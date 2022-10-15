WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Smith’s 5 TDs lead No. 4 Laurel past No. 3 South Side
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:39 AM
Landon Smith ran for 253 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, as No. 4 Laurel upended No. 3 South Side, 33-16, in the Class A Big 7 Conference on Friday night.
CJ Sunseri threw for 76 yards for the Spartans (6-1, 4-0).
Ryan Navarra and Brody Almashy ran for touchdowns for South Side (7-1, 3-1), which led 16-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6 — In the Big 7 Conference, Hunter Lively ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as Shenango (2-6, 2-3) gained 346 yards on the ground in its win over Summit Academy (1-7, 0-4). Vincent Houck had two interceptions for Shenango, which forced five turnovers overall.
46 Union, 20 Northgate — In the Big 7 Conference, Union (6-2, 3-1) scored 38 first-half points on the way to beating Northgate (3-5, 1-4).
Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6 — Xavier Nelson caught five passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Bishop Canevi (7-1, 5-0) beat Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 1-3) in the Black Hills Conference. Jason Cross threw for 144 yards and a touchdown, caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Kole Olszewski and returned an interception 96 yards for another TD. Olszewski threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Fort Cherry 28, Cornell 7 — In the Black Hills Conference, Matt Sieg threw for 41 yards, rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 75 yards for another score as Fort Cherry (5-3, 3-2) won on the road at Cornell (3 -4, 2-3).
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Avella 0, forfeit – Well. 2-ranked OLSH improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Black Hills Conference after Avella (1-7, 1-4) was forced to forfeit due to a shortage of healthy players.
Frazier 25, Springdale 12 — Brennen Stewart ran for one touchdown and threw for two others as Frazier (1-7, 1-4) defeated Springdale (0-8, 0-4) in the Class A Eastern Conference. Stewart threw 11-yard scoring strikes to Andrew Bandish and Austin Wilson.
Leechburg 57, Riverview 12 — In Eastern Conference play, Braylan Lovelace rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 Leechburg (6-2, 4-1) to the win over Riverview (3-5, 1-3). Carlo Buzzato ran for 118 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
37 Beth-Center, 33 West Greene — In Tri-County South play, Ethan Varesko ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beth-Center (3-5, 2-3) to the win at West Greene (1-7, 1-4). Colin Brady had 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns for West Greene.
California 27, Carmichaels 6 — Jake Layhue threw for one touchdown and ran for another as California (6-2, 3-2) beat Carmichaels (5-3, 3-2) in the Tri-County South.
Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3 — Landan Stevenson rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns and added a scoring reception to lead Mapletown (8-0, 5-0) to the Tri-County South win over Bentworth (2-6, 0-5).
Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30 — Tyvaughn Kershaw rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 38-yard punt return to lead Monessen (5-3, 4-1) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (4-4, 2-3 ). Cole Jones threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns for Jefferson-Morgan.
Rochester 36, Clairton 26 — Rochester (4-3) defeated Clairton (3-5) in nonconference play.
