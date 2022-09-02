WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/1/2022)




The first full week of the high school boys soccer season hit its stride on Thursday with a full slate of matches.

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 4, Butler 0

Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0

Shaler 2, Central Catholic 1

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 2

Peters Twp 5, Allderdice 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 4, Indiana 0

Mars 6, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4

South Fayette 6, Blackhawk 0

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Montour 1, Central Valley 1

Section 3

Connellsville 2, Ringgold 1

Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Trinity 1, Bethel Park 0

Section 4

Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Latrobe 5, Obama 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Woodland Hills 9, South Allegheny 0

East Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0

South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Steel Valley 2

Section 2

Leechberg 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Yough 1

Section 4

Hopewell 16, Elwood City 0

Class 1A

Section 1

Eden Christian 4, OLSH 1

Sewickly Academy 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

Section 3

Springdale 4, Burrell 1

Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3

Non-Conference

Trinity Christian 7, Serra Catholic 1

Carlynton 4, South Side Beaver 0




John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).


