WPIAL Class 1A Boys Soccer All-Section selections (2022)
The 2022 high school boys soccer season provided plenty of outstanding play and excitement, with Pine-Richland shocking Seneca Valley in the WPIAL title, but the Raiders made amends by taking the PIAA crown in convincing fashion.
At the highest level, in Class 1A, WPIAL Featured many outstanding players.
Below are the listings for the All-Section players as chosen by the coaches this past year, along with the Players and Coaches of the Year in each section.
Special thanks to South Park’s Jon Cantwell, who helped compile the lists and share them with Pittsburgh Soccer Now.
Section 1
Danny Bourgeois, jr., F, OLSH
Garret Chopp, sr., D, Eden Christian
Hudson Colletti, sr., M, Sewickley Academy
Anthony D’Ipolotto, sr., GK, Eden Christian
Jordan Delon, so., M, Freedom
Michael Disantis, sr., M, Sewickley Academy
Malachi Manges, sr., F, Eden Christian
Lucas Mendoca, sr., M, Sewickley Academy
Ryan Merrick, sr., M, Eden Christian
William Morgan, sr., D, Neshannock
Lorin Planinsic, sr., D, OLSH
Mason Smith, fr., GK, Neshannock
Luke Snavely, sr., M, Freedom
Austin Tokar, sr., M, Freedom
Adin Zorn, sr., F, Sewickley Academy
Co-players of the year: Adin Zorn, Sewickley; Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian
Coach of the year: Tom Barr, Eden Christian
Section 2
Jesse Ayers, sr., D, Ligonier Valley
Aidan Brisendine, sr., M, Ligonier Valley
Jake Chambers, jr., D, Charleroi
Carlo Denis, sr., F, Greensburg CC
Ben Duong, sr., M, Greensburg CC
Jake Gretz, sr., M, Greensburg CC
Julian Hays, sr., F, Bentworth
Bryce Large, jr., M, Charleroi
Noah Lawson, sr., GK, Ligonier Valley
Arlo McIntyre, jr., F, Charleroi
Alex Merritt, Jr., GK, California
Kyler Miller, sr., F, Greensburg CC
Ryan Moessner, fr., M, Bentworth
Jerzy Timlin, sr., F, Bentworth
Landon Urcho, sr., GK, Bentworth
Player of the year: Carlo Denis, Greensburg CC
Co-coaches of the year: Rob Fabean, Greensburg CC; Gary Amos, Bentworth
Section 3
TJ Braun, jr., M, Trinity Christian
Oliver Daboo, Sr., M/D, Winchester Thurston
Niko Ferra, sr., D, Burrell
Mason Gent, jr., D, Springdale
Alex Hauskrecht, sr., F/M, Winchester Thurston
Kenton Knox, sr., GK, Trinity Christian
Luka Koll, sr., M, Winchester Thurston
Luke Kost, so., M, Trinity Christian
William Lawrence, jr., F, Springdale
Chris Mitchell, sr., M, Springdale
Chris O’Toole, so., F, Riverview
Seth Trisoline, sr., M, Burrell
Jude Trushel, sr., GK, Aquinas Academy
Tomer Tuti, Jr., M, Winchester Thurston
Cam Wagner, jr., M, Burrell
Player of the year: Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston
Coach of the year: Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston
Section 4
Jack Billick, jr., F, to Seton LaSalle
Mateo Carrasco, so., M, Carlynton
Nick Cherry, jr., GK, Seton LaSalle
Ethan Coddington, sr., GK, Serra Catholic
Cole Evans, jr., F, Bishop Canevin
James Farnan, Jr., D, to Seton LaSalle
Sangay Gurung, sr., D, Brentwood
Bryce Hinkle, sr., GK, Bishop Canevin
Lewis Kicinski, sr., D, to Seton LaSalle
Ryan Lewis, so., F, Carlynton
AJ Mejalli, jr., F, Serra Catholic
Braden Piatt, sr., D, Chartiers-Houston
Jaxson Pozivak, jr., D, Serra Catholic
Zach Reed, sr., F, Seton LaSalle
Simon Schriver, sr., D, Carlynton
Co-players of the year: Nick Cherry, Seton LaSalle; Jack Billick, Seton LaSalle; Ryan Lewis, Carlynton
Coach of the year: Nick Balzer, Seton LaSalle