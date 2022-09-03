WPIAL Football Week 1 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts Tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, Highlights and final scores all evening long.
Update (10:32 PM)-
Final: Belle Vernon 41, Laurel Highlands 30
— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) September 3, 2022
FINAL Aliquippa @ Armstrong
Aliquippa defeats Armstrong 28-14. Tiqwai Hayes rushed for four touchdowns on the evening.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 3, 2022
Update (10:07 PM)-
Plum 28
Fox Chapel 13
Final #RollStangsRoll
2-0!
— Plum Football (@PlumFootball) September 3, 2022
WPIAL Football FINAL: Elizabeth Forward 50, West Mifflin 14
FINAL: Wheeling Park (https://t.co/ot4ibHKOL6.) 42, Brashear 12
FINAL: Apollo-Ridge 34, Valley 19
FINAL: Peters Township 30, Seneca Valley 27#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) September 3, 2022
WPIAL football FINAL: McKeesport 19, Penn-Trafford 7
FINAL: Beaver 19, Beaver Falls 16
FINAL: Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 0
FINAL: Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7#HSSN
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) September 3, 2022
TOUCHDOWN: Make it four scores on the day for Aliquippa’s sophomore Sensation Tiqwai Hayes. This one is a dagger from 21 yards out to give the Quips a 28-14 lead with 3:10 to play: pic.twitter.com/mmMCNSA0r3
— Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) September 3, 2022
Pine-Richland 33
Kiski Area 0
Final@PaFootballNews
— Deacon Blues (@KAR120C6) September 3, 2022
Update (10:00 PM)-
Football from Seneca Valley HS
0:52 / 4th Qtr
30 Peters Township
Seneca Valley 27
Bedillion hits a 37 yard FG to break the tie.
Let’s Go PT! Finish it!
— Peters Township Sports (@PetersTwpSports) September 3, 2022
North Allegheny 35
Canon Mac 21
Final
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Central 35
Abraham Lincoln 22
Final
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Ambridge Bridgers coming back to town with a win! AAHS 16 – FAHS 14!
— Bridger Brigade (@BridgerBrigade) September 3, 2022
Unreal game https://t.co/y0aiKXfOu8
— WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 3, 2022
Update (9:40 PM)-
Final
Highlands 23
Blackhawk 0
Golden Rams improve to 2-0
Next: Week 2 @ Chartiers Valley, 7 PM@HighlandsSD @R4mLand @WPIAL_Blitz @PGVarsityXtra @TribLiveHSSN @wpial7
— Highlands_Athletics (@HighlandsAthl) September 3, 2022
Chris Livsey pick 6 for Gateway they lead 21-0 1:42 left @PaFootballNews
— WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 3, 2022
Mount Lebanon and Bethel Park are going to overtime. It’s 21-21 all. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 3, 2022
Freeport 30
South Allegheny 8
We said the only way Freeport wins is if @benny_lane02 goes crazy ….. yep Ben lane is going crazy
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Ambridge @ Freedom Update
Ambridge extends their lead as Stacey Jones scampers in from 27 yards out.
16-6 Ambridge with 4:34 to go in the third quarter.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 3, 2022
Update (9:33 PM)-
#WPIAL Final: @WestASports defeats South Fayette 40-7.
28 fourth quarter points, with TD’s by @nodin_tracy, @BrockCornell7 and Mike Woodson.
Indian defense forces 5 turnovers, 2 INT’s by Cornell, 2 fumble recoveries by @nicklongo0another INT by @Brennan_19
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) September 3, 2022
End 3:
Gateway 7
Woodland Hills 0
A defensive struggle Tonight here at Gateway #WPIAL @PaFootballNews
— WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 3, 2022
Third rushing TD for Cruce Brookins. This 1-yarder gives Steel Valley a 21-18 lead over Sto-Rox; 7:13 3Q #HSSN #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/04zAiNIHad
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 3, 2022
@WPIAL_Insider @wpialsportsnews @WPIAL_Blitz Halftime in Kittanning. Quips 14 Armstrong 7.
— Todd Ashbaugh (@toddashbaugh) September 3, 2022
Mt Lebanon 14
Bethel 14
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Update (8:54 PM)-
What a RUN! Bret FitzSimmons with his fourth touchdown of the game on an EIGHTY-YARD run!!! 80!
That was CV’s first play on their drive since that Avonworth touchdown. Warriors now lead 37-7. CV said no way. @timesscores | #WPIAL
— Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) September 3, 2022
Latrobe – 16
Franklin Regional – 13th
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
HALFTIME: @nafootball_tfl 27@BigMacsFootball 7
Khairyn Boyd and Andrew Gavlik combined for 3 scores and over 100 of offense for North Allegheny, while Canon-Mac’s only score came courtesy of a Trayvon Mullen INT & receiving TD.
The Tigers will receive the 2nd-half Kickoff. pic.twitter.com/QPgyK4tUvV
— Wes Champlin (@weschamplin) September 3, 2022
Central Catholic 21
Abraham Lincoln 6
Halftime
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
24 Upper St Clair
North Hills 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Update (8:48 PM)-
Half: Beaver 19, Beaver Falls 8 @timesscores
— Joe Sager (@joesager) September 3, 2022
Sto-Rox 18, Steel Valley 14 — S-R’s Diego Ellis returns the second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. They had a 75-yarder negated by penalty in the first half; 11:45 3Q #HSSN #WPIAL
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 3, 2022
Freeport 23
South Allegheny 8
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Aliquippa @ Armstrong Update
The quips lead the Riverhawks going into the half thanks to Tiqwai Hayes’ second rushing touchdown of the evening.
14-7 Aliquippa at the break.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 3, 2022
Plum 21 Fox Chapel 7 at half
— Plum Athletics (@PlumAthletics) September 3, 2022
At the end of the half: Trinity – 21, Chartiers Valley – 0 pic.twitter.com/x0FqNi15uP
— Trinity Hillers Varsity Football (@FootballHillers) September 3, 2022
#WPIAL Halftime: @sflionssports leads West Allegheny 7-6.
Not much offense to speak of. SF has 82 total yards of offense, WA has 63. @wpialsportsnews @AJWPIAL @Cover3_ATH @PghSportsNow @TribStandout @WPIAL_Blitz
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) September 3, 2022
Halftime. Knoch & Indiana tied at 13. Knoch with a fumble recovery & return for a TD, Indiana with an 82 yard pass for a TD. All four scores in the final 4:15 of the first half. @TribLiveHSSN
— Knoch Radio (@KnochRadio) September 3, 2022
Steel Valley 14, Sto-Rox 12 — SR’s Jaymont Green-Miller catches a 3-yard TD from Josh Miller on fourth and goal … 2-point pass failed; 9 seconds left until half #HSSN
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 3, 2022
Update (8:40 PM)-
Halftime. Valley 13, AR 12.
— Apollo Ridge (@ApolloRidge) September 3, 2022
OLSH 7
Rochester 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 3, 2022
Halftime: @Warriors_CV 30
Avonworth 0@timesscores | #WPIAL
— Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) September 2, 2022
Freeport 10
South Allegheny 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022
McKeesport 7
Penn-Trafford 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022
Update (8:19 PM)-
Hopewell 14
New Brighton 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022
A safety for Moon puts the score at 7-2 Montour with 10:14 left in the half
— Moon Area Football (@Moon_Football) September 2, 2022
Steel Valley 14, Sto-Rox 6 — SV’s Cruce Brookins scores again, this time on an 81-yard TD run; 4:24 2Q #HSSN #WPIAL
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 2, 2022
Freeport 3
South Allegheny 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022
Central Valley 16
Avonworth 0
— WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) September 2, 2022
Halftime: Gateway 7, Woodland Hills 0. @PghSportsNow
— Brandon Walker (@bwalkerdadon) September 2, 2022
Aliquippa @ Armstrong Update
All tied up going into the second quarter as both teams traded touchdowns in the first.
Aliquippa 7, Armstrong 7: Aliquippa has possession of the ball to start the second quarter.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) September 2, 2022
Mount Lebanon leads Bethel Park, 14-7, at halftime. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 2, 2022
End of 1st in the Route 8 Rivalry
Hampton 3
Shaler 0@ShalerFB @SA_Students1 @WPIAL_Insider @wpialsportsnews @Big56Conference
— Shaler Area Football (@ShalerFB) September 2, 2022
Update (7:47 PM)-
Following a fumble recovery, @KrotecKingston scores on a 1-yard TD run. @HopewellVikesFB 7 New Brighton 0. pic.twitter.com/0HV3YmFsth
— Pittsburgh Sports Now (@PghSportsNow) September 2, 2022
#WPIAL After 1: @sflionssports leads West Allegheny 7-0. Drew Welhorsky Thu @natedeanes_4 from 7 yards out for the score.@wpialsportsnews @AJWPIAL @Cover3_ATH @PghSportsNow @TribStandout @WPIAL_Blitz https://t.co/B3tVzgZ0Eu
— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) September 2, 2022
Steel Valley 7, Sto-Rox 6 — SV’s Cruce Brookins answers with a 26-yard TD run; 1:16 1Q #HSSN #WPIAL
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 2, 2022
Bethel Park’s Austin Cayle rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to cut Mount Lebanon’s lead to 14-7. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 2, 2022
Blackhawk 0 Highlands 0 end of 1st @timesscores @wpialsportsnews @PaFootballNews @WPIAL_Insider
— Blackhawk QB Club (@bhawkqbclub) September 2, 2022
Central Valley QB Antwon Johnson finds a wide open Jayvin Thompson catches and runs 59-yards into the end zone for a CV score. Had absolutely no pressure on him at all. Extra kick is good and CV leads 7-0. #WPIAL | @timesscores
— Rachael Kriger (@RachaelKriger) September 2, 2022
Update (7:35 PM)-
Nathan Salia just rushed for a 75-yard touchdown to give Mount Lebanon a 14-0 advantage. @PghSportsNow
— Chris Ward (@CWard_94) September 2, 2022
On 4th and goal from the 9 BV runs a jet sweep to Quinton Martin. Martin gets outside, jukes, bounces off a tackle and punches it in. 2 TDs for the star athlete, 14-0 BVA @PghSportsNow
— Parker (@parkerhurley) September 2, 2022
Sto-Rox 6, Steel Valley 0 — Sto-Rox’s Jaymont Green-Miller catches a 59-yard TD from Josh Jenkins; 3:46 1Q #HSSN #WPIAL
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 2, 2022
End of the first quarter Gateway 7, Woodland Hills 0. @PghSportsNow
— Brandon Walker (@bwalkerdadon) September 2, 2022
Update (7:22 PM)-
Not a bad way to start your season. Laurel Highlands fumbled punt snap.
Then on his first carry of the season, Quinton Martin goes 23 yards for a TD. Belle Vernon leads Laurel Highlands, 7-0, 37 seconds into the game.
— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) September 2, 2022
Cal grabs an early 7-0 lead over Charleroi after a 19-yd TD run by Jake Layhue. @MVI_sports
— Adam Brewer (@amb7445) September 2, 2022
Gateway on the board first Brad Birch 5 yard run 7-0 Gateway 5:25 1Q @PaFootballNews
— WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 2, 2022