WPIAL football playoff field set

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Chaz Ball | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford's Carmen Metcalfe pulls in a pass over Franklin Regional's Chase Lemke on Friday. The Warriors won 28-21 in overtime to clinch a playoff spot in Class 5A.

Here’s a look at the teams that have qualified for the WPIAL football playoffs. The Playoffs begin next Friday, and pairings will be announced at 2 pm Saturday on Trib HSSN.

Class 6A (4 teams)

1. North Allegheny, 2. Mt. Lebanon, 3. Central Catholic, 4. Canon-McMillan

Class 5A (8 teams)

Big East: 1. Franklin Regional, 2. Gateway, 3. Penn-Trafford*

Northeast: 1. Pine-Richland, 2. Woodland Hills, 3. North Hills*

Allegheny Six: 1. Bethel Park, 2. Upper St. Clair

Class 4A (13 teams)

Parkway: 1. Aliquippa, 2. Central Valley, 3. Montour, 4. West Allegheny, 5. Blackhawk

Big Eight: 1. Thomas Jefferson, 2. McKeesport, 3. Laurel Highlands, 4. Latrobe

Greater Allegheny: 1. Armstrong, 2. Highlands, 3. Hampton, 4. Mars

Class 3A (12 teams)

Western Hills: 1. Avonworth, 2. West Mifflin, 3. Beaver, 4. South Park

Allegheny 6: 1. Freeport, 2. Shady Side Academy, 3. East Allegheny, 4. Deer Lakes

Interstate: 1. Belle Vernon, 2. Elizabeth Forward, 3. Mt. Pleasant, 4. Southmoreland

Class 2A (14 teams)

Allegheny: 1. Steel Valley, 2. Serra Catholic, 3. Ligonier Valley, 4. Apollo-Ridge, 5. Burrell

Midwestern Athletic: 1. Beaver Falls, 2. Neshannock, 3. Mohawk, 4. Western Beaver, 5. Riverside

Century: 1. Sto-Rox, 2. Keystone Oaks, 3. McGuffey, 4. Washington

Class A (16 teams)

Big 7: 1. Laurel, 2. South Side, 3. Union, 4. Rochester

Eastern: 1. Greensburg CC, 2. Clairton, 3. Leechburg, 4. Jeannette

Black Hills: 1. Bishop Canevin, 2. Fort Cherry, 3. Burgettstown, 4. OLSH

Tri-County South: 1. Mapletown, 2. Monessen, 3. California, 4. Carmichaels

*Wild card