WPIAL Football Week 1 Friday Night Scoreboard

High school football officially starts Tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, Highlights and final scores all evening long.

Update (10:32 PM)-

Final: Belle Vernon 41, Laurel Highlands 30 — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) September 3, 2022

FINAL Aliquippa @ Armstrong Aliquippa defeats Armstrong 28-14. Tiqwai Hayes rushed for four touchdowns on the evening. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 3, 2022

Update (10:07 PM)-

Plum 28

Fox Chapel 13

Final #RollStangsRoll

2-0! — Plum Football (@PlumFootball) September 3, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Elizabeth Forward 50, West Mifflin 14

FINAL: Wheeling Park (https://t.co/ot4ibHKOL6.) 42, Brashear 12

FINAL: Apollo-Ridge 34, Valley 19

FINAL: Peters Township 30, Seneca Valley 27#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) September 3, 2022

WPIAL football FINAL: McKeesport 19, Penn-Trafford 7

FINAL: Beaver 19, Beaver Falls 16

FINAL: Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 0

FINAL: Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) September 3, 2022

TOUCHDOWN: Make it four scores on the day for Aliquippa’s sophomore Sensation Tiqwai Hayes. This one is a dagger from 21 yards out to give the Quips a 28-14 lead with 3:10 to play: pic.twitter.com/mmMCNSA0r3 — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) September 3, 2022

Pine-Richland 33

Kiski Area 0

Final@PaFootballNews — Deacon Blues (@KAR120C6) September 3, 2022



Update (10:00 PM)-

Football from Seneca Valley HS 0:52 / 4th Qtr 30 Peters Township

Seneca Valley 27 Bedillion hits a 37 yard FG to break the tie. Let’s Go PT! Finish it! — Peters Township Sports (@PetersTwpSports) September 3, 2022

North Allegheny 35

Canon Mac 21 Final — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

Central 35

Abraham Lincoln 22 Final — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

Ambridge Bridgers coming back to town with a win! AAHS 16 – FAHS 14! — Bridger Brigade (@BridgerBrigade) September 3, 2022

Unreal game https://t.co/y0aiKXfOu8 — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 3, 2022



Update (9:40 PM)-

Chris Livsey pick 6 for Gateway they lead 21-0 1:42 left @PaFootballNews — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 3, 2022

Mount Lebanon and Bethel Park are going to overtime. It’s 21-21 all. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 3, 2022

Freeport 30

South Allegheny 8 We said the only way Freeport wins is if @benny_lane02 goes crazy ….. yep Ben lane is going crazy — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

Ambridge @ Freedom Update Ambridge extends their lead as Stacey Jones scampers in from 27 yards out. 16-6 Ambridge with 4:34 to go in the third quarter. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 3, 2022

Update (9:33 PM)-

#WPIAL Final: @WestASports defeats South Fayette 40-7. 28 fourth quarter points, with TD’s by @nodin_tracy, @BrockCornell7 and Mike Woodson. Indian defense forces 5 turnovers, 2 INT’s by Cornell, 2 fumble recoveries by @nicklongo0another INT by @Brennan_19 — Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) September 3, 2022

End 3:

Gateway 7

Woodland Hills 0

A defensive struggle Tonight here at Gateway #WPIAL @PaFootballNews — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 3, 2022

Third rushing TD for Cruce Brookins. This 1-yarder gives Steel Valley a 21-18 lead over Sto-Rox; 7:13 3Q #HSSN #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/04zAiNIHad — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 3, 2022

Mt Lebanon 14

Bethel 14 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022



Update (8:54 PM)-

What a RUN! Bret FitzSimmons with his fourth touchdown of the game on an EIGHTY-YARD run!!! 80! That was CV’s first play on their drive since that Avonworth touchdown. Warriors now lead 37-7. CV said no way. @timesscores | #WPIAL — Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) September 3, 2022

Latrobe – 16

Franklin Regional – 13th — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

HALFTIME: @nafootball_tfl 27@BigMacsFootball 7 Khairyn Boyd and Andrew Gavlik combined for 3 scores and over 100 of offense for North Allegheny, while Canon-Mac’s only score came courtesy of a Trayvon Mullen INT & receiving TD.

The Tigers will receive the 2nd-half Kickoff. pic.twitter.com/QPgyK4tUvV — Wes Champlin (@weschamplin) September 3, 2022

Central Catholic 21

Abraham Lincoln 6 Halftime — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

24 Upper St Clair

North Hills 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

Update (8:48 PM)-

Half: Beaver 19, Beaver Falls 8 @timesscores — Joe Sager (@joesager) September 3, 2022

Sto-Rox 18, Steel Valley 14 — S-R’s Diego Ellis returns the second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. They had a 75-yarder negated by penalty in the first half; 11:45 3Q #HSSN #WPIAL — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 3, 2022

Freeport 23

South Allegheny 8 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

Aliquippa @ Armstrong Update The quips lead the Riverhawks going into the half thanks to Tiqwai Hayes’ second rushing touchdown of the evening. 14-7 Aliquippa at the break. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 3, 2022

Plum 21 Fox Chapel 7 at half — Plum Athletics (@PlumAthletics) September 3, 2022

At the end of the half: Trinity – 21, Chartiers Valley – 0 pic.twitter.com/x0FqNi15uP — Trinity Hillers Varsity Football (@FootballHillers) September 3, 2022

Halftime. Knoch & Indiana tied at 13. Knoch with a fumble recovery & return for a TD, Indiana with an 82 yard pass for a TD. All four scores in the final 4:15 of the first half. @TribLiveHSSN — Knoch Radio (@KnochRadio) September 3, 2022

Steel Valley 14, Sto-Rox 12 — SR’s Jaymont Green-Miller catches a 3-yard TD from Josh Miller on fourth and goal … 2-point pass failed; 9 seconds left until half #HSSN — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 3, 2022



Update (8:40 PM)-

Halftime. Valley 13, AR 12. — Apollo Ridge (@ApolloRidge) September 3, 2022

OLSH 7

Rochester 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022

Freeport 10

South Allegheny 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022

McKeesport 7

Penn-Trafford 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022

Update (8:19 PM)-

Hopewell 14

New Brighton 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022

A safety for Moon puts the score at 7-2 Montour with 10:14 left in the half — Moon Area Football (@Moon_Football) September 2, 2022

Steel Valley 14, Sto-Rox 6 — SV’s Cruce Brookins scores again, this time on an 81-yard TD run; 4:24 2Q #HSSN #WPIAL — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 2, 2022

Freeport 3

South Allegheny 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022

Central Valley 16

Avonworth 0 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022

Halftime: Gateway 7, Woodland Hills 0. @PghSportsNow — Brandon Walker (@bwalkerdadon) September 2, 2022

Aliquippa @ Armstrong Update All tied up going into the second quarter as both teams traded touchdowns in the first. Aliquippa 7, Armstrong 7: Aliquippa has possession of the ball to start the second quarter. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 2, 2022

Mount Lebanon leads Bethel Park, 14-7, at halftime. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 2, 2022

Update (7:47 PM)-

Following a fumble recovery, @KrotecKingston scores on a 1-yard TD run. @HopewellVikesFB 7 New Brighton 0. pic.twitter.com/0HV3YmFsth — Pittsburgh Sports Now (@PghSportsNow) September 2, 2022

Steel Valley 7, Sto-Rox 6 — SV’s Cruce Brookins answers with a 26-yard TD run; 1:16 1Q #HSSN #WPIAL — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 2, 2022

Bethel Park’s Austin Cayle rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to cut Mount Lebanon’s lead to 14-7. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 2, 2022

Central Valley QB Antwon Johnson finds a wide open Jayvin Thompson catches and runs 59-yards into the end zone for a CV score. Had absolutely no pressure on him at all. Extra kick is good and CV leads 7-0. #WPIAL | @timesscores — Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) September 2, 2022

Update (7:35 PM)-

Nathan Salia just rushed for a 75-yard touchdown to give Mount Lebanon a 14-0 advantage. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 2, 2022

On 4th and goal from the 9 BV runs a jet sweep to Quinton Martin. Martin gets outside, jukes, bounces off a tackle and punches it in. 2 TDs for the star athlete, 14-0 BVA @PghSportsNow — Parker (@parkerhurley) September 2, 2022

Sto-Rox 6, Steel Valley 0 — Sto-Rox’s Jaymont Green-Miller catches a 59-yard TD from Josh Jenkins; 3:46 1Q #HSSN #WPIAL — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 2, 2022

End of the first quarter Gateway 7, Woodland Hills 0. @PghSportsNow — Brandon Walker (@bwalkerdadon) September 2, 2022



Update (7:22 PM)-

Not a bad way to start your season. Laurel Highlands fumbled punt snap. Then on his first carry of the season, Quinton Martin goes 23 yards for a TD. Belle Vernon leads Laurel Highlands, 7-0, 37 seconds into the game. — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) September 2, 2022

Cal grabs an early 7-0 lead over Charleroi after a 19-yd TD run by Jake Layhue. @MVI_sports — Adam Brewer (@amb7445) September 2, 2022