WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/8/2022)
Class 3A
Section 1
FINAL: Hampton 3, Highlands 0
FINAL: North Catholic 3, Indiana 2 (OT)
Soccer wins 3-2 over Indiana in OT! Ryan Shantz w/ the hat trick 🧢 🧢 🧢! Drew Schedlbauer was solid in net. @PGSportsNow @BESportsGuys @CranberryEagle @pghsoccernow @NCHSBoysSoccer @NorthCatholicAD
— North Catholic High School (@NCForeverTrue) September 8, 2022
FINAL: Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0
Section 2
FINAL: Ambridge 7, Blackhawk 0
FINAL: Chartiers Valley 2, Montour 2
FINAL: Moon 1, South Fayette 0
FINAL: Central Valley 6, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
FINAL: Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0
FINAL: Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3
FINAL: Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 0Edit
Boys defeat Trinity 1-0
Anthony Orlando ⚽️
Sam Wessel with the shut out@MVI_sports @TribLiveHSSN @pghsoccernow @wjhsd
— TJ Soccer Boosters (@TJSoccerBooster) September 9, 2022
FINAL: Connellsville 5, Uniontown 1
Section 4
FINAL: Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 2
POSTPONED McKeesport at Obama Academy
FINAL: Penn-Trafford 2, Penn Hills 0
FINAL: Plum 6, Latrobe 0
Class 2A
Section 1
FINAL: Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1
Final from Warrior Stadium
EF – 2
East Allegheny – 1st
Goals—Childers, Cavalier
Assists— Cavalier, Childers @MVI_sports @warrior_ef @EFWarriors @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra
— EF Soccer (@EFWarriorSoccer) September 9, 2022
FINAL: South Park 13, Steel Valley 0
FINAL: West Mifflin 1, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
FINAL: Deer Lakes 12 Derry Area 2
FINAL: Knoch 6, Greensburg Salem 1
FINAL: Freeport 3, Jeannette 2
Section 3
FINAL: Brownsville 5, Belle Vernon 4
FINAL: Mount Pleasant 6 Southmoreland 0
FINAL: Washington 4, Waynesburg Central 1
FINAL: McGuffey 5, Yough 1
Section 4
FINAL: Beaver Area 12 Ellwood City 0
FINAL: Hopewell 2 Avonworth 3
FINAL: Mohawk 5 Riverside 2
Class 1A
Section 1
FINAL: Eden Christian 4, Freedom 1
FINAL: Beaver County Christian 3, Neshannock 2
FINAL: Our Lady of Sacred Heart 2 South Side Beaver 0
Section 2
7 pm California at Beth-Center
FINAL: Charleroi 3, Bentworth 1
Back on the bus and heading home with a BIG W over section foe Bentworth. 3-1 final and another solid 🧱 performance by the back line and @nathan_mazon #WPIALSoccer
Goals:@ArloMac17 ⚽️⚽️@BryceLarge16 ⚽️@MVI_sports @pghsoccernow @sportsOR @AthleticsCasd pic.twitter.com/gny1ib1ESU
— Charleroi HS Boys Soccer (@CharleroiSoccer) September 9, 2022
POSTPONED Geibel Catholic at Ligonier Valley
Section 3
FINAL: Burrell 5, Riverview 1
FINAL: Winchester Thurston 5, Springdale 2
FINAL: Aquinas Academy 1, St. Joseph 0
Section 4
FINAL: Chartiers-Houston 3, Bishop Canevin 2
FINAL: Serra Catholic 1 Carlynton 0
FINAL: Seton LaSalle 3 Brentwood 0