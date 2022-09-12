WPIAL Boys Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)



After two full weeks of action, we are starting to see some very competitive section competition heating up across the WPIAL in boys soccer.

Here are the latest standings as there are only six teams remaining with unbeaten records:

  • 4A: Seneca Valley
  • 3A: Moon, Plum (both have ties against 4A teams)
  • 2A: South Park
  • 1A: Charleroi, Sewickley
WPIAL Class 4A

Section 1
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Seneca Valley 4-0-0 6-0-0
North Allegheny 3-1-0 5-1-1
Pine-Richland 2-1-1 4-1-1
Fox Chapel 2-1-1 3-1-1
Shaler 2-2-0 4-2-0
Butler 1-3-0 4-3-0
Central Catholic 1-3-0 2-4-0
North Hills 0-4-0 0-5-0
Section 2
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Peters Township 3-1-0 4-1-0
Allderdice 3-1-0 5-1-1
Upper St. Clair 3-1-0 4-1-1
Canon-McMillan 3-1-0 4-2-0
Mt. Lebanon 3-1-0 3-3-0
Norwin 0-3-0 0-4-0
Hempfield 0-3-0 0-5-0
Baldwin 0-4-0 0-5-0
Class 3A

Section 1
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Kiski Area 3-0-0 4-1-0
Hampton 3-1-0 4-2-0
Mars 2-1-0 3-3-0
North Catholic 1-1-0 1-2-2
Highlands 1-2-0 1-4-0
Indiana 1-3-0 2-4-0
Armstrong 0-3-0 0-5-0
Section 2
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Moon 4-0-0 5-0-1
Umbridge 3-1-0 5-1-0
Chartiers Valley 2-1-1 3-2-1
South Fayette 2-2-0 2-3-0
Montour 1-1-2 1-1-2
Central Valley 1-2-1 1-2-1
West Allegheny 1-3-0 1-5-0
Blackhawk 0-4-0 0-4-0
Section 3
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Thomas Jefferson 4-0-0 6-1-0
Connellsville 3-1-0 4-2-0
Ringgold 3-1-0 3-3-0
Trinity 2-2-0 3-2-0
Bethel Park 2-2-0 2-3-0
Laurel Highlands 1-3-0 3-3-0
by Albert Gallatin 0-3-0 1-4-0
Uniontown 0-3-0 0-3-0
Section 4
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Plum 4-0-0 5-0-1
Franklin Regional 3-1-0 3-3-0
Penn Hills 2-2-0 3-2-0
Gateway 2-2-0 4-3-0
Latrobe 2-2-0 2-2-0
Penn-Trafford 2-2-0 3-4-0
Obama Academy 0-3-0 0-4-0
McKeesport 0-3-0 0-6-0
Class 2A

Section 1
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
South Park 4-0-0 6-0-0
East Allegheny 3-1-0 4-1-0
West Mifflin 3-1-0 5-2-0
Elizabeth Forward 2-2-0 2-2-0
Keystone Oaks 2-2-0 2-2-0
Woodland Hills 2-2-0 2-2-0
South Allegheny 0-4-0 2-6-0
Steel Valley 0-4-0 0-6-0
Section 2
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Deer Lakes 4-0-0 6-1-0
Shady Side Academy 3-1-0 3-1-0
Knoch 3-1-0 3-2-0
Leechburg 2-2-0 2-2-0
Freeport 2-2-0 2-3-0
Jeanette 1-3-0 3-3-0
Greensburg Salem 1-3-0 2-3-0
Derry Area 0-4-0 1-5-0
Section 3
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
McGuffey 4-0-0 6-1-0
Mount Pleasant 4-0-0 4-2-0
Belle Vernon 3-1-0 4-2-0
Brownsville 2-2-0 3-3-0
Washington 2-2-0 3-4-0
Yough 1-3-0 1-4-0
Waynesburg Central 0-4-0 0-5-0
Southmoreland 0-4-0 0-6-0
Section 4
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Quaker Valley 3-0-0 4-2-0
Avonworth 3-1-0 5-1-0
Beaver Area 3-1-0 3-2-0
Mohawk 2-2-0 3-2-0
Hopewell 1-2-0 1-2-0
Ellwood City 0-3-0 0-3-0
Riverside 0-3-0 0-4-0
Class 1A

Section 1
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Sewickley Academy 3-0-0 5-0-0
Eden Christian 3-1-0 4-2-0
Freedom 2-1-0 4-1-0
Beaver County Christian 2-2-0 2-3-0
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 2-2-0 2-3-0
Neshannock 0-3-0 1-4-0
South Side Beaver 0-3-0 0-5-0
Section 2
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Charleroi 3-0-0 5-0-0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3-0-0 5-1-0
California 1-1-0 1-2-0
Bentworth 1-2-0 3-3-0
Ligonier Valley 0-2-0 0-3-0
Beth Center 0-3-0 0-5-0
Section 3
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Winchester Thurston 2-0-1 3-1-1
Springdale 3-1-0 4-2-0
Burrell 2-1-0 6-1-0
Trinity Christian 0-0-1 2-0-1
Aquinas Academy 1-2-0 2-2-0
Riverview 1-2-0 1-3-0
St. Joseph 0-3-0 2-4-0
Section 4
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
Seton LaSalle 2-0-0 3-1-0
Serra Catholic 2-0-0 2-2-0
Carlynton 1-1-0 2-2-0
Chartiers-Houston 1-1-0 2-4-0
Brentwood 0-2-0 1-2-0
of Bishop Canev 0-2-0 0-6-0






