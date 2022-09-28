WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/27/2022)




As the high school boys soccer season reaches the last week of September, section Races begin to heat up across the WPIAL with some key matches on Tuesday night.

WPIAL Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

7:30 pm Butler at Seneca Valley
Shaler 1, Central Catholic 0
7:30 pm Fox Chapel at North Hills
7:30 pm North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

Section 2 (4A)

7:45 pm Allderdice at Peters Township
Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0
7:45 pm Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon
7:30 pm Hempfield at Norwin

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 1 (3A)

7 pm Armstrong at Mars
Hampton 4, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0

Section 2 (3A)
7:45 pm Ambridge at West Allegheny
South Fayette 5, Blackhawk 1
7:30 pm Central Valley at Montour
Moon 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3 (3A)

7:30 pm Connellsville at Ringgold
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Bethel Park 2, Trinity 1

Section 4 (3A)
7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Plum
7:30 pm Gateway at Penn-Trafford
3:30 pm Latrobe at Obama Academy
Penn Hills 12, McKeesport 1

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

7 pm East Allegheny at West Mifflin

Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 0

Woodland Hills 5, South Allegheny 1

Section 2 (2A)
Deer Lakes 7, Jeannette 2
6:30 pm Derry Area at Shady Side Academy
Knoch 5, Freeport 0
Leechburg 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 3 (2A)
7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Yough
7:30 pm Brownsville at Waynesburg Central
McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1
Mount Pleasant 1, Washington 1

Section 4 (2A)
7:30 pm Avonworth at Quaker Valley
Hopewell 11, Elwood City 0
Beaver Area 3, Mohawk 0

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)
4:15 pm Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy
4 pm Eden Christian at Our Lady of Sacred Heart
Freedom 2, Neshannock 0

Section 2 (1A)
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 3
7 pm California at Charleroi

Section 3 (1A)
Burrell 3, Springdale 1
4 pm Riverview at St. Joseph

Section 4 (1A)
7 pm Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton
Serra Catholic 3, Brentwood 0
Seton LaSalle 5, Bishop Canevin 0

Non-Conference

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Carrick
3:30 pm South Side Beaver at Riverside
6 pm United at Ligonier Valley




