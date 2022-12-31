WPIAL Class 1A Boys Soccer All-Section selections (2022)









The 2022 high school boys soccer season provided plenty of outstanding play and excitement, with Pine-Richland shocking Seneca Valley in the WPIAL title, but the Raiders made amends by taking the PIAA crown in convincing fashion.

At the highest level, in Class 1A, WPIAL Featured many outstanding players.

Below are the listings for the All-Section players as chosen by the coaches this past year, along with the Players and Coaches of the Year in each section.

Special thanks to South Park’s Jon Cantwell, who helped compile the lists and share them with Pittsburgh Soccer Now.

Section 1

Danny Bourgeois, jr., F, OLSH

Garret Chopp, sr., D, Eden Christian

Hudson Colletti, sr., M, Sewickley Academy

Anthony D’Ipolotto, sr., GK, Eden Christian

Jordan Delon, so., M, Freedom

Michael Disantis, sr., M, Sewickley Academy

Malachi Manges, sr., F, Eden Christian

Lucas Mendoca, sr., M, Sewickley Academy

Ryan Merrick, sr., M, Eden Christian

William Morgan, sr., D, Neshannock

Lorin Planinsic, sr., D, OLSH

Mason Smith, fr., GK, Neshannock

Luke Snavely, sr., M, Freedom

Austin Tokar, sr., M, Freedom

Adin Zorn, sr., F, Sewickley Academy

Co-players of the year: Adin Zorn, Sewickley; Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian

Coach of the year: Tom Barr, Eden Christian

Section 2

Jesse Ayers, sr., D, Ligonier Valley

Aidan Brisendine, sr., M, Ligonier Valley

Jake Chambers, jr., D, Charleroi

Carlo Denis, sr., F, Greensburg CC

Ben Duong, sr., M, Greensburg CC

Jake Gretz, sr., M, Greensburg CC

Julian Hays, sr., F, Bentworth

Bryce Large, jr., M, Charleroi

Noah Lawson, sr., GK, Ligonier Valley

Arlo McIntyre, jr., F, Charleroi

Alex Merritt, Jr., GK, California

Kyler Miller, sr., F, Greensburg CC

Ryan Moessner, fr., M, Bentworth

Jerzy Timlin, sr., F, Bentworth

Landon Urcho, sr., GK, Bentworth

Player of the year: Carlo Denis, Greensburg CC

Co-coaches of the year: Rob Fabean, Greensburg CC; Gary Amos, Bentworth

Section 3

TJ Braun, jr., M, Trinity Christian

Oliver Daboo, Sr., M/D, Winchester Thurston

Niko Ferra, sr., D, Burrell

Mason Gent, jr., D, Springdale

Alex Hauskrecht, sr., F/M, Winchester Thurston

Kenton Knox, sr., GK, Trinity Christian

Luka Koll, sr., M, Winchester Thurston

Luke Kost, so., M, Trinity Christian

William Lawrence, jr., F, Springdale

Chris Mitchell, sr., M, Springdale

Chris O’Toole, so., F, Riverview

Seth Trisoline, sr., M, Burrell

Jude Trushel, sr., GK, Aquinas Academy

Tomer Tuti, Jr., M, Winchester Thurston

Cam Wagner, jr., M, Burrell

Player of the year: Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston

Coach of the year: Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston

Section 4

Jack Billick, jr., F, to Seton LaSalle

Mateo Carrasco, so., M, Carlynton

Nick Cherry, jr., GK, Seton LaSalle

Ethan Coddington, sr., GK, Serra Catholic

Cole Evans, jr., F, Bishop Canevin

James Farnan, Jr., D, to Seton LaSalle

Sangay Gurung, sr., D, Brentwood

Bryce Hinkle, sr., GK, Bishop Canevin

Lewis Kicinski, sr., D, to Seton LaSalle

Ryan Lewis, so., F, Carlynton

AJ Mejalli, jr., F, Serra Catholic

Braden Piatt, sr., D, Chartiers-Houston

Jaxson Pozivak, jr., D, Serra Catholic

Zach Reed, sr., F, Seton LaSalle

Simon Schriver, sr., D, Carlynton

Co-players of the year: Nick Cherry, Seton LaSalle; Jack Billick, Seton LaSalle; Ryan Lewis, Carlynton

Coach of the year: Nick Balzer, Seton LaSalle









