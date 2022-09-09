WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/8/2022)

Class 3A

Section 1

FINAL: Hampton 3, Highlands 0

FINAL: North Catholic 3, Indiana 2 (OT)

FINAL: Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0

Section 2

FINAL: Ambridge 7, Blackhawk 0

FINAL: Chartiers Valley 2, Montour 2

FINAL: Moon 1, South Fayette 0

FINAL: Central Valley 6, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

FINAL: Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0

FINAL: Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3

FINAL: Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 0Edit

FINAL: Connellsville 5, Uniontown 1

Section 4

FINAL: Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 2

POSTPONED McKeesport at Obama Academy

FINAL: Penn-Trafford 2, Penn Hills 0

FINAL: Plum 6, Latrobe 0

Class 2A

Section 1

FINAL: Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1

FINAL: South Park 13, Steel Valley 0

FINAL: West Mifflin 1, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

FINAL: Deer Lakes 12 Derry Area 2

FINAL: Knoch 6, Greensburg Salem 1

FINAL: Freeport 3, Jeannette 2

Section 3

FINAL: Brownsville 5, Belle Vernon 4

FINAL: Mount Pleasant 6 Southmoreland 0

FINAL: Washington 4, Waynesburg Central 1

FINAL: McGuffey 5, Yough 1

Section 4

FINAL: Beaver Area 12 Ellwood City 0

FINAL: Hopewell 2 Avonworth 3

FINAL: Mohawk 5 Riverside 2

Class 1A

Section 1

FINAL: Eden Christian 4, Freedom 1

FINAL: Beaver County Christian 3, Neshannock 2

FINAL: Our Lady of Sacred Heart 2 South Side Beaver 0

Section 2

7 pm California at Beth-Center

FINAL: Charleroi 3, Bentworth 1

POSTPONED Geibel Catholic at Ligonier Valley

Section 3

FINAL: Burrell 5, Riverview 1

FINAL: Winchester Thurston 5, Springdale 2

FINAL: Aquinas Academy 1, St. Joseph 0

Section 4

FINAL: Chartiers-Houston 3, Bishop Canevin 2

FINAL: Serra Catholic 1 Carlynton 0

FINAL: Seton LaSalle 3 Brentwood 0

