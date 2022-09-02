WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (9/1/2022)
The first full week of the high school boys soccer season hit its stride on Thursday with a full slate of matches.
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 4, Butler 0
Fox Chapel 8, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0
Shaler 2, Central Catholic 1
Big win Tonight for the Raiders as they took down Butler 4-0. Goals scored by @willbruno_9 , @AdamCon05, @maxmarcotte10, @gloyaa14 . Assisted by @JeremiahLaslav1, @LizewskiBeaux, @DrennanTommy 🍎🍎. Shutout by @Krumenacker_1 🍩. Next game is Tuesday, Central Catholic @ nextier.
— Seneca Valley Soccer (@SVRaiderSoccer) September 2, 2022
Rams defeat the Tigers 1-0 to advance to 2-0 in the section 🐏🐏🐏@pghsoccernow @JohnKrysinsky @ pic.twitter.com/AB1pPQoQYu
— PR RAMS BOYS SOCCER (@PR_Rams_Soccer) September 2, 2022
‼️ Win Win Win ‼️
The Titans take a back and forth game from Central to go 1-1 on the week! On to Armstrong this Saturday!
Shaler: 2
Central Catholic: 1
Goals: Josh Jashinski, Trey Grazier #TitanPride #WeAreSA #WPIALSoccer @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGSportsNow
— Shaler Area Boys Soccer (@SASDBoysSoccer) September 2, 2022
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 2
Peters Twp 5, Allderdice 2
Baldwin scores a couple of late goals but USC BSOC beats Baldwin 5-2 and goes to 2-0 in the section. Next game 9/6 8p vs MTL.
G: @riemer_tyler (3), @ColeLang13 @RyanHiggs25
A: @riemer_tyler @Big56Conference @pghsoccernow @PGSportsNow @TribSports @SHillsAlmanac @USCactivities
— USCHS Soccer (@USCHSsoccer) September 2, 2022
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 4, Indiana 0
Mars 6, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4
South Fayette 6, Blackhawk 0
Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Montour 1, Central Valley 1
Davi Jansson with the game Winner in OT! Tigers win 2-1 and remain undefeated in the section! It is ALWAYS a battle against @CVHS_BoysSoccer @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow #max
— moonboyssoccer (@moonboyssoccer) September 2, 2022
🚨 BRIDGERS WIN🚨
Your Bridgers defeat @WestABoysSoccer by a score of 5-4.
Goals scored by:
Will Gruca (3)
Chris Woten (2)
6 saves by Evan Scheib
We improve to (1-1-0)
We host @VikingNation_MP is Saturday at 4pm#BuildingTheBridge ⚒🌉⚽️
— Ambridge HS Mens Soccer (@BridgersMsoccer) September 2, 2022
Section 3
Connellsville 2, Ringgold 1
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0
Trinity 1, Bethel Park 0
The boys defeat Laurel Highlands 1-0@abekavac1 ⚽️
Sam Wessel with a Shoutout @MVI_sports @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGVarsityXtra
— TJ Soccer Boosters (@TJSoccerBooster) September 2, 2022
Section 4
Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0
Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0
Latrobe 5, Obama 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Woodland Hills 9, South Allegheny 0
East Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0
South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Steel Valley 2
Finals from Warrior Stadium
EF – 3
Steel Valley – 2
Goals – Rollison-Manes, Cavalier, Sinay
Assists—Ruffing, Chambers@PGVarsityXtra @MVI_sports @TribLiveHSSN @EFWarriors @warrior_ef @pghsoccernow
— EF Soccer (@EFWarriorSoccer) September 2, 2022
Section 2
Leechberg 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Lancers with the win Tonight against @jeannettecsd ⚽️
3-0
Goals – Ruger Beer ⚽️⚽️
Ryan Hanes ⚽️
Asst – Collin Rodgers Mason Metzler
Nick Braun with a clean sheet. #lancers #WPIAL @deerlakessd @DeerLakesAth @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN
— Deer Lakes Boys Soccer (@BoysLakes) September 2, 2022
Section 3
Belle Vernon 7, Yough 1
Section 4
Hopewell 16, Elwood City 0
Class 1A
Section 1
Eden Christian 4, OLSH 1
Sewickly Academy 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
The boys start off 2-0 with an 8-0 win over California. Another solid performance by the back line and a clean sheet for @nathan_mazon 🧤 #WPIALSoccer @BryceLarge16 ⚽️ ⚽️⚽️⚽️@landon_barcus ⚽️⚽️@ArloMac17 ⚽️@Ty_Patterson12 ⚽️@MVI_sports @pghsoccernow @AthleticsCasd pic.twitter.com/uYoXVRlVRg
— Charleroi HS Boys Soccer (@CharleroiSoccer) September 2, 2022
Section 3
Springdale 4, Burrell 1
Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3
Non-Conference
Trinity Christian 7, Serra Catholic 1
Carlynton 4, South Side Beaver 0
Great 4-0 win at home against South Side Beaver!! All around team effort with goals scored by Sophomore Ryan Lewis (3) and Sophomore Mateo Carrasco (1). Combined clean sheet by Junior Dylan Sunderland and Senior Pouya Khalid Ahmad. Getting better each and every day! #WPIALSoccer
— Carlynton Boys Soccer (@CJSHSBoysSoccer) September 2, 2022