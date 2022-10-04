WPIAL Boys Soccer Standings (10/3/2022)







We are entering the home stretch of the season for high school boys soccer regular season in the WPIAL, as section play winds down to the final few weeks.

The season will conclude in two weeks, as the WPIAL Playoff Brackets will be announced on Wednesday, October 19.

Below are the latest standings, along with PSN’s completely unofficial playoff projections based on standings, records (taking into account both section and non-section matches). Keep in mind, the top four teams in each section will earn a playoff spot in each classification tournament, even if they are tied with the same section record.

WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 (4A) Team Conf. Record Overall Record Seneca Valley 1 9-0-1 11-0-1 Pine-Richland 4 6-2-1 8-2-1 Fox Chapel 5 6-2-2 7-2-2 North Allegheny 8 5-5-0 7-5-1 Butler 4-3-2 8-3-2 Shaler 4-6-0 6-6-0 Central Catholic 2-8-0 3-9-0 North Hills 0-10-0 0-11-1 Section 2 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Peters Township 2 9-1-0 10-1-0 Canon-McMillan 3 7-3-0 8-4-0 Norwin 6 7-3-0 8-4-0 Upper St. Clair T-7 6-4-0 7-4-1 Mt. Lebanon T-7 6-4-0 6-7-0 Allderdice 4-6-0 6-6-1 Baldwin 1-9-0 1-10-0 Hempfield 0-10-0 0-12-0 Class 3A Section 1 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Kiski Area 2 8-0-0 10-2-0 Hampton 7 6-3-0 9-4-0 March 9 6-3-0 7-6-0 North Catholic 14 4-3-0 5-4-2 Indiana 3-6-0 4-8-0 Highlands 2-6-0 3-8-0 Armstrong 0-8-0 2-10-1 Section 2 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Moon 1 9-0-0 10-0-1 South Fayette 8 7-2-1 7-3-1 Montour 12 5-3-2 7-3-2 Umbridge 13 5-4-1 8-4-1 Central Valley 4-4-1 6-4-1 Chartiers Valley 3-6-1 4-8-1 West Allegheny 3-7-0 3-9-0 Blackhawk 0-10-0 0-12-0 Section 3 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Thomas Jefferson 4 9-1-0 11-2-0 Bethel Park 6 8-2-0 9-3-0 Trinity 10 6-4-0 8-4-0 Ringgold 16 6-4-0 6-7-0 Connellsville 5-5-0 7-6-0 Laurel Highlands 4-6-0 7-6-0 by Albert Gallatin 1-8-1 2-9-1 Uniontown 0-9-1 0-9-1 Section 4 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Plum 2 9-1-0 11-1-1 Franklin Regional 5 9-1-0 9-3-0 Gateway 11 6-3-1 8-5-1 Penn-Trafford 15 5-4-1 6-7-1 Penn Hills 5-5-0 6-6-0 Latrobe 4-6-0 4-7-0 Obama Academy 0-9-0 2-10-0 McKeesport 0-9-0 0-12-0 Class 2A Section 1 Team Conf. Record Overall Record South Park 2 10-0-0 13-0-0 East Allegheny 7 7-2-0 8-2-0 10 of West Mifflin 6-3-1 8-5-1 Keystone Oaks 13 5-4-1 5-4-1 Woodland Hills 5-5-0 5-5-0 Elizabeth Forward 4-6-0 5-6-0 Steel Valley 1-8-0 1-10-0 South Allegheny 0-10-0 2-12-0 Section 2 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Shady Side Academy 3 9-1-0 9-1-0 Deer Lakes 5 9-1-0 11-2-0 Knoch 11 7-3-0 7-6-0 Freeport 16 5-5-0 5-7-0 Leechburg 4-6-0 5-6-1 Greensburg Salem 3-7-0 5-7-0 Jeanette 2-7-0 4-7-0 Derry Area 0-9-0 1-10-0 Section 3 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Belle Vernon 4 9-1-0 10-2-0 McGuffey 8 8-2-0 10-3-0 Brownsville 12 7-3-0 8-5-0 Mount Pleasant 14 6-2-2 6-5-2 Washington 3-5-2 4-7-2 Yough 2-6-2 2-9-2 Waynesburg Central 1-7-2 1-8-2 Southmoreland 0-10-0 0-12-0 Section 4 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Quaker Valley 1 9-0-0 10-2-0 Beaver Area 6 7-2-0 7-4-0 Avonworth 9 6-3-0 8-4-0 Hopewell 15 4-4-0 5-5-0 Mohawk 3-6-0 4-8-0 Riverside 1-7-0 1-8-0 Ellwood City 0-8-0 0-8-0 Class 1A Section 1 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Sewickley Academy 3 8-0-0 11-0-0 Eden Christian 6 7-1-0 8-2-0 Freedom 10 6-2-0 9-2-0 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 14 4-5-0 5-6-0 Beaver County Christian 2-6-0 2-7-0 South Side Beaver 0-6-1 0-8-1 Neshannock 0-7-1 3-9-1 Section 2 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Greensburg Central Catholic 2 8-0-0 11-1-0 Charleroi 7 6-1-0 9-1-0 Bentworth 12 4-3-0 8-4-0 California 16 2-4-0 2-6-0 Ligonier Valley 1-6-0 2-9-1 Beth Center 0-7-0 0-10-0 Section 3 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Winchester Thurston 1 7-0-1 9-1-1 Burrell 5 7-2-0 12-2-0 Springdale 9 6-3-0 8-4-0 Trinity Christian 13 3-3-1 5-4-1 Aquinas Academy 2-5-0 3-5-0 St. Joseph 1-7-0 3-9-0 Riverview 1-7-0 1-9-0 Section 4 Team Conf. Record Overall Record Seton LaSalle 4 7-0-0 8-3-0 Serra Catholic 8 5-2-0 5-5-0 11 Carlynton 4-2-1 6-3-2 Chartiers-Houston 15 2-5-0 3-8-0 of Bishop Canev 1-5-1 1-10-1 Brentwood 1-6-0 3-7-0









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).