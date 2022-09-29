WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/29/2022)







Things are really starting to heat up — even as the weather Cools — as the WPIAL boys soccer schedule includes a lot of key Section match-ups across each of the classifications.

The Pittsburgh Soccer Now‘s team will be at JC Stone Field in North Park where North Catholic will be facing section and neighboring Class 3A Section 1 Rival Mars as part of Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Day festivities.

We will be providing a Live Audio Broadcast which can be heard on Pittsburgh Soccer Now’s YouTube Channel, with Brandon Rossi providing the play-by-play.

Earlier this week, PSN’s John Krysinsky caught up with North Catholic’s Devin Paschall, Oliver Joseph and Marcus Kurtz on the latest edition of ‘Kids on the Pitch’ podcast to talk about the MDA Awareness game, the team, the match-up vs Mars and much more.

Kids on the Pitch Podcast: North Catholic’s Devin Paschall, Oliver Joseph and Marcus Kurtz

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Class 4A

Section 1

7:30 North Allegheny vs. Butler at Butler High School

7:00 Pine-Richland vs. Fox Chapel at Fox Chapel – James M. Burke Stadium

7:30 Seneca Valley vs. Central Catholic at Central Catholic High School

7:15 Shaler vs. North Hills at North Hills – Martorelli Stadium

Section 2

3:30 Hempfield Area vs. Allderdice at Schenley Oval in Oakland

8:00 Norwin vs. Canon-McMillan at Canon McMillan High School

7:30 Peters Township vs. Baldwin at Baldwin – Cibic Stadium

7:45 Upper St. Clair vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mount Lebanon High School

Class 3A

Section 1

7:30 Indiana vs. Armstrong at Armstrong High School

7:00 Kiski Area vs. Hampton at Hampton – Fridley Field

3:45 Mars vs. North Catholic at North Catholic – JC Stone Field *

⚽️ GAME DAY! MDA Awareness Game

🆚️ Mars

⏰️ 2:30 (JV) 3:45 (Varsity)

📍 JC Stone Field

Come out to support the boys and support the MDA. https://t.co/7mLhLujLmB @pghsoccernow @NCForeverTrue pic.twitter.com/EJYTUfenXa — NC Boys Soccer (@NCHSBoysSoccer) September 29, 2022

Section 2

7:30 Chartiers Valley vs. Blackhawk at Blackhawk – Northwestern Stadium

7:30 Moon vs. Central Valley at Central Valley – Sarge Alberts Stadium

7:30 South Fayette vs. Ambridge at Ambridge – Moe Rubenstein Stadium

7:30 West Allegheny vs. Montour at Montour – Thomas J. Birko Stadium

Section 3

7:30 Laurel Highlands vs. Bethel Park at Bethel Park Football Stadium

7:30 Thomas Jefferson vs. Connellsville at Connellsville – Connellsville Stadium

7:30 Trinity vs. Albert Gallatin at Albert Gallatin High School

7:30 Uniontown vs. Ringgold at Ringgold – Joe Montana Stadium

Section 4

7:30 McKeesport vs. Gateway at Gateway – Football Stadium

7:30 Penn Hills vs. Greater Latrobe at Latrobe – Memorial Stadium

7:30 Penn-Trafford vs. Franklin Regional at Franklin Regional-Panther Stadium

7:00 Plum vs. Obama Academy

Class 2A

Section 1

7:30 Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward at Elizabeth Forward – Warrior Stadium

5:00 West Mifflin vs. South Allegheny at South Allegheny – Glassport Stadium

7:30 Woodland Hills vs. South Park at South Park – Century United Soccer Field

Section 2

7:00 Charleroi vs. Beth-Center at Bethlehem Center – Beth-Center Athletic Complex

7:30 Greensburg Salem vs. Derry Area at Derry Area – Trojan Field

3:45 Jeannette vs. Knoch at Knoch High School

7:00 Leechburg vs. Freeport at Freeport – James E. Swartz Stadium

7:30 Shady Side Academy vs. Deer Lakes at Deer Lakes HS Stadium

Section 3

7:00 Mt. Pleasant vs. Brownsville at Brownsville – Redstone Field

7:00 Washington vs. McGuffey at McGuffey Stadium

7:30 Waynesburg Central vs. Belle Vernon at Belle Vernon – James Weir Stadium

7:30 Yough vs. Southmoreland at Southmoreland High School

Section 4

7:30 Hopewell vs. Beaver at Beaver Area – Gypsy Glen Stadium

7:30 Mohawk vs. Avonworth at Avonworth – Lenzner Field

3:30 Quaker Valley vs. Riverside at Riverside High School

Class 1A

Section 1

4:00 Neshannock vs. Eden Christian at Eden Christian Academy

5:30 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Beaver County Christian

6:00 Sewickley Academy vs. South Side at South Side – Richard Ashcroft Field

Section 2

7:00 Geibel vs. Bentworth at Bentworth High School

6:00 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Ligonier Valley at Ligonier Valley High School

7:00 Brentwood vs. California at California – Booster Field

Section 3

4:00 Springdale vs. Aquinas Academy

7:00 St. Joseph vs. Burrell at Burrell – Buccaneer Stadium

3:30 Trinity Christian vs. Winchester Thurston

Section 4 Boys Soccer

7:00 Bishop Canevin vs. Chartiers-Houston at Chartiers-Houston High School

7:00 Brentwood vs. Seton LaSalle at Seton-LaSalle – Honus Wagner Stadium

6:30 Carlynton vs. Serra Catholic at Serra Catholic – Eagle Stadium









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).