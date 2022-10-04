WPIAL Class 3A boys golf Championship preview

By:



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski hits a drive on No. 17 at the Latrobe Elks during the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament Sept. 2.

WPIAL Class 3A boys golf Championship final round

When: Thursday

Where: Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley

Defending champions: Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford

Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PI2A Championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

Make times

Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot an even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and Defending Champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot an even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was T-9. … There has not been a repeat Champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two Champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.

Past champions: 2021 — Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford (3A); Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian Academy (2A)

2020 — Justin Scally, Moon (3A); Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy (2A)

2019 — Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel (3A); JF Aber, Sewickley Academy (2A)

2018 — Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)

2017 — Chris Sabol, Moon (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)

2016 — Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)

2015 — Hunter Bruce, Peters Township (Class 3A); Jason Li, Sewickley Academy (Class 2A)

2014 — Anthony Cordaro, Fox Chapel (Class 3A); Chris Tanabe, Quaker Valley (Class 2A)

2013 — Corey Long, South Fayette (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)

2012 — Brent Rodgers, Central Catholic (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)

2011 — Zack Taylor, Baldwin (Division I); Brad Thornton, Shenango (Division II)

2010 — Bo Lustig, Belle Vernon (Division I); Max Kaminsky, Serra Catholic (Division II)

2009 — Ben Gjebre, Latrobe

2008 — Adam Stawski, Plum

2007 — Brock Pompeani, Hopewell

2006 — Adam Hofmann, Fox Chapel

2005 — Christian Goetz, Burgettstown

2004 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland

2003 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland

2002 — Tim Moynihan, Franklin Regional

2001 — David Vallina, Burgettstown

2000 — David Valllina, Burgettstown

1999 — Scott Chisholm, North Hills

1998 — Nate Speer, Burrell

1997 — Tom Barnhart, Laurel Highlands

1996 — Andy Latowski, Baldwin

1995 — Russ Manski, Central Catholic

1994 — Andy Hay, North Catholic

1993 — Brian Tutich, Greensburg Central Catholic

1992 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch

1991 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch

1990 — Jeff Diehl, Butler

1989 — Kevin Shields, Mt. Lebanon

1988 — Perry DiNardo, Trinity

1987 — George Laskey, Geibel

1986 — Kevin Reisenweaver, Latrobe

1985 — Seth Pevarnik, Greensburg Central Catholic

1984 — Tony Brovety, Bentworth

1983—Paul Balest, Greensburg Salem

1982 — Greg Klabon, Shenango

1981 — Kurt Beck, Upper St. Clair

1980 — Jim Watterson, Upper St. Clair

1979 — Bob Bradley, Hempfield

1978—Steve Savor, Jr., Springdale

1977 — Ray Nelson, Ligonier

1976 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel

1975 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel

1974 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel

1973 — Scott Arthur, Moon

1972 — Dennis Osborne, Butler

1971 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny

1970 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny

1969 — Rich Foutz, Plum

1968 — Harry Hamilton, West Allegheny (fall season)

1968 — Jim Simons, Knoch (spring season)

1967 — Frank Garella, West Mifflin North

1966 — Sterret Watt, Northwestern

1965 — Rick Hrip, Butler

1964 — Charles Cullison, Baldwin

1963—Scott Yard, Greensburg

1962—Jim Lynch, Mt. Lebanon

1961 — Bob O’Block, Plum

1960 — Bob O’Block, Plum

1959 — George Mackanos, Penn Hills

1958 — Fred Maeder, Har- Brack

1957 — Jack Veroncy, Moon

1956 — Wally Samuels, Mt. Lebanon

1955 — Ken O’Gorman, Moon

1954—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood

1953—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood

1952—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood

1951 — Bill Gabel, Ambridge

1950 — Tom Cherok, Penn Hills

1949 — Rich McCarthy, West View

1948—Bill Thompson, Sharon

1947—Arnold Palmer, Latrobe

1946—Arnold Palmer, Latrobe

[1945—TomDennyGreensburgSalem

