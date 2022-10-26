WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan forecast 2022 football playoff pairings
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 4:29 PM
Bracketology before the playoff field is set is a curious idea.
One that some might think gives solid insight into what the WPIAL football steering committee might do when they meet on Saturday.
Or it may be looked at with Folly by others who see the ramblings of two guys with too much time on their hands.
Trust me, that is NOT the case.
However, without trying to predict everything that will happen on Friday night, here is our insight into what might take place Saturday morning.
The actual WPIAL brackets will be unveiled online by TribLive HSSN at 2 pm Saturday during the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show.
Class 6A
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Fourth-place finisher at No. 1 North Allegheny
Third-place finisher at second-place finisher
Harlan says: North Allegheny (3-0) and Central Catholic (2-2) have clinched spots. Seneca Valley (1-2), Canon-McMillan (1-2) and Mt. Lebanon (1-2) are in the running for the other two spots. Seneca Valley visits North Allegheny in Week 9, and Mt Lebanon hosts Canon-McMillan.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Fourth-place finisher at No. 1 North Allegheny
Third-place finisher at second-place finisher
Rebel says: Simple with only four teams going right to the semifinals.
Class 5A
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Well. 8 North Hills at No. 1 Bethel Park
Well. 5 Upper St. Clair at No. 4 Franklin Regional
Well. 7 Peters Township at No. 2 Pine-Richland
Well. 6 Gateway at No. 3 Penn Hills
Harlan says: The outcome of the Franklin Regional vs. Penn-Trafford game Friday can shake up this bracket. If PT wins, the Warriors are in the running for a wild card. Penn Hills holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over conference foe Pine-Richland, but the Rams have won five in a row. Might the committee ignore that tiebreaker and give Pine-Richland the two seed? North Hills can shake up the bracket with a win Friday over Pine-Richland.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Well. 8 North Hills at No. 1 Bethel Park
Well. 5 Upper St. Clair at No. 4 Franklin Regional
Well. 7 Penn-Trafford at No. 2 Penn Hills
Well. 6 Gateway at No. 3 Pine-Richland
Rebel says: This is with Pine-Richland, Penn Hills, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford winning on Friday.
Class 4A
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Well. 1 Aliquippa/Central Valley Winner – bye
Well. 9 North Catholic at No. 8 Thomas Jefferson
Well. 13 Latrobe at No. 4 Armstrong
Well. 12 Blackhawk at No. 5 Laurel Highlands
Well. 2 McKeesport – bye
Well. 10 Hampton at No. 8 West Allegheny
Well. 3 Aliquippa/Central Valley loser – bye
Well. 11 Montour at No. 6 Highlands
Harlan says: No disrespect to undefeated McKeesport, but it seems likely the Winner of the Central Valley vs. Aliquippa game earns the No. 1 seed Both are also undefeated and both are defending state champions. Another important game Friday matches North Catholic (3-2) and Mars (2-3). Those two teams and Hampton (3-2) are hunting for the final two spots in the Greater Allegheny.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Well. 1 Central Valley/Aliquippa Winner — bye
Well. 9 Montour at No. 8 North Catholic
Well. 13 Blackhawk at No. 4 Armstrong
Well. 12 Latrobe at No. 5 West Allegheny
Well. 2 McKeesport — bye
Well. 10 Hampton at No. 7 Laurel Highlands
Well. 3 Central Valley/Aliquippa loser — bye
Well. 11 Thomas Jefferson at No. 6 Highlands
Rebel says: This is with McKeesport, Highlands and North Catholic winning on Friday … will not pick a Central Valley-Aliquippa winner.
Class 3A
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Well. 1 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon Winner – bye
Well. 9 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland Winner at No. 8 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy loser
Well. 4 Freeport – bye
Well. 12 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland loser at No. 5 West Mifflin
Well. 2 Avonworth – bye
Well. 10 Deer Lakes at No. 7 Beaver
Well. 3 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon loser – bye
Well. 11 South Park at No. 6 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy Winner
Harlan says: There’s still a lot to be decided in Week 9. Just like in 4A, it seems the Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon Winner has the inside track for the No. 1 seed, but don’t overlook Avonworth (8-1). The Antelopes’ only loss was to Central Valley, 37-22, in Week 1.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Well. 1 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon Winner – bye
Well. 9 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland Winner at No. 8 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy loser
Well. 4 Freeport – bye
Well. 12 MB Pleasant/Southmoreland loser at No. 5 West Mifflin
Well. 2 Avonworth – bye
Well. 10 Deer Lakes at No. 7 Beaver
Well. 3 Elizabeth Forward/Belle Vernon loser – bye
Well. 11 South Park at No. 6 East Allegheny/Shady Side Academy Winner
Rebel says: Looks like a three-way power Chase for gold with a possible dark horse Looming in West Mifflin
Class 2A
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Well. 1 Steel Valley – bye
Well. 9 Mohawk at No. 8 Ligonier Valley
Well. 13 Burrell/Apollo-Ridge loser or Imani Christian at No. 4 Neshannock
Well. 12 McGuffey/Washington loser at No. 5 Serra Catholic
Well. 2 Beaver Falls – bye
Well. 10 Western Beaver at No. 7 McGuffey/Washington Winner
Well. 14 Riverside at No. 3 Sto-Rox
Well. 11 Burrell/Apollo-Ridge Winner at No. 6 Keystone Oaks
Harlan says: Still a lot of moving pieces here, with Apollo-Ridge (3-3) and Imani Christian (2-4) in the running for the last spot in the Allegheny Conference. Imani holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Apollo-Ridge, so the Saints would qualify if the two tie in the standings. Could Sto-Rox make an argument for the No. 2 seeds? Maybe.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Well. 1 Steel Valley — bye
Well. 9 McGuffey/Washington Winner at No. 8 Ligonier Valley
Well. 13 McGuffey/Washington loser at No. 4 Neshannock
Well. 12 Riverside at No. 5 Serra Catholic
Well. 2 Beaver Falls — bye
Well. 10 Western Beaver at No. 7 Keystone Oaks
Well. 14 Fourth-place Burrell or Imani Christian at No. 3 Sto-Rox
Well. 11 Apollo-Ridge/Burrell Winner at No. 6 Mohawk
Rebel says: Injuries changed the landscape early in the 2A postseason last year with then-senior Nijhay Burt going down. If Steel Valley enters the Playoffs with a healthy team this season, the win column could have at least three playoff checkmarks.
Class A
Chris Harlan’s bracket
Well. 16 Carmichaels at No. 1 of Bishop Canev
Well. 9 Union at No. 8 Leechburg
Well. 13 Fort Cherry or Cornell at No. 4 South Side
Well. 12 OLSH or Fort Cherry at No. 5 Mapletown
Well. 15 Jeannette at No. 2 Laurel
Well. 10 Rochester at No. 7 Burgettstown
Well. 14 California at No. 3 Greensburg CC
Well. 11 Monessen at No. 6 Clairton
Harlan says: The order of the four Eastern teams could change significantly after Friday night when GCC (5-0) hosts Leechburg (4-1), and Clairton (4-1) hosts Jeannette (3-2). In the Black Hills, Cornell (3-3) visits OLSH (4-2) and both have their playoff fates in their own hands. Win and they’re in.
Don Rebel’s bracket
Well. 16 Carmichaels at No. 1 of Bishop Canev
Well. 9 Fort Cherry/Burgettstown loser at No. 8 Monessen
Well. 13 Cornell/OLSH Winner at No. 4 South Side/Rochester Winner
Well. 12 Union at No. 5 Eastern 2nd place
Well. 15 Eastern 4th place at No. 2 Laurel
Well. 10 Eastern 3rd place at No. 7 Fort Cherry/Burgettstown Winner
Well. 14 California at No. 3 Eastern 1st place
Well. 11 South Side/Rochester loser at No. 6 Mapletown
Rebel says: In a tournament that has lacked competitiveness and depth, this year’s field has both. Bishop Canevin is still the team to beat, but at least six other teams have a legit shot at gold.
