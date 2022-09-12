WPIAL Boys Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)







After two full weeks of action, we are starting to see some very competitive section competition heating up across the WPIAL in boys soccer.

Here are the latest standings as there are only six teams remaining with unbeaten records:

4A: Seneca Valley

3A: Moon, Plum (both have ties against 4A teams)

2A: South Park

1A: Charleroi, Sewickley

WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Seneca Valley 4-0-0 6-0-0 North Allegheny 3-1-0 5-1-1 Pine-Richland 2-1-1 4-1-1 Fox Chapel 2-1-1 3-1-1 Shaler 2-2-0 4-2-0 Butler 1-3-0 4-3-0 Central Catholic 1-3-0 2-4-0 North Hills 0-4-0 0-5-0 Section 2 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Peters Township 3-1-0 4-1-0 Allderdice 3-1-0 5-1-1 Upper St. Clair 3-1-0 4-1-1 Canon-McMillan 3-1-0 4-2-0 Mt. Lebanon 3-1-0 3-3-0 Norwin 0-3-0 0-4-0 Hempfield 0-3-0 0-5-0 Baldwin 0-4-0 0-5-0 Class 3A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Kiski Area 3-0-0 4-1-0 Hampton 3-1-0 4-2-0 Mars 2-1-0 3-3-0 North Catholic 1-1-0 1-2-2 Highlands 1-2-0 1-4-0 Indiana 1-3-0 2-4-0 Armstrong 0-3-0 0-5-0 Section 2 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Moon 4-0-0 5-0-1 Umbridge 3-1-0 5-1-0 Chartiers Valley 2-1-1 3-2-1 South Fayette 2-2-0 2-3-0 Montour 1-1-2 1-1-2 Central Valley 1-2-1 1-2-1 West Allegheny 1-3-0 1-5-0 Blackhawk 0-4-0 0-4-0 Section 3 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Thomas Jefferson 4-0-0 6-1-0 Connellsville 3-1-0 4-2-0 Ringgold 3-1-0 3-3-0 Trinity 2-2-0 3-2-0 Bethel Park 2-2-0 2-3-0 Laurel Highlands 1-3-0 3-3-0 by Albert Gallatin 0-3-0 1-4-0 Uniontown 0-3-0 0-3-0 Section 4 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Plum 4-0-0 5-0-1 Franklin Regional 3-1-0 3-3-0 Penn Hills 2-2-0 3-2-0 Gateway 2-2-0 4-3-0 Latrobe 2-2-0 2-2-0 Penn-Trafford 2-2-0 3-4-0 Obama Academy 0-3-0 0-4-0 McKeesport 0-3-0 0-6-0 Class 2A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record South Park 4-0-0 6-0-0 East Allegheny 3-1-0 4-1-0 West Mifflin 3-1-0 5-2-0 Elizabeth Forward 2-2-0 2-2-0 Keystone Oaks 2-2-0 2-2-0 Woodland Hills 2-2-0 2-2-0 South Allegheny 0-4-0 2-6-0 Steel Valley 0-4-0 0-6-0 Section 2 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Deer Lakes 4-0-0 6-1-0 Shady Side Academy 3-1-0 3-1-0 Knoch 3-1-0 3-2-0 Leechburg 2-2-0 2-2-0 Freeport 2-2-0 2-3-0 Jeanette 1-3-0 3-3-0 Greensburg Salem 1-3-0 2-3-0 Derry Area 0-4-0 1-5-0 Section 3 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record McGuffey 4-0-0 6-1-0 Mount Pleasant 4-0-0 4-2-0 Belle Vernon 3-1-0 4-2-0 Brownsville 2-2-0 3-3-0 Washington 2-2-0 3-4-0 Yough 1-3-0 1-4-0 Waynesburg Central 0-4-0 0-5-0 Southmoreland 0-4-0 0-6-0 Section 4 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Quaker Valley 3-0-0 4-2-0 Avonworth 3-1-0 5-1-0 Beaver Area 3-1-0 3-2-0 Mohawk 2-2-0 3-2-0 Hopewell 1-2-0 1-2-0 Ellwood City 0-3-0 0-3-0 Riverside 0-3-0 0-4-0 Class 1A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Sewickley Academy 3-0-0 5-0-0 Eden Christian 3-1-0 4-2-0 Freedom 2-1-0 4-1-0 Beaver County Christian 2-2-0 2-3-0 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 2-2-0 2-3-0 Neshannock 0-3-0 1-4-0 South Side Beaver 0-3-0 0-5-0 Section 2 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Charleroi 3-0-0 5-0-0 Greensburg Central Catholic 3-0-0 5-1-0 California 1-1-0 1-2-0 Bentworth 1-2-0 3-3-0 Ligonier Valley 0-2-0 0-3-0 Beth Center 0-3-0 0-5-0 Section 3 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Winchester Thurston 2-0-1 3-1-1 Springdale 3-1-0 4-2-0 Burrell 2-1-0 6-1-0 Trinity Christian 0-0-1 2-0-1 Aquinas Academy 1-2-0 2-2-0 Riverview 1-2-0 1-3-0 St. Joseph 0-3-0 2-4-0 Section 4 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Seton LaSalle 2-0-0 3-1-0 Serra Catholic 2-0-0 2-2-0 Carlynton 1-1-0 2-2-0 Chartiers-Houston 1-1-0 2-4-0 Brentwood 0-2-0 1-2-0 of Bishop Canev 0-2-0 0-6-0











