. Clair 17

Canon-McMillan 14 3rd — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) October 15, 2022

And we’ve got Mercy here. Roman Sarnic again. This time a 15-yard TD run. Franklin Regional leads Hempfield, 49-14, with 9:58 left in the third quarter. Mercy rule now in effect. — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 15, 2022

When you get to meet Pat Narduzzi at a HS football game. This job has its perks. #PittMan #H2P pic.twitter.com/EvwD977ODo — Michael Buckstein (@MBuckstein2332) October 15, 2022

Update (8:40 PM)–

HALFTIME: Bethel Park 50, Moon 0 — The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022

Brody Almashy gets in the end zone on a QB sneak. South Side takes a 16-14 lead over Laurel with 8:35 left in the 3Q @timesscores — Joe Sager (@joesager) October 15, 2022

TOUCHDOWN: I Overheard Jahmil Perryman on the sideline after his 75-yard TD run saying he wants to “Ball like Giannis.” Well here he is with an 85-yard TD run to give McKeesport a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/e9bvshcLtx — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 15, 2022

PT: 21

Plum: 7

0:08 left in 2Q — Penn-Trafford Athletics (@PTWarriors) October 15, 2022

Woodland Hills 36

Fox Chapel 14

3rd Qtr — Woodland Hills FB (@WoodyHigh) October 15, 2022

Update (8:25 PM)–

HALF: Armstrong 41, Mars 10 #HSSN https://t.co/SGH3W8j94t — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 15, 2022

End of first half and Franklin Regional leads Hempfield, 42-14. QB Roman Sarnic and receiver Ayden Hudock have been terrific for FR. — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 15, 2022

HALF: Western Beaver 54

New Brighton 7@timesscores | #WPIAL — Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) October 15, 2022

Update (8:05 PM)–

AT THE HALF

LEBO: 6 – Peters Twp: 3 LEBO 2Q ACTION:

> 25yd FG by McAuley

> Sack by B. Dee (video)

> Another sack by M. Gevaudan @MtLebanonSports pic.twitter.com/YhFeQBHNoX — LEBO FOOTBALL (@mtlebofootball) October 14, 2022

WPIAL High School Football Half Laurel Highlands 7 Trinity 0. @Rodney_G3 25 yard TD run for the Mustangs. @TribLiveHSSN @WMBS590 — Brian Mroziak (@BMroziak) October 14, 2022

Aliquippa is up 48-0 over New Castle in the first half. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 15, 2022

After another blocked punt by EF, Diego Magwood scores from 2 yards out to extend the lead to 43-0. We’re seconds away from halftime. @MVI_sports — José Negron (@JNegronMVI) October 14, 2022

Something good for Hempfield. 21-yard TD pass from Kieran Lippman to Daniel Katonka.

Franklin Regional lead now 35-7. — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 15, 2022

Update (8:00 PM)–

CENTRAL VALLEY TOUCHDOWN Antown Johnson finds Matt Gerovac for a 32 yard touchdown pass as the Warriors continue to pour it on. 35-0 Central Valley with 6:20 to go in the half. #WPIAL | @timesscores — Ethan Morrison (@EthanMorrison26) October 14, 2022

Half: Laurel 14, South Side 10 @timesscores — Joe Sager (@joesager) October 14, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, BEAVER FALLS Jaren Brickner finds Trey Singleton from 21 yards out for the score. 2-point conversion no good. Beaver Falls 28, Ellwood City 7, 4:57 left Q2. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) October 14, 2022

TOUCHDOWN: Larry Gibson rumbles for a 47-yard score, and just like that, McKeesport has a 14-10 lead over Gateway with 4:08 left in the first half: pic.twitter.com/sgnPIajgjE — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 14, 2022

Update (7:40 PM) —

A short Landon Smith TD run gives Laurel a 14-3 lead over South Side with 2:38 remaining before Halftime @timesscores — Joe Sager (@joesager) October 14, 2022

Hickory 7 Greenville 3, 11:58, 2nd — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 14, 2022

End 1:

Armstrong 21

March 7#WPIAL @PaFootballNews — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) October 14, 2022

Central Catholic running back Elijah Faulkner answered with a 54-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14 with 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) October 14, 2022

Farrell 6 Sharon 0 end 1Q

Farrell fumbles in Sharon EZ. — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 14, 2022

Penn Trafford was driving into Mustangs’ territory before Plum’s Kaden Thomas Picks off PT’s Conlan Greene and takes it 55 yards for the Pick 6! @PlumFootball 7 @PTWarriors 0 9:47 left in the 1st Quarter — Rich Donahue (@DonahuePGH) October 14, 2022

TOUCHDOWN: Third time’s the charm for McKeesport. Immediately after Bobbie Boyd has a kick-return TD wiped away by a penalty — his second TD negated by a flag already Tonight — Tigers QB Jahmil Perryman takes it himself for a 75-yard score on the very next play. Now 10-7 Gateway: pic.twitter.com/0cv0lRcHZ3 — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 14, 2022

Update (7:25 PM)–

Peyton Faulkner rips away a contested pass and walks into the end zone for a 38 yard TD. Avonworth leads 14-0 with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter @PghSportsNow — Parker (@parkerhurley) October 14, 2022

Central Catholic leads Penn Hills, 7-6, with 2:27 left in the first quarter. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) October 14, 2022

Sharon stopped at the Farrell 27 on 4th and 2. Had successfully run a 23 yard fake punt run earlier on the drive.

Farrell 6 Sharon 0 4:55 1Q — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) October 14, 2022

Leechburg converts two fourth downs before Lovelace pounds in from 1 yard out to give the Blue Devils a 22-0 lead with 3:22 left in the 1st quarter. Riverview has run 3 Offensive plays so far. — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) October 14, 2022

Update (7:10 PM)–

There was a fumble on the first play for New Brighton, scooped up by Western Beaver. The Golden Beavers then get a 20-yard rushing TD from Tyson Florence. They had six last week against Riverside. XP is good. @timesscores | 13-0 | #WPIAL — Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) October 14, 2022

Good start for Gateway. The Gators move the ball down the field and get a 38-yard FG from Cole Plaskon on the opening drive of the game to take a 3-0 lead. — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) October 14, 2022

7-0 Hickory after a 15 yd TD scamper from Acrie @BobGreenburg @professorbriggs — Shane Young (@ShaneYoung58) October 14, 2022