WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the Playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, Highlights and final scores all evening long.

Updates (10:55 PM)-

WPIAL Football FINAL: Montour 34, Hampton 33

District 10 FINAL: McDowell 62, Butler 7

FINAL: Washington 49, Serra Catholic 21 #HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 5, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Bishop Canevin 63, Jeannette 14

FINAL: West Mifflin 54 Southmoreland 28

FINAL: Shady Side Academy 35, South Park 14#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 5, 2022

24 Upper St Clair

Gateway 21 Final Gateway will be turning in equipment on Monday pic.twitter.com/K3FkZIuidH — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 5, 2022

WALK-OFF for Montour!!!!! James Bundridge with the 23-yd TD grab at the buzzer…… caps a 99-yd drive with the backup qb starting it then Kaleb Platz filling in to toss the TD pic.twitter.com/UJqoa9V0Jt — Cover Three Athletics (@Cover3_ATH) November 5, 2022

Beaver Valley finals: Class 4A

Armstrong 39, Blackhawk 7 Class 3A

Beaver 17, Deer Lakes 3 Class 2A

Ligonier Valley 27, Western Beaver 20

Sto-Rox 29, Riverside 0 Class 1A

South Side 34, California 3

Rochester 36, Greensburg CC 15 — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Latrobe 28, Highlands 21 (OT)

FINAL: Ligonier Valley 27, Western Beaver 20

FINAL: Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 5, 2022

FINAL: @shady_side 35, South Park 14 Bulldogs advance to #WPIAL 3A quarterfinals, face No. 3 EF next week. For SSA: @bellinotti24 17 rushes, 212 yards, 4 TDs In the loss, @eric_doerue 28 rushes, 217 yards, 2 TDs for SP#HSSN @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/4K0ePzcA0L — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 5, 2022

Update (10:46 PM)-

McGuffey wins their second playoff game since 1994! Congratulations @McguffeyFB!! https://t.co/CMZxDStMEM — WPIAL Blitz (@WPIAL_Blitz) November 5, 2022

WPIAL Football FINAL: Pine-Richland 31, Penn-Trafford 17

FINAL: Mapletown 41, Leechburg 28

FINAL: Beaver 17, Deer Lakes 3

FINAL: Armstrong 39, Blackhawk 7#HSSN — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 5, 2022

FINAL: Rochester 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 15. Well. 14 Rams pull off the upset against No. 3 Centurions! — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

Final Bethel 19

North Hills 17 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 5, 2022



Update (9:40 PM)-

TOUCHDOWN, Clairton Bears extend the lead to 37-13 over OLSH. Capone Jones another rushing touchdown. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

Washington 35

Serra Catholic 21 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, OLSH! JaVaughn Moore from 41 yards out is a draw. 2-point try no good. Chargers staying alive. Clairton 37, OLSH 19, mid Q4 — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

Final Game Winner touch down pass from @kaleb_platz Thu @James_Bundridge Montour defeats Hampton 34-33 — Montour Football (@MontourFootball) November 5, 2022

Update (9:15 PM)-

McKeesport 43

Mars 0 Milli went wild — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 5, 2022

Rochester 28

Greensburg CC 0 GCC will be turning equipment in on Monday — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 5, 2022

FINAL: South Side 34, California 3 — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

To the 4th we go in a 5A slugfest! https://t.co/lpP9d1YMQc — WPIAL Insider (@WPIAL_Insider) November 5, 2022

Final: Union – 32

Burgettstown – 7 — Troy Elich (@Troy3775) November 5, 2022

Woody High 21

Franklin Reg. 0

FINAL — Woodland Hills FB (@WoodyHigh) November 5, 2022

Update (8:50 PM)-

Gateway 21

USC 16 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, Ligonier Valley. Haden Sieroky, his third rushing TD of the night, this one from 3 yards out. XP good. Ligonier Valley 20, Western Beaver 13, Midway through Q3. — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, Clairton! 43-yard touchdown by Drachir Jones is a draw play. Things coming apart a bit for OLSH. 2-point no good. Clairton 18, OLSH 7, late Q2 — The Times Sports (@timesscores) November 5, 2022

Third field goal of the game for Bennett Henderson this one a 25yd field goal. Gateway still leads 21-16 4:43 3Q @PaFootballNews — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) November 5, 2022

Wetzel field goal with 6:38 to play gives #BethelPark lead over #NorthHills 19-17. — Almanac Sports (@SHAlmanacSports) November 5, 2022

Update (8:16PM)-

Keefer hits Keffer 41 yards for a Scottie Touchdown! Scotties- 7

West Mifflin- 19 3:43 remaining in the first half. — SHS Athletics (@SHSAthletics4U) November 4, 2022

McKeesport kicker Milton Campos nailed a 22-yard field goal to put the Mercy rule in play right before Halftime at 36-0. @PghSportsNow — Chris Ward (@CWard_94) November 5, 2022

USC had gateway 3rd and 16 and went man to man then gave up a 17 yard crossing route. Remember that play USC 10

Gateway 7 — WPIAL Sportsmen (@wpialsportsnews) November 4, 2022

Update (7:55 PM)-

10 yards and @Rodney_G3 hits the endzone AGAIN @LHMustangFB leads 21-0 over West A with 4:43 left in the Half @PaFootballNews @PFNBackyard pic.twitter.com/Bd6k4chn1a — Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) November 4, 2022



Update (7:52 PM)-

LH adds a 30+ yard FG to make it 24-0 with 3:27 left in the half. — West A Athletics (@WestASports) November 4, 2022

Laurel 28 Carmichael 0

Q1 Landon Smith with a 4 yard run for his fourth TD of the night against the Mighty Mikes, Boughter with another good kick Listen LIVE on LCSN and @triblivehssn

🎥 https://t.co/fJxWNAC8gk — Lawrence County SportsNet (@LCSportsNet) November 4, 2022

#WPIAL 1A First Round Bishop Canevin 21 Jeannette 14, 2nd Q — Westmoreland Sports Network (@WestmorelandSN) November 4, 2022

End of One Fort Cherry 13, Monessen 0 Rangers outgaining Greyhounds 123-37. @MVI_sports — Adam Brewer (@amb7445) November 4, 2022