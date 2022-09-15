WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/15/2022)
It’s a busy night of WPIAL boys soccer matches on Thursday. We have the schedule posted below.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
Class 4A
Section 1
7 pm Butler at Fox Chapel
7 pm Central Catholic at North Allegheny
7:30 pm Pine-Richland at North Hills
7:30 pm Seneca Valley at Shaler
Section 2
8 pm Allderdice at Canon-McMillan
7:30 pm Baldwin at Hempfield
7:45 pm Norwin at Mt. Lebanon
7:30 pm Peters Township at Upper St. Clair
Class 3A
Section 1
7:30 pm Hampton at Armstrong
5 pm Highlands at North Catholic
7 pm Kiski Area at Mars
Section 2
7:30 pm Ambridge at Chartiers Valley7:30 pmBlackhawk at Central Valley
8 pm Montour at Moon
7:45 pm South Fayette at West Allegheny
Section 3
7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands
7:30 pm Bethel Park at Connellsville
7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold
7:30 pm Trinity at Uniontown
Section 4
7:30 pm Franklin Regional at McKeesport
7:30 pm Gateway at Latrobe
3:30 pm Penn Hills at Obama Academy
7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Plum
CLASS 2A
Section 1
6 pm East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks
7 pm Elizabeth Forward at Woodland Hills
7:30 pm Steel Valley at West Mifflin
Section 2
7:30 pm Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem
5:15 pm Derry Area at Freeport
7 pm Leechburg at Knoch
7 pm Shady Side Academy at Jeannette
Section 3
7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Mount Pleasant
7 pm Brownsville at McGuffey
7:30 pm Washington at Southmoreland
7:30 pm Waynesburg Central at Yough
Section 4
7:30 pm Beaver Area at Avonworth
3:30 pm Ellwood City at Riverside
7:30 pm Hopewell at Quaker Valley
Class 1A
Section 1
TBA Eden Christian at Beaver County Christian
6 pm Freedom at South Side Beaver
4:15 pm Neshannock at Sewickley Academy
Section 2
7 pm Beth-Center at Bentworth
6 pm California at Ligonier Valley
7 pm Charleroi at Greensburg Central Catholic
Section 3
4 pm Burrell at Aquinas Academy
3:30 pm Riverview at Winchester Thurston
4 pm St. Joseph at Trinity Christian
Section 4
4 pm Bishop Canevin at Brentwood
7 pm Carlynton at Seton LaSalle
6:30 pm Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic