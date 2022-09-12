WPIAL Boys Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)
After two full weeks of action, we are starting to see some very competitive section competition heating up across the WPIAL in boys soccer.
Here are the latest standings as there are only six teams remaining with unbeaten records:
- 4A: Seneca Valley
- 3A: Moon, Plum (both have ties against 4A teams)
- 2A: South Park
- 1A: Charleroi, Sewickley
|WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Seneca Valley
|4-0-0
|6-0-0
|North Allegheny
|3-1-0
|5-1-1
|Pine-Richland
|2-1-1
|4-1-1
|Fox Chapel
|2-1-1
|3-1-1
|Shaler
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|Butler
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|Central Catholic
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|North Hills
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Peters Township
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Allderdice
|3-1-0
|5-1-1
|Upper St. Clair
|3-1-0
|4-1-1
|Canon-McMillan
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Mt. Lebanon
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|Norwin
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|Hempfield
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|Baldwin
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|Class 3A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Kiski Area
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|Hampton
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Mars
|2-1-0
|3-3-0
|North Catholic
|1-1-0
|1-2-2
|Highlands
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|Indiana
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|Armstrong
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Moon
|4-0-0
|5-0-1
|Umbridge
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Chartiers Valley
|2-1-1
|3-2-1
|South Fayette
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Montour
|1-1-2
|1-1-2
|Central Valley
|1-2-1
|1-2-1
|West Allegheny
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|Blackhawk
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|Section 3
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Thomas Jefferson
|4-0-0
|6-1-0
|Connellsville
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Ringgold
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|Trinity
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Bethel Park
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Laurel Highlands
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|by Albert Gallatin
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|Uniontown
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|Section 4
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Plum
|4-0-0
|5-0-1
|Franklin Regional
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|Penn Hills
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Gateway
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|Latrobe
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Penn-Trafford
|2-2-0
|3-4-0
|Obama Academy
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|McKeesport
|0-3-0
|0-6-0
|Class 2A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|South Park
|4-0-0
|6-0-0
|East Allegheny
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|West Mifflin
|3-1-0
|5-2-0
|Elizabeth Forward
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Keystone Oaks
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Woodland Hills
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|South Allegheny
|0-4-0
|2-6-0
|Steel Valley
|0-4-0
|0-6-0
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Deer Lakes
|4-0-0
|6-1-0
|Shady Side Academy
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Knoch
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Leechburg
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Freeport
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Jeanette
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|Greensburg Salem
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Derry Area
|0-4-0
|1-5-0
|Section 3
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|McGuffey
|4-0-0
|6-1-0
|Mount Pleasant
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|Belle Vernon
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Brownsville
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Washington
|2-2-0
|3-4-0
|Yough
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|Waynesburg Central
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|Southmoreland
|0-4-0
|0-6-0
|Section 4
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Quaker Valley
|3-0-0
|4-2-0
|Avonworth
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Beaver Area
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Mohawk
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Hopewell
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Ellwood City
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|Riverside
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|Class 1A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Sewickley Academy
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|Eden Christian
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Freedom
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Beaver County Christian
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Our Lady of Sacred Heart
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Neshannock
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|South Side Beaver
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Charleroi
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|Greensburg Central Catholic
|3-0-0
|5-1-0
|California
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Bentworth
|1-2-0
|3-3-0
|Ligonier Valley
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Beth Center
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|Section 3
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Winchester Thurston
|2-0-1
|3-1-1
|Springdale
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Burrell
|2-1-0
|6-1-0
|Trinity Christian
|0-0-1
|2-0-1
|Aquinas Academy
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Riverview
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|St. Joseph
|0-3-0
|2-4-0
|Section 4
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Seton LaSalle
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Serra Catholic
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Carlynton
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Chartiers-Houston
|1-1-0
|2-4-0
|Brentwood
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|of Bishop Canev
|0-2-0
|0-6-0