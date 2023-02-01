WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff Qualifiers through Jan. 31, 2023

By:



Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Max Hurray celebrates with Andrew Maddalon after scoring during their game on Dec. 22, 2022.

The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with two weeks left in the regular season.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball Playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 pm as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.

Class 6A

5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot

New Castle Red Hurricane

Central Catholic Vikings

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Class 5A

9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Penn Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Gateway Gators

McKeesport Tigers

North Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 4A

10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Hampton Talbots

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Lincoln Park Leopards

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

South Allegheny Gladiators

Quaker Valley Quakers

Class 3A

11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mohawk Warriors

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Steel Valley Ironmen

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Washington Little Prexies

Young Cougars

Class 2A

11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Aliquippa Quips

Northgate Flames

Shenango Wildcats

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders

Nazareth Prep Saints

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Class A

6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Carlynton Cougars

Rochester Rams

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

Imani Christian Saints