WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Smith’s 5 TDs lead No. 4 Laurel past No. 3 South Side

By:



Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel’s Landon Smith works out on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the high school.

Landon Smith ran for 253 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, as No. 4 Laurel upended No. 3 South Side, 33-16, in the Class A Big 7 Conference on Friday night.

CJ Sunseri threw for 76 yards for the Spartans (6-1, 4-0).

Ryan Navarra and Brody Almashy ran for touchdowns for South Side (7-1, 3-1), which led 16-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6 — In the Big 7 Conference, Hunter Lively ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as Shenango (2-6, 2-3) gained 346 yards on the ground in its win over Summit Academy (1-7, 0-4). Vincent Houck had two interceptions for Shenango, which forced five turnovers overall.

46 Union, 20 Northgate — In the Big 7 Conference, Union (6-2, 3-1) scored 38 first-half points on the way to beating Northgate (3-5, 1-4).

Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6 — Xavier Nelson caught five passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Bishop Canevi (7-1, 5-0) beat Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 1-3) in the Black Hills Conference. Jason Cross threw for 144 yards and a touchdown, caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Kole Olszewski and returned an interception 96 yards for another TD. Olszewski threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Fort Cherry 28, Cornell 7 — In the Black Hills Conference, Matt Sieg threw for 41 yards, rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 75 yards for another score as Fort Cherry (5-3, 3-2) won on the road at Cornell (3 -4, 2-3).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Avella 0, forfeit – Well. 2-ranked OLSH improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Black Hills Conference after Avella (1-7, 1-4) was forced to forfeit due to a shortage of healthy players.

Frazier 25, Springdale 12 — Brennen Stewart ran for one touchdown and threw for two others as Frazier (1-7, 1-4) defeated Springdale (0-8, 0-4) in the Class A Eastern Conference. Stewart threw 11-yard scoring strikes to Andrew Bandish and Austin Wilson.

Leechburg 57, Riverview 12 — In Eastern Conference play, Braylan Lovelace rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 Leechburg (6-2, 4-1) to the win over Riverview (3-5, 1-3). Carlo Buzzato ran for 118 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

37 Beth-Center, 33 West Greene — In Tri-County South play, Ethan Varesko ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beth-Center (3-5, 2-3) to the win at West Greene (1-7, 1-4). Colin Brady had 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns for West Greene.

California 27, Carmichaels 6 — Jake Layhue threw for one touchdown and ran for another as California (6-2, 3-2) beat Carmichaels (5-3, 3-2) in the Tri-County South.

Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3 — Landan Stevenson rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns and added a scoring reception to lead Mapletown (8-0, 5-0) to the Tri-County South win over Bentworth (2-6, 0-5).

Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30 — Tyvaughn Kershaw rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 38-yard punt return to lead Monessen (5-3, 4-1) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (4-4, 2-3 ). Cole Jones threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns for Jefferson-Morgan.

Rochester 36, Clairton 26 — Rochester (4-3) defeated Clairton (3-5) in nonconference play.

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, Beth-Center, Bishop Canevin, California, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Clairton, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan, Laurel, Leechburg, Mapletown, Monessen, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart , Riverview, Rochester, Shenango, South Side, Springdale, Summit Academy, Union, West Greene