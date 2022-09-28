







Photo courtesy of Jared Todhunter

As the high school boys soccer season reaches the last week of September, section Races begin to heat up across the WPIAL with some key matches on Tuesday night.

WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/27/2022)

WPIAL Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

7:30 pm Butler at Seneca Valley

Shaler 1, Central Catholic 0

7:30 pm Fox Chapel at North Hills

7:30 pm North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

Section 2 (4A)

7:45 pm Allderdice at Peters Township

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0

7:45 pm Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon

7:30 pm Hempfield at Norwin

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 1 (3A)

7 pm Armstrong at Mars

Hampton 4, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0

Section 2 (3A)

7:45 pm Ambridge at West Allegheny

South Fayette 5, Blackhawk 1

7:30 pm Central Valley at Montour

Moon 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3 (3A)

7:30 pm Connellsville at Ringgold

Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Bethel Park 2, Trinity 1

Miles Jackson strikes again to end it in 1OT. FT Bethel Park – 2

Trinity – 1 ⚽️⚽️ Miles Jackson #GoHawks @pghsoccernow @Big56Conference #WPIALSoccer — BPHawksBoysSoccer (@BPHawksboyssoc1) September 28, 2022

Section 4 (3A)

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Plum

7:30 pm Gateway at Penn-Trafford

3:30 pm Latrobe at Obama Academy

Penn Hills 12, McKeesport 1

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

7 pm East Allegheny at West Mifflin

Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Woodland Hills 5, South Allegheny 1

Section 2 (2A)

Deer Lakes 7, Jeannette 2

6:30 pm Derry Area at Shady Side Academy

Knoch 5, Freeport 0

Leechburg 2, Greensburg Salem 0

DL with the section win over Jeanette Tonight 7-2

Goals

Ryan Hanes ⚽️⚽️

Nate Litrun

Ruger Beer

Wes Boyle

Ethan Alberta

Cuyler Crim Asst

Hanes – 2 Alberta -2 Sanabria Spence #lancers #WPIALSoccer @deerlakessd @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @DeerLakesAth — Deer Lakes Boys Soccer (@BoysLakes) September 27, 2022

Section 3 (2A)

7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Yough

7:30 pm Brownsville at Waynesburg Central

McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1

Mount Pleasant 1, Washington 1

Section 4 (2A)

7:30 pm Avonworth at Quaker Valley

Hopewell 11, Elwood City 0

Beaver Area 3, Mohawk 0

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)

4:15 pm Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy

4 pm Eden Christian at Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Freedom 2, Neshannock 0

Section 2 (1A)

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 3

7 pm California at Charleroi

Section 3 (1A)

Burrell 3, Springdale 1

4 pm Riverview at St. Joseph

Section 4 (1A)

7 pm Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton

Serra Catholic 3, Brentwood 0

Seton LaSalle 5, Bishop Canevin 0

Non-Conference

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Carrick

3:30 pm South Side Beaver at Riverside

6 pm United at Ligonier Valley









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).