WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/27/2022)
As the high school boys soccer season reaches the last week of September, section Races begin to heat up across the WPIAL with some key matches on Tuesday night.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
7:30 pm Butler at Seneca Valley
Shaler 1, Central Catholic 0
7:30 pm Fox Chapel at North Hills
7:30 pm North Allegheny at Pine-Richland
Section 2 (4A)
7:45 pm Allderdice at Peters Township
Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0
7:45 pm Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon
7:30 pm Hempfield at Norwin
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 1 (3A)
7 pm Armstrong at Mars
Hampton 4, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0
Section 2 (3A)
7:45 pm Ambridge at West Allegheny
South Fayette 5, Blackhawk 1
7:30 pm Central Valley at Montour
Moon 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3 (3A)
7:30 pm Connellsville at Ringgold
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0
Bethel Park 2, Trinity 1
Miles Jackson strikes again to end it in 1OT. FT
Bethel Park – 2
Trinity – 1
⚽️⚽️ Miles Jackson #GoHawks @pghsoccernow @Big56Conference #WPIALSoccer
— BPHawksBoysSoccer (@BPHawksboyssoc1) September 28, 2022
Section 4 (3A)
7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Plum
7:30 pm Gateway at Penn-Trafford
3:30 pm Latrobe at Obama Academy
Penn Hills 12, McKeesport 1
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
7 pm East Allegheny at West Mifflin
Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1
South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 0
Woodland Hills 5, South Allegheny 1
Final from Campbell Field
EF – 2
Steel Valley – 1
⚽️ – Cavalier x2
Assist – Sinai x2@MVI_sports @warrior_ef @EFWarriors @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra
— EF Soccer (@EFWarriorSoccer) September 28, 2022
Section 2 (2A)
Deer Lakes 7, Jeannette 2
6:30 pm Derry Area at Shady Side Academy
Knoch 5, Freeport 0
Leechburg 2, Greensburg Salem 0
DL with the section win over Jeanette Tonight 7-2
Goals
Ryan Hanes ⚽️⚽️
Nate Litrun
Ruger Beer
Wes Boyle
Ethan Alberta
Cuyler Crim
Asst
Hanes – 2 Alberta -2 Sanabria Spence #lancers #WPIALSoccer @deerlakessd @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra @DeerLakesAth
— Deer Lakes Boys Soccer (@BoysLakes) September 27, 2022
Section 3 (2A)
7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Yough
7:30 pm Brownsville at Waynesburg Central
McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1
Mount Pleasant 1, Washington 1
Section 4 (2A)
7:30 pm Avonworth at Quaker Valley
Hopewell 11, Elwood City 0
Beaver Area 3, Mohawk 0
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
4:15 pm Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy
4 pm Eden Christian at Our Lady of Sacred Heart
Freedom 2, Neshannock 0
Section 2 (1A)
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 3
7 pm California at Charleroi
Section 3 (1A)
Burrell 3, Springdale 1
4 pm Riverview at St. Joseph
Section 4 (1A)
7 pm Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton
Serra Catholic 3, Brentwood 0
Seton LaSalle 5, Bishop Canevin 0
Non-Conference
7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Carrick
3:30 pm South Side Beaver at Riverside
6 pm United at Ligonier Valley