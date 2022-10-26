WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan forecast 2022 football playoff pairings

By:



Bracketology before the playoff field is set is a curious idea.

One that some might think gives solid insight into what the WPIAL football steering committee might do when they meet on Saturday.

Or it may be looked at with Folly by others who see the ramblings of two guys with too much time on their hands.

Trust me, that is NOT the case.

However, without trying to predict everything that will happen on Friday night, here is our insight into what might take place Saturday morning.

The actual WPIAL brackets will be unveiled online by TribLive HSSN at 2 pm Saturday during the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show.

Class 6A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

Fourth-place finisher at No. 1 North Allegheny

Third-place finisher at second-place finisher

Harlan says: North Allegheny (3-0) and Central Catholic (2-2) have clinched spots. Seneca Valley (1-2), Canon-McMillan (1-2) and Mt. Lebanon (1-2) are in the running for the other two spots. Seneca Valley visits North Allegheny in Week 9, and Mt Lebanon hosts Canon-McMillan.

Don Rebel’s bracket

Fourth-place finisher at No. 1 North Allegheny

Third-place finisher at second-place finisher

Rebel says: Simple with only four teams going right to the semifinals.

Class 5A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

Well. 8 North Hills at No. 1 Bethel Park

Well. 5 Upper St. Clair at No. 4 Franklin Regional

Well. 7 Peters Township at No. 2 Pine-Richland

Well. 6 Gateway at No. 3 Penn Hills

Harlan says: The outcome of the Franklin Regional vs. Penn-Trafford game Friday can shake up this bracket. If PT wins, the Warriors are in the running for a wild card. Penn Hills holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over conference foe Pine-Richland, but the Rams have won five in a row. Might the committee ignore that tiebreaker and give Pine-Richland the two seed? North Hills can shake up the bracket with a win Friday over Pine-Richland.

Don Rebel’s bracket

Well. 8 North Hills at No. 1 Bethel Park

Well. 5 Upper St. Clair at No. 4 Franklin Regional

Well. 7 Penn-Trafford at No. 2 Penn Hills

Well. 6 Gateway at No. 3 Pine-Richland

Rebel says: This is with Pine-Richland, Penn Hills, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford winning on Friday.

Class 4A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

Well. 1 Aliquippa/Central Valley Winner – bye

Well. 9 North Catholic at No. 8 Thomas Jefferson

Well. 13 Latrobe at No. 4 Armstrong

Well. 12 Blackhawk at No. 5 Laurel Highlands

Well. 2 McKeesport – bye

Well. 10 Hampton at No. 8 West Allegheny

Well. 3 Aliquippa/Central Valley loser – bye

Well. 11 Montour at No. 6 Highlands

Harlan says: No disrespect to undefeated McKeesport, but it seems likely the Winner of the Central Valley vs. Aliquippa game earns the No. 1 seed Both are also undefeated and both are defending state champions. Another important game Friday matches North Catholic (3-2) and Mars (2-3). Those two teams and Hampton (3-2) are hunting for the final two spots in the Greater Allegheny.

Don Rebel’s bracket

Well. 1 Central Valley/Aliquippa Winner — bye

Well. 9 Montour at No. 8 North Catholic

Well. 13 Blackhawk at No. 4 Armstrong

Well. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 West Allegheny

Well. 2 McKeesport — bye

Well. 10 Hampton at No. 7 Laurel Highlands

Well. 3 Central Valley/Aliquippa loser — bye

Well. 11 Thomas Jefferson at No. 6 Highlands

Rebel says: This is with McKeesport, Highlands and North Catholic winning on Friday … will not pick a Central Valley-Aliquippa winner.

Class 3A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

Well. 1 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon Winner – bye

Well. 9 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland Winner at No. 8 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy loser

Well. 4 Freeport – bye

Well. 12 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland loser at No. 5 West Mifflin

Well. 2 Avonworth – bye

Well. 10 Deer Lakes at No. 7 Beaver

Well. 3 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon loser – bye

Well. 11 South Park at No. 6 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy Winner

Harlan says: There’s still a lot to be decided in Week 9. Just like in 4A, it seems the Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon Winner has the inside track for the No. 1 seed, but don’t overlook Avonworth (8-1). The Antelopes’ only loss was to Central Valley, 37-22, in Week 1.

Don Rebel’s bracket

Well. 1 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon Winner – bye

Well. 9 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland Winner at No. 8 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy loser

Well. 4 Freeport – bye

Well. 12 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland loser at No. 5 West Mifflin

Well. 2 Avonworth – bye

Well. 10 Deer Lakes at No. 7 Beaver

Well. 3 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon loser – bye

Well. 11 South Park at No. 6 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy Winner

Rebel says: Looks like a three-way power Chase for gold with a possible dark horse Looming in West Mifflin

Class 2A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

Well. 1 Steel Valley – bye

Well. 9 Mohawk at No. 8 Ligonier Valley

Well. 13 Burrell/Apollo-Ridge loser or Imani Christian at No. 4 Neshannock

Well. 12 McGuffey/Washington loser at No. 5 Serra Catholic

Well. 2 Beaver Falls – bye

Well. 10 Western Beaver at No. 7 McGuffey/Washington Winner

Well. 14 Riverside at No. 3 Sto-Rox

Well. 11 Burrell/Apollo-Ridge Winner at No. 6 Keystone Oaks

Harlan says: Still a lot of moving pieces here, with Apollo-Ridge (3-3) and Imani Christian (2-4) in the running for the last spot in the Allegheny Conference. Imani holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Apollo-Ridge, so the Saints would qualify if the two tie in the standings. Could Sto-Rox make an argument for the No. 2 seeds? Maybe.

Don Rebel’s bracket

Well. 1 Steel Valley — bye

Well. 9 McGuffey/Washington Winner at No. 8 Ligonier Valley

Well. 13 McGuffey/Washington loser at No. 4 Neshannock

Well. 12 Riverside at No. 5 Serra Catholic

Well. 2 Beaver Falls — bye

Well. 10 Western Beaver at No. 7 Keystone Oaks

Well. 14 Fourth-place Burrell or Imani Christian at No. 3 Sto-Rox

Well. 11 Apollo-Ridge/Burrell Winner at No. 6 Mohawk

Rebel says: Injuries changed the landscape early in the 2A postseason last year with then-senior Nijhay Burt going down. If Steel Valley enters the Playoffs with a healthy team this season, the win column could have at least three playoff checkmarks.

Class A

Chris Harlan’s bracket

Well. 16 Carmichaels at No. 1 of Bishop Canev

Well. 9 Union at No. 8 Leechburg

Well. 13 Fort Cherry or Cornell at No. 4 South Side

Well. 12 OLSH or Fort Cherry at No. 5 Mapletown

Well. 15 Jeannette at No. 2 Laurel

Well. 10 Rochester at No. 7 Burgettstown

Well. 14 California at No. 3 Greensburg CC

Well. 11 Monessen at No. 6 Clairton

Harlan says: The order of the four Eastern teams could change significantly after Friday night when GCC (5-0) hosts Leechburg (4-1), and Clairton (4-1) hosts Jeannette (3-2). In the Black Hills, Cornell (3-3) visits OLSH (4-2) and both have their playoff fates in their own hands. Win and they’re in.

Don Rebel’s bracket

Well. 16 Carmichaels at No. 1 of Bishop Canev

Well. 9 Fort Cherry/Burgettstown loser at No. 8 Monessen

Well. 13 Cornell/OLSH Winner at No. 4 South Side/Rochester Winner

Well. 12 Union at No. 5 Eastern 2nd place

Well. 15 Eastern 4th place at No. 2 Laurel

Well. 10 Eastern 3rd place at No. 7 Fort Cherry/Burgettstown Winner

Well. 14 California at No. 3 Eastern 1st place

Well. 11 South Side/Rochester loser at No. 6 Mapletown

Rebel says: In a tournament that has lacked competitiveness and depth, this year’s field has both. Bishop Canevin is still the team to beat, but at least six other teams have a legit shot at gold.

