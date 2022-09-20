WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/20/2022)









File Photo courtesy of Jared Todhunter

We are right about at the halfway point of the WPIAL soccer regular season, with many big section matches being played on Tuesday across the region.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Class 4A

Section 1

7:30 pm Fox Chapel at Central Catholic

7:30 pm North Allegheny at Seneca Valley

8 pm North Hills at Butler

7:30 pm Shaler at Pine-Richland

Section 2

7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Baldwin

7:45 pm Hempfield at Peters Township

7 pm Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice

7:30 pm Upper St. Clair at Norwin

Class 3A

Section 1

7 pm Indiana at Kiski Area

7:30 pm Mars at Highlands

7:30 pm North Catholic at Hampton

Section 2

7:30 pm Central Valley at Ambridge

7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at South Fayette

7:30 pm Montour at Blackhawk

7:30 pm West Allegheny at Moon

Section 3

7:30 pm Connellsville at Albert Gallatin

7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Trinity

7:30 pm Ringgold at Bethel Park

7:30 pm Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson

Section 4

7:30 pm Latrobe at Franklin Regional

7:30 pm McKeesport at Penn-Trafford

7:30 pm Obama Academy at Gateway

7:30 pm Plum at Penn Hills

Class 2A

Section 1

6 pm Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley

7:30 pm South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward

7:30 pm South Park at West Mifflin

6 p.m. Woodland Hills at East Allegheny

Section 2

7 pm Freeport at Deer Lakes

7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Shady Side Academy

7 pm Jeannette at Leechburg

4 pm Knoch at Derry Area

Section 3

7:30 pm McGuffey at Belle Vernon

7:30 pm Mount Pleasant at Waynesburg Central

7 pm Southmoreland at Brownsville

7 pm Youth at Washington

Section 4

6:30 pm Mohawk at Hopewell

3:30 pm Quaker Valley at Ellwood City

7:30 pm Riverside at Beaver Area

Class 1A

Section 1

4 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Neshannock

7 pm Sewickley Academy at Freedom

4 pm South Side Beaver at Eden Christian

Section 2

7 pm Geibel Catholic at Charleroi

7 pm Greensburg Central Catholic at California

7 pm Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center

Section 3 (1A)

4 p.m. Springdale at St. Joseph

3:45 pm Trinity Christian at Riverview

7:30 pm Winchester Thurston at Burrell

Section 4 (1A)

6 pm Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin

7 pm Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston

Non-Conference

TBA Armstrong at Carrick









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).