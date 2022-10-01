WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Laurel Highlands upsets No. 4 Thomas Jefferson

By:



Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher carries against Belle Vernon on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Rodney Gallagher threw two touchdown passes for Laurel Highlands as the Mustangs upset No. 4 Thomas Jefferson, 31-24, in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference football game Friday night.

Hunter Kooser caught a 90-yard touchdown pass, and Keondre DeShields caught an 87-yard TD for Laurel Highlands (4-2, 2-1). Leland Layhue also scored on a 10-yard fumble return, and Jaiden Tucker had a 10-yard TD run.

Kameron Eggerton scored on a 20-yard fumble return for Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 1-1).

Latrobe 31, Trinity 6 — In the Big Seven Conference, John Wetzel tossed for two touchdowns and ran for 129 yards and a TD to lead Latrobe (3-3, 1-2) to the win against Trinity (2-4, 1-2). Robert Fulton added 122 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

McKeesport 42, Ringgold 0 — Bobbie Boyd ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Jahmil Perryman added 114 rushing yards and three TDs as No. 2 McKeesport (6-0, 3-0) shut out Ringgold (0-6, 0-2) in the Big Seven Conference.

Armstrong 35, North Catholic 19 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Cadin Olsen threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns to lead Armstrong (5-1, 2-0) to the win over North Catholic (3-3, 1-2). Jason Siket threw for 115 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another TD for North Catholic.

Indiana 47, Kiski Area 28 — Garrison Dougherty scored four touchdowns as Indiana (3-3, 1-2) beat Kiski Area (0-6, 0-3) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Dom Dininno rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Kiski Area.

Parkway

Aliquippa 55, Ambridge 20 — In the Parkway Conference, top-ranked Aliquippa (5-0, 3-0) defeated Ambridge (1-5, 0-3).

Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0 — Brett FitzSimmons rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Central Valley (6-0, 3-0) blanked Blackhawk (3-3, 2-1) in Parkway Conference play. Antwon Johnson threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Central Valley’s defense limited Blackhawk to only 79 yards.

Montour 51, New Castle 0 — Montour (3-3, 2-1) downed New Castle (1-5, 0-3) in the Parkway Conference.

West Allegheny 43, Chartiers Valley 6 — Brock Cornell scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to lead West Allegheny (5-1, 2-1) to the Parkway Conference win against Chartiers Valley (0-6, 0-3). Nodin Tracy added 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns for West Allegheny.

Hampton 55, Connellsville 19 — Michael Morgano ran for 123 yards and five touchdowns and scored on a blocked punt return as Hampton (3-3) beat Connellsville (2-4) in nonconference play. Eric Weeks added 131 rushing yards and a touchdown for Hampton.

Tags: Aliquippa, Ambridge, Armstrong, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Hampton, Indiana, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Montour, New Castle, North Catholic, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, West Allegheny