WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff Qualifiers through Jan. 31, 2023
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 11:34 PM
The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with two weeks left in the regular season.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball Playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 pm as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A
5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot
New Castle Red Hurricane
Central Catholic Vikings
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Class 5A
9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Penn Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Gateway Gators
McKeesport Tigers
North Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A
10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Hampton Talbots
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Lincoln Park Leopards
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
South Allegheny Gladiators
Quaker Valley Quakers
Class 3A
11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mohawk Warriors
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Steel Valley Ironmen
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Washington Little Prexies
Young Cougars
Class 2A
11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Aliquippa Quips
Northgate Flames
Shenango Wildcats
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders
Nazareth Prep Saints
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Class A
6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Carlynton Cougars
Rochester Rams
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
Imani Christian Saints
