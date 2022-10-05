WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (10/4/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Soccer schedule on Tuesday night is filled with a lot of key section matches. Check out the latest with #WPIALSoccer twitter updates and the scoreboard below.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
Quaker Valley Junior Co-Captain Nick Allan quiets a rowdy Sewickley Academy student section after scoring his second goal of the night. QV wins 3-1 in the battle of the Sewickley Derby. More action at: https://t.co/Xd4hVkzohe@qv_soccer @Sewickley @pghsoccernow @JohnKrysinsky pic.twitter.com/tL8zsPeIHq
Brownsville boys drop a Heartbreaker at the horn. 3-2. End up splitting the season series with Belle Vernon. #playoffpush2022 #unluckyBounces @pghsoccernow
What a game! The Lopes defeat Hopewell 2-1 in double OT!@MikeOsekowski had one goal and Eli Whalen with the game winner! Jordan Dawley assists the game winner. @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @AvonworthA
@BillBeckner @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow @wpialsoccernews @TribLiveHSSN HS boys soccer Norwin 2 Peters twp 0!!! Scale clean sheet! Goals by Aiden Ash and Daniel Maddock. Alex Brown with 1 assist!!
BSOC keeps pace in the playoff race with a 3-0 win over @CMBoysSoccer is Ed Harmon Night at Panther Stadium.
G: @RyanHiggs25 @_JanSames @Popp_23
A: @riemer_tyler @RyanHiggs25 #wpialsoccer @USCHSACTIVITIES @Big56Conference @pghsoccernow @PGSportsNow @TribLiveHSSN @SHillsAlmanac
Very difficult battle as always at @SFBSoccer! Came home with a 3-0 win. Hildebrand with 2 and Jansson with 1. Shutak with another shutout! @JohnKrysinsky @TribLIVE @timesscores @pghsoccernow #max
EA Varsity Boys (8-2-0, 9-2-0) avenge an early season loss by beating Elizabeth Forward 4-3
Goals by Matthew Armenio (2), Nicky Balana and Ben Tyner
Assists by Joe Connors, Josh Nellis and Ryan Rupert #EAWildcatsSoccer #EAProud @pghsoccernow @JohnKrysinsky @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/zuOW7OkX01
Fox Chapel 4 – Shaler 0!! Back line with another stellar effort. Michael Shinn – Collin Westerberg – Rowan Gladwin – Harry Littwin – Dylan Work all making life easy for the keepers! @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGSportsNow #WPIAL @FxCAthletics @Fcsoccer6
WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (10/4/2022)
CLASS 4A
|Section 1 (4A)
|FINAL
|Fox Chapel at Shaler
|4-0
|FINAL
|North Hills at North Allegheny
|0-4
|7:30 p.m
|Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley 0-5
|Section 2 (4A)
|FINAL
|Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair
|0-3
|FINAL
|Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield
|7-0
|FINAL
|Norwin at Peters Township 2-0
CLASS 3A
|Section 1 (3A)
|FINAL
|Armstrong at Kiski Area
|0-10
|FINAL
|Hampton at Highlands
|3-0
|FINAL
|North Catholic at Indiana
|1-1 OT
|Section 2 (3A)
|FINAL
|Blackhawk at Ambridge
|0-6
|FINAL
|Central Valley at West Allegheny
|2-3
|FINAL
|Montour at Chartiers Valley
|1-0
|FINAL
|Moon at South Fayette
|3-0
|Section 3 (3A)
|FINAL
|Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin
|5-0
|FINAL
|Connellsville at Uniontown
|3-0
|FINAL
|Ringgold at Laurel Highlands
|5-0
|FINAL
|Trinity at Thomas Jefferson
|0-4
|WPIAL Class 3A Section 4 (3A)
|FINAL
|Gateway at Franklin Regional
|1-3
|FINAL
|Latrobe at Plum
|1-7
|FINAL
|Obama Academy at McKeesport
|3-0
|FINAL
|Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford 1-3
CLASS 2A
|Section 1 (2A)
|FINAL
|Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny
|3-4
|FINAL
|South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks
|0-7
|FINAL
|South Park at Steel Valley
|7-0
|FINAL
|Woodland Hills at West Mifflin
|2-7
|Section 2 (2A)
|FINAL
|Derry Area at Deer Lakes
|1-11
|FINAL
|Freeport at Jeannette
|3-6
|FINAL
|Knoch at Greensburg Salem
|5-0
|FINAL
|Leechburg at Shady Side Academy
|1-4
|Section 3 (2A)
|FINAL
|Brownsville at Belle Vernon
|2-3
|FINAL
|McGuffey at Yough
|0-0
|FINAL
|Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant
|0-8
|FINAL
|Washington at Waynesburg Central
|0-1
|Section 4 (2A)
|FINAL
|Avonworth at Hopewell
|2-1
|FINAL
|Ellwood City at Beaver Area
|0-16
|4 p.m
|Riverside at Mohawk
CLASS 1A
|Section 1 (1A)
|FINAL
|Beaver County Christian at Neshannock
|4-3
|FINAL
|Eden Christian at Freedom
|3-0
|FINAL
|South Side Beaver at Our Lady of Sacred Heart
|0-2
|Section 2 (1A)
|FINAL
|Bentworth at Charleroi
|1-5
|FINAL
|Beth-Center at California
|1-2
|Section 3 (1A)
|FINAL
|Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph
|0-0
|FINAL
|Burrell at Riverview
|5-1
|FINAL
|Winchester Thurston at Springdale
|1-3
|Section 4 (1A)
|FINAL
|Carlynton at Bishop Canevin
|4-0
|FINAL
|Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood
|0-1
|FINAL
|Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic
|1-0
|Non-Conference
|FINAL
|Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley 1-3