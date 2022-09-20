WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/20/2022)
We are right about at the halfway point of the WPIAL soccer regular season, with many big section matches being played on Tuesday across the region.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
Class 4A
Section 1
7:30 pm Fox Chapel at Central Catholic
7:30 pm North Allegheny at Seneca Valley
8 pm North Hills at Butler
7:30 pm Shaler at Pine-Richland
Section 2
7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Baldwin
7:45 pm Hempfield at Peters Township
7 pm Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice
7:30 pm Upper St. Clair at Norwin
Class 3A
Section 1
7 pm Indiana at Kiski Area
7:30 pm Mars at Highlands
7:30 pm North Catholic at Hampton
Section 2
7:30 pm Central Valley at Ambridge
7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at South Fayette
7:30 pm Montour at Blackhawk
7:30 pm West Allegheny at Moon
Section 3
7:30 pm Connellsville at Albert Gallatin
7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Trinity
7:30 pm Ringgold at Bethel Park
7:30 pm Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson
Section 4
7:30 pm Latrobe at Franklin Regional
7:30 pm McKeesport at Penn-Trafford
7:30 pm Obama Academy at Gateway
7:30 pm Plum at Penn Hills
Class 2A
Section 1
6 pm Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley
7:30 pm South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward
7:30 pm South Park at West Mifflin
6 p.m. Woodland Hills at East Allegheny
Section 2
7 pm Freeport at Deer Lakes
7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Shady Side Academy
7 pm Jeannette at Leechburg
4 pm Knoch at Derry Area
Section 3
7:30 pm McGuffey at Belle Vernon
7:30 pm Mount Pleasant at Waynesburg Central
7 pm Southmoreland at Brownsville
7 pm Youth at Washington
Section 4
6:30 pm Mohawk at Hopewell
3:30 pm Quaker Valley at Ellwood City
7:30 pm Riverside at Beaver Area
Class 1A
Section 1
4 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Neshannock
7 pm Sewickley Academy at Freedom
4 pm South Side Beaver at Eden Christian
Section 2
7 pm Geibel Catholic at Charleroi
7 pm Greensburg Central Catholic at California
7 pm Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center
Section 3 (1A)
4 p.m. Springdale at St. Joseph
3:45 pm Trinity Christian at Riverview
7:30 pm Winchester Thurston at Burrell
Section 4 (1A)
6 pm Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin
7 pm Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston
Non-Conference
TBA Armstrong at Carrick