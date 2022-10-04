WPIAL Boys Soccer Standings (10/3/2022)
We are entering the home stretch of the season for high school boys soccer regular season in the WPIAL, as section play winds down to the final few weeks.
The season will conclude in two weeks, as the WPIAL Playoff Brackets will be announced on Wednesday, October 19.
Below are the latest standings, along with PSN’s completely unofficial playoff projections based on standings, records (taking into account both section and non-section matches). Keep in mind, the top four teams in each section will earn a playoff spot in each classification tournament, even if they are tied with the same section record.
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Seneca Valley 1
|9-0-1
|11-0-1
|Pine-Richland 4
|6-2-1
|8-2-1
|Fox Chapel 5
|6-2-2
|7-2-2
|North Allegheny 8
|5-5-0
|7-5-1
|Butler
|4-3-2
|8-3-2
|Shaler
|4-6-0
|6-6-0
|Central Catholic
|2-8-0
|3-9-0
|North Hills
|0-10-0
|0-11-1
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Peters Township 2
|9-1-0
|10-1-0
|Canon-McMillan 3
|7-3-0
|8-4-0
|Norwin 6
|7-3-0
|8-4-0
|Upper St. Clair T-7
|6-4-0
|7-4-1
|Mt. Lebanon T-7
|6-4-0
|6-7-0
|Allderdice
|4-6-0
|6-6-1
|Baldwin
|1-9-0
|1-10-0
|Hempfield
|0-10-0
|0-12-0
Class 3A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Kiski Area 2
|8-0-0
|10-2-0
|Hampton 7
|6-3-0
|9-4-0
|March 9
|6-3-0
|7-6-0
|North Catholic 14
|4-3-0
|5-4-2
|Indiana
|3-6-0
|4-8-0
|Highlands
|2-6-0
|3-8-0
|Armstrong
|0-8-0
|2-10-1
Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Moon 1
|9-0-0
|10-0-1
|South Fayette 8
|7-2-1
|7-3-1
|Montour 12
|5-3-2
|7-3-2
|Umbridge 13
|5-4-1
|8-4-1
|Central Valley
|4-4-1
|6-4-1
|Chartiers Valley
|3-6-1
|4-8-1
|West Allegheny
|3-7-0
|3-9-0
|Blackhawk
|0-10-0
|0-12-0
Section 3
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Thomas Jefferson 4
|9-1-0
|11-2-0
|Bethel Park 6
|8-2-0
|9-3-0
|Trinity 10
|6-4-0
|8-4-0
|Ringgold 16
|6-4-0
|6-7-0
|Connellsville
|5-5-0
|7-6-0
|Laurel Highlands
|4-6-0
|7-6-0
|by Albert Gallatin
|1-8-1
|2-9-1
|Uniontown
|0-9-1
|0-9-1
Section 4
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Plum 2
|9-1-0
|11-1-1
|Franklin Regional 5
|9-1-0
|9-3-0
|Gateway 11
|6-3-1
|8-5-1
|Penn-Trafford 15
|5-4-1
|6-7-1
|Penn Hills
|5-5-0
|6-6-0
|Latrobe
|4-6-0
|4-7-0
|Obama Academy
|0-9-0
|2-10-0
|McKeesport
|0-9-0
|0-12-0
Class 2A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|South Park 2
|10-0-0
|13-0-0
|East Allegheny 7
|7-2-0
|8-2-0
|10 of West Mifflin
|6-3-1
|8-5-1
|Keystone Oaks 13
|5-4-1
|5-4-1
|Woodland Hills
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Elizabeth Forward
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Steel Valley
|1-8-0
|1-10-0
|South Allegheny
|0-10-0
|2-12-0
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Shady Side Academy 3
|9-1-0
|9-1-0
|Deer Lakes 5
|9-1-0
|11-2-0
|Knoch 11
|7-3-0
|7-6-0
|Freeport 16
|5-5-0
|5-7-0
|Leechburg
|4-6-0
|5-6-1
|Greensburg Salem
|3-7-0
|5-7-0
|Jeanette
|2-7-0
|4-7-0
|Derry Area
|0-9-0
|1-10-0
|Section 3
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Belle Vernon 4
|9-1-0
|10-2-0
|McGuffey 8
|8-2-0
|10-3-0
|Brownsville 12
|7-3-0
|8-5-0
|Mount Pleasant 14
|6-2-2
|6-5-2
|Washington
|3-5-2
|4-7-2
|Yough
|2-6-2
|2-9-2
|Waynesburg Central
|1-7-2
|1-8-2
|Southmoreland
|0-10-0
|0-12-0
|Section 4
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Quaker Valley 1
|9-0-0
|10-2-0
|Beaver Area 6
|7-2-0
|7-4-0
|Avonworth 9
|6-3-0
|8-4-0
|Hopewell 15
|4-4-0
|5-5-0
|Mohawk
|3-6-0
|4-8-0
|Riverside
|1-7-0
|1-8-0
|Ellwood City
|0-8-0
|0-8-0
Class 1A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Sewickley Academy 3
|8-0-0
|11-0-0
|Eden Christian 6
|7-1-0
|8-2-0
|Freedom 10
|6-2-0
|9-2-0
|Our Lady of Sacred Heart 14
|4-5-0
|5-6-0
|Beaver County Christian
|2-6-0
|2-7-0
|South Side Beaver
|0-6-1
|0-8-1
|Neshannock
|0-7-1
|3-9-1
|Section 2
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Greensburg Central Catholic 2
|8-0-0
|11-1-0
|Charleroi 7
|6-1-0
|9-1-0
|Bentworth 12
|4-3-0
|8-4-0
|California 16
|2-4-0
|2-6-0
|Ligonier Valley
|1-6-0
|2-9-1
|Beth Center
|0-7-0
|0-10-0
Section 3
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Winchester Thurston 1
|7-0-1
|9-1-1
|Burrell 5
|7-2-0
|12-2-0
|Springdale 9
|6-3-0
|8-4-0
|Trinity Christian 13
|3-3-1
|5-4-1
|Aquinas Academy
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|St. Joseph
|1-7-0
|3-9-0
|Riverview
|1-7-0
|1-9-0
|Section 4
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Seton LaSalle 4
|7-0-0
|8-3-0
|Serra Catholic 8
|5-2-0
|5-5-0
|11 Carlynton
|4-2-1
|6-3-2
|Chartiers-Houston 15
|2-5-0
|3-8-0
|of Bishop Canev
|1-5-1
|1-10-1
|Brentwood
|1-6-0
|3-7-0