WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the Playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, Highlights and final scores all evening long.
Updates (10:55 PM)-
WPIAL Football FINAL: Montour 34, Hampton 33
District 10 FINAL: McDowell 62, Butler 7
FINAL: Washington 49, Serra Catholic 21 #HSSN
WPIAL Football FINAL: Bishop Canevin 63, Jeannette 14
FINAL: West Mifflin 54 Southmoreland 28
FINAL: Shady Side Academy 35, South Park 14#HSSN
24 Upper St Clair
Gateway 21
Final
Gateway will be turning in equipment on Monday pic.twitter.com/K3FkZIuidH
WALK-OFF for Montour!!!!! James Bundridge with the 23-yd TD grab at the buzzer…… caps a 99-yd drive with the backup qb starting it then Kaleb Platz filling in to toss the TD pic.twitter.com/UJqoa9V0Jt
Beaver Valley finals:
Class 4A
Armstrong 39, Blackhawk 7
Class 3A
Beaver 17, Deer Lakes 3
Class 2A
Ligonier Valley 27, Western Beaver 20
Sto-Rox 29, Riverside 0
Class 1A
South Side 34, California 3
Rochester 36, Greensburg CC 15
WPIAL Football FINAL: Latrobe 28, Highlands 21 (OT)
FINAL: Ligonier Valley 27, Western Beaver 20
FINAL: Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8#HSSN
FINAL: @shady_side 35, South Park 14
Bulldogs advance to #WPIAL 3A quarterfinals, face No. 3 EF next week.
For SSA: @bellinotti24 17 rushes, 212 yards, 4 TDs
In the loss, @eric_doerue 28 rushes, 217 yards, 2 TDs for SP#HSSN @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/4K0ePzcA0L
Update (10:46 PM)-
McGuffey wins their second playoff game since 1994! Congratulations @McguffeyFB!! https://t.co/CMZxDStMEM
WPIAL Football FINAL: Pine-Richland 31, Penn-Trafford 17
FINAL: Mapletown 41, Leechburg 28
FINAL: Beaver 17, Deer Lakes 3
FINAL: Armstrong 39, Blackhawk 7#HSSN
FINAL:
Rochester 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 15.
Well. 14 Rams pull off the upset against No. 3 Centurions!
Final
Bethel 19
North Hills 17
Update (9:40 PM)-
TOUCHDOWN, Clairton
Bears extend the lead to 37-13 over OLSH. Capone Jones another rushing touchdown.
— The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022
Washington 35
Serra Catholic 21
TOUCHDOWN, OLSH!
JaVaughn Moore from 41 yards out is a draw. 2-point try no good.
Chargers staying alive.
Clairton 37, OLSH 19, mid Q4
Final Game Winner touch down pass from @kaleb_platz Thu @James_Bundridge Montour defeats Hampton 34-33
Update (9:15 PM)-
Morsillo hits Sincere Smith for a 70 yd TD. PAT
House 42
CR 15
2:39 third@3RBroadcasting
@PaFootballNews
LIVE BROADCAST#WPIAL #Pittsburgh #fridaynightlights #PIAA #PA
McKeesport 43
Mars 0
Milli went wild
Rochester 28
Greensburg CC 0
GCC will be turning equipment in on Monday
FINAL:
South Side 34, California 3
To the 4th we go in a 5A slugfest! https://t.co/lpP9d1YMQc
Final:
Union – 32
Burgettstown – 7
Woody High 21
Franklin Reg. 0
FINAL
Update (8:50 PM)-
Gateway 21
USC 16
TOUCHDOWN, Ligonier Valley.
Haden Sieroky, his third rushing TD of the night, this one from 3 yards out.
XP good.
Ligonier Valley 20, Western Beaver 13, Midway through Q3.
TOUCHDOWN, Clairton!
43-yard touchdown by Drachir Jones is a draw play. Things coming apart a bit for OLSH. 2-point no good.
Clairton 18, OLSH 7, late Q2
Third field goal of the game for Bennett Henderson this one a 25yd field goal. Gateway still leads 21-16 4:43 3Q @PaFootballNews
Wetzel field goal with 6:38 to play gives #BethelPark lead over #NorthHills 19-17.
Update (8:16PM)-
Keefer hits Keffer 41 yards for a Scottie Touchdown!
Scotties- 7
West Mifflin- 19
3:43 remaining in the first half.
TOUCHDOWN RAMS!
Highlands 14
Latrobe 7
16 seconds left in the first half
Chandler Thimons 11-yard pass to Landan Signorella (Burton Babinsack kick)@HighlandsSD @R4mLand @ChandlerThimons @landan_sig @WPIAL_Blitz @TribLiveHSSN
McKeesport kicker Milton Campos nailed a 22-yard field goal to put the Mercy rule in play right before Halftime at 36-0. @PghSportsNow
USC had gateway 3rd and 16 and went man to man then gave up a 17 yard crossing route. Remember that play
USC 10
Gateway 7
Update (7:55 PM)-
MUSTANGS STRIKE FIRST @Rodney_G3 finds @AntwanBlack6 and @LHMustangFB go up 7-0 over West A with 3:40 left in the first quarter @PaFootballNews @PFNBackyard pic.twitter.com/J9PHdpYL29
THE REAL DEAL @Rodney_G3 takes it in himself! 14-0 @LHMustangFB lead over West A. 1:15 left in the 1stQ @PaFootballNews @PFNBackyard pic.twitter.com/0KPVjtMBdx
10 yards and @Rodney_G3 hits the endzone AGAIN @LHMustangFB leads 21-0 over West A with 4:43 left in the Half @PaFootballNews @PFNBackyard pic.twitter.com/Bd6k4chn1a
Update (7:52 PM)-
LH adds a 30+ yard FG to make it 24-0 with 3:27 left in the half.
Laurel 28 Carmichael 0
Q1
Landon Smith with a 4 yard run for his fourth TD of the night against the Mighty Mikes, Boughter with another good kick
Listen LIVE on LCSN and @triblivehssn
🎥 https://t.co/fJxWNAC8gk
#WPIAL 1A First Round
Bishop Canevin 21 Jeannette 14, 2nd Q
End of One
Fort Cherry 13, Monessen 0
Rangers outgaining Greyhounds 123-37. @MVI_sports
68-yard pass and catch for the Wolverines touchdown.
(XP is good)
Woodland Hills – 14
Franklin Regional – 0
2:06 (2nd)
