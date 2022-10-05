WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (10/4/2022)









Photo courtesy of Jared Todhunter

The WPIAL Boys Soccer schedule on Tuesday night is filled with a lot of key section matches. Check out the latest with #WPIALSoccer twitter updates and the scoreboard below.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Boys Soccer Updates (10/3/2022)

Quaker Valley Junior Co-Captain Nick Allan quiets a rowdy Sewickley Academy student section after scoring his second goal of the night. QV wins 3-1 in the battle of the Sewickley Derby. More action at: https://t.co/Xd4hVkzohe@qv_soccer @Sewickley @pghsoccernow @JohnKrysinsky pic.twitter.com/tL8zsPeIHq — Scott (@scottcind) October 5, 2022

Brownsville boys drop a Heartbreaker at the horn. 3-2. End up splitting the season series with Belle Vernon. #playoffpush2022 #unluckyBounces @pghsoccernow — Jeffhlsk (@jeffhlsk) October 5, 2022

What a game! The Lopes defeat Hopewell 2-1 in double OT!@MikeOsekowski had one goal and Eli Whalen with the game winner! Jordan Dawley assists the game winner. @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @AvonworthA — Avonworth Boys Soccer (@AvonworthMsoc) October 5, 2022

@BillBeckner @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow @wpialsoccernews @TribLiveHSSN HS boys soccer Norwin 2 Peters twp 0!!! Scale clean sheet! Goals by Aiden Ash and Daniel Maddock. Alex Brown with 1 assist!! — Richard Zappone (@richard_zappone) October 5, 2022

Very difficult battle as always at @SFBSoccer! Came home with a 3-0 win. Hildebrand with 2 and Jansson with 1. Shutak with another shutout! @JohnKrysinsky @TribLIVE @timesscores @pghsoccernow #max — moonboyssoccer (@moonboyssoccer) October 5, 2022

EA Varsity Boys (8-2-0, 9-2-0) avenge an early season loss by beating Elizabeth Forward 4-3

Goals by Matthew Armenio (2), Nicky Balana and Ben Tyner

Assists by Joe Connors, Josh Nellis and Ryan Rupert #EAWildcatsSoccer #EAProud @pghsoccernow @JohnKrysinsky @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/zuOW7OkX01 — EA Wildcats Soccer (@WildcatsEA) October 4, 2022

Fox Chapel 4 – Shaler 0!! Back line with another stellar effort. Michael Shinn – Collin Westerberg – Rowan Gladwin – Harry Littwin – Dylan Work all making life easy for the keepers! @pghsoccernow @TribLiveHSSN @PGSportsNow #WPIAL @FxCAthletics @Fcsoccer6 — Charles Krushansky (@Chanktime) October 4, 2022

WPIAL Boys Soccer Scoreboard (10/4/2022)

CLASS 4A

Section 1 (4A) FINAL Fox Chapel at Shaler 4-0 FINAL North Hills at North Allegheny 0-4 7:30 p.m Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley 0-5

Section 2 (4A) FINAL Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair 0-3 FINAL Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield 7-0 FINAL Norwin at Peters Township 2-0

CLASS 3A

Section 1 (3A) FINAL Armstrong at Kiski Area 0-10 FINAL Hampton at Highlands 3-0 FINAL North Catholic at Indiana 1-1 OT Section 2 (3A) FINAL Blackhawk at Ambridge 0-6 FINAL Central Valley at West Allegheny 2-3 FINAL Montour at Chartiers Valley 1-0 FINAL Moon at South Fayette 3-0 Section 3 (3A) FINAL Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin 5-0 FINAL Connellsville at Uniontown 3-0 FINAL Ringgold at Laurel Highlands 5-0 FINAL Trinity at Thomas Jefferson 0-4 WPIAL Class 3A Section 4 (3A) FINAL Gateway at Franklin Regional 1-3 FINAL Latrobe at Plum 1-7 FINAL Obama Academy at McKeesport 3-0 FINAL Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford 1-3

CLASS 2A

Section 1 (2A) FINAL Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny 3-4 FINAL South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks 0-7 FINAL South Park at Steel Valley 7-0 FINAL Woodland Hills at West Mifflin 2-7 Section 2 (2A) FINAL Derry Area at Deer Lakes 1-11 FINAL Freeport at Jeannette 3-6 FINAL Knoch at Greensburg Salem 5-0 FINAL Leechburg at Shady Side Academy 1-4 Section 3 (2A) FINAL Brownsville at Belle Vernon 2-3 FINAL McGuffey at Yough 0-0 FINAL Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant 0-8 FINAL Washington at Waynesburg Central 0-1 Section 4 (2A) FINAL Avonworth at Hopewell 2-1 FINAL Ellwood City at Beaver Area 0-16 4 p.m Riverside at Mohawk

CLASS 1A

Section 1 (1A) FINAL Beaver County Christian at Neshannock 4-3 FINAL Eden Christian at Freedom 3-0 FINAL South Side Beaver at Our Lady of Sacred Heart 0-2 Section 2 (1A) FINAL Bentworth at Charleroi 1-5 FINAL Beth-Center at California 1-2 Section 3 (1A) FINAL Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph 0-0 FINAL Burrell at Riverview 5-1 FINAL Winchester Thurston at Springdale 1-3 Section 4 (1A) FINAL Carlynton at Bishop Canevin 4-0 FINAL Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood 0-1 FINAL Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic 1-0 Non-Conference FINAL Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley 1-3









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).