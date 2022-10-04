WPIAL Class 3A boys golf Championship preview
By:
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM
WPIAL Class 3A boys golf Championship final round
When: Thursday
Where: Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley
Defending champions: Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford
Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PI2A Championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.
Make times
Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot an even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and Defending Champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot an even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was T-9. … There has not been a repeat Champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two Champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.
Past champions: 2021 — Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford (3A); Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian Academy (2A)
2020 — Justin Scally, Moon (3A); Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy (2A)
2019 — Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel (3A); JF Aber, Sewickley Academy (2A)
2018 — Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)
2017 — Chris Sabol, Moon (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)
2016 — Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)
2015 — Hunter Bruce, Peters Township (Class 3A); Jason Li, Sewickley Academy (Class 2A)
2014 — Anthony Cordaro, Fox Chapel (Class 3A); Chris Tanabe, Quaker Valley (Class 2A)
2013 — Corey Long, South Fayette (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)
2012 — Brent Rodgers, Central Catholic (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)
2011 — Zack Taylor, Baldwin (Division I); Brad Thornton, Shenango (Division II)
2010 — Bo Lustig, Belle Vernon (Division I); Max Kaminsky, Serra Catholic (Division II)
2009 — Ben Gjebre, Latrobe
2008 — Adam Stawski, Plum
2007 — Brock Pompeani, Hopewell
2006 — Adam Hofmann, Fox Chapel
2005 — Christian Goetz, Burgettstown
2004 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2003 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2002 — Tim Moynihan, Franklin Regional
2001 — David Vallina, Burgettstown
2000 — David Valllina, Burgettstown
1999 — Scott Chisholm, North Hills
1998 — Nate Speer, Burrell
1997 — Tom Barnhart, Laurel Highlands
1996 — Andy Latowski, Baldwin
1995 — Russ Manski, Central Catholic
1994 — Andy Hay, North Catholic
1993 — Brian Tutich, Greensburg Central Catholic
1992 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1991 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1990 — Jeff Diehl, Butler
1989 — Kevin Shields, Mt. Lebanon
1988 — Perry DiNardo, Trinity
1987 — George Laskey, Geibel
1986 — Kevin Reisenweaver, Latrobe
1985 — Seth Pevarnik, Greensburg Central Catholic
1984 — Tony Brovety, Bentworth
1983—Paul Balest, Greensburg Salem
1982 — Greg Klabon, Shenango
1981 — Kurt Beck, Upper St. Clair
1980 — Jim Watterson, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Bob Bradley, Hempfield
1978—Steve Savor, Jr., Springdale
1977 — Ray Nelson, Ligonier
1976 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1975 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1974 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1973 — Scott Arthur, Moon
1972 — Dennis Osborne, Butler
1971 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1970 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1969 — Rich Foutz, Plum
1968 — Harry Hamilton, West Allegheny (fall season)
1968 — Jim Simons, Knoch (spring season)
1967 — Frank Garella, West Mifflin North
1966 — Sterret Watt, Northwestern
1965 — Rick Hrip, Butler
1964 — Charles Cullison, Baldwin
1963—Scott Yard, Greensburg
1962—Jim Lynch, Mt. Lebanon
1961 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1960 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1959 — George Mackanos, Penn Hills
1958 — Fred Maeder, Har- Brack
1957 — Jack Veroncy, Moon
1956 — Wally Samuels, Mt. Lebanon
1955 — Ken O’Gorman, Moon
1954—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1953—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1952—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1951 — Bill Gabel, Ambridge
1950 — Tom Cherok, Penn Hills
1949 — Rich McCarthy, West View
1948—Bill Thompson, Sharon
1947—Arnold Palmer, Latrobe
1946—Arnold Palmer, Latrobe[1945—TomDennyGreensburgSalem
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
.