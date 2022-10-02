WPIAL Class 2A boys golf Championship preview
Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 7:01 AM
WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship, final round
When: Tuesday
Where: Oakmont Country Club
Defending champions: Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian
Who moves on?: The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA Championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.
Chip shots: Neither Derry nor Brownsville has ever had an individual champion, but Hunter Jurica and Daniel Sethman give their school a good chance. Jurica of Derry and Sethman of Brownsville are the first-round leaders after shooting matching 4-over 74s at Hannastown Golf Club. … This is the first time the WPIAL is using a 36-hole, cumulative tournament played over a week at two venues. … Jurica was the WCCA Champion and tied teammate Ashton Beighley for the Section 2 title. … Sethman tied for fifth in the WPIAL last year at Allegheny Country Club. … JP Tusai of South Park and Logan Voytish of Uniontown are third at 75 and Rogan Maloney of Belle Vernon is fifth at 76, while Ryan Karfelt (Mt. Pleasant), Josh Harbert (Ligonier Valley), Wade Boyle (Greensburg Central Catholic), and Luke Gronbeck (Eden Christian) are tied for sixth at 77. … Jackson Bould of Quaker Valley Returns after a runner-up finish last year. Also back is third-place finisher Nixen Erdely of Frazier. Daniel Sethman of Brownsville, Ethan Dai of Quaker Valley and Liam Lohr of Carmichaels also were inside the top 10. … Other section Champions in the field are Dustin Hastings (Carmichaels), Alan Tarolli, Sam Schuman and Braden Dombroski of Fort Cherry (tri- Champions of Section 4), Eli Bintrim of Laurel, Josh Lytle of South Side, Tusai, Seth Tomalso of Belle Vernon, and Gronbeck.
Past champions: 2021 — Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford (3A); Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian (2A)
2020 — Justin Scally, Moon (3A); Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy (2A)
2019 — Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel (3A); JF Aber, Sewickley Academy (2A)
2018 — Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)
2017 — Chris Sabol, Moon (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)
2016 — Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)
2015 — Hunter Bruce, Peters Township (Class 3A); Jason Li, Sewickley Academy (Class 2A)
2014 — Anthony Cordaro, Fox Chapel (Class 3A); Chris Tanabe, Quaker Valley (Class 2A)
2013 — Corey Long, South Fayette (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)
2012 — Brent Rodgers, Central Catholic (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)
2011 — Zack Taylor, Baldwin (Division I); Brad Thornton, Shenango (Division II)
2010 — Bo Lustig, Belle Vernon (Division I); Max Kaminsky, Serra Catholic (Division II)
2009 — Ben Gjebre, Latrobe
2008 — Adam Stawski, Plum
2007 — Brock Pompeani, Hopewell
2006 — Adam Hofmann, Fox Chapel
2005 — Christian Goetz, Burgettstown
2004 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2003 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2002 — Tim Moynihan, Franklin Regional
2001 — David Vallina, Burgettstown
2000 — David Valllina, Burgettstown
1999 — Scott Chisholm, North Hills
1998 — Nate Speer, Burrell
1997 — Tom Barnhart, Laurel Highlands
1996 — Andy Latowski, Baldwin
1995 — Russ Manski, Central Catholic
1994 — Andy Hay, North Catholic
1993 — Brian Tutich, Greensburg Central Catholic
1992 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1991 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1990 — Jeff Diehl, Butler
1989 — Kevin Shields, Mt. Lebanon
1988 — Perry DiNardo, Trinity
1987 — George Laskey, Geibel
1986 — Kevin Reisenweaver, Latrobe
1985 — Seth Pevarnik, Greensburg Central Catholic
1984 — Tony Brovety, Bentworth
1983—Paul Balest, Greensburg Salem
1982 — Greg Klabon, Shenango
1981 — Kurt Beck, Upper St. Clair
1980 — Jim Watterson, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Bob Bradley, Hempfield
1978—Steve Savor, Jr., Springdale
1977 — Ray Nelson, Ligonier
1976 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1975 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1974 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1973 — Scott Arthur, Moon
1972 — Dennis Osborne, Butler
1971 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1970 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1969 — Rich Foutz, Plum
1968 — Harry Hamilton, West Allegheny (fall season)
1968 — Jim Simons, Knoch (spring season)
1967 — Frank Garella, West Mifflin North
1966 — Sterret Watt, Northwestern
1965 — Rick Hrip, Butler
1964 — Charles Cullison, Baldwin
1963—Scott Yard, Greensburg
1962—Jim Lynch, Mt. Lebanon
1961 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1960 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1959 — George Mackanos, Penn Hills
1958 — Fred Maeder, Har- Brack
1957 — Jack Veroncy, Moon
1956 — Wally Samuels, Mt. Lebanon
1955 — Ken O’Gorman, Moon
1954—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1953—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1952—Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1951 — Bill Gabel, Ambridge
1950 — Tom Cherok, Penn Hills
1949 — Rich McCarthy, West View
1948—Bill Thompson, Sharon
1947—Arnold Palmer, Latrobe
1946—Arnold Palmer, Latrobe[1945—TomDennyGreensburgSalem
