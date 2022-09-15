WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/15/2022)







It’s a busy night of WPIAL boys soccer matches on Thursday. We have the schedule posted below.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

Class 4A

Section 1

7 pm Butler at Fox Chapel

7 pm Central Catholic at North Allegheny

7:30 pm Pine-Richland at North Hills

7:30 pm Seneca Valley at Shaler

Section 2

8 pm Allderdice at Canon-McMillan

7:30 pm Baldwin at Hempfield

7:45 pm Norwin at Mt. Lebanon

7:30 pm Peters Township at Upper St. Clair

Class 3A

Section 1

7:30 pm Hampton at Armstrong

5 pm Highlands at North Catholic

7 pm Kiski Area at Mars

Section 2

7:30 pm Ambridge at Chartiers Valley7:30 pmBlackhawk at Central Valley

8 pm Montour at Moon

7:45 pm South Fayette at West Allegheny

Section 3

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands

7:30 pm Bethel Park at Connellsville

7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold

7:30 pm Trinity at Uniontown

Section 4

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at McKeesport

7:30 pm Gateway at Latrobe

3:30 pm Penn Hills at Obama Academy

7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Plum

CLASS 2A

Section 1

6 pm East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks

7 pm Elizabeth Forward at Woodland Hills

7:30 pm Steel Valley at West Mifflin

Section 2

7:30 pm Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem

5:15 pm Derry Area at Freeport

7 pm Leechburg at Knoch

7 pm Shady Side Academy at Jeannette

Section 3

7:30 pm Belle Vernon at Mount Pleasant

7 pm Brownsville at McGuffey

7:30 pm Washington at Southmoreland

7:30 pm Waynesburg Central at Yough

Section 4

7:30 pm Beaver Area at Avonworth

3:30 pm Ellwood City at Riverside

7:30 pm Hopewell at Quaker Valley

Class 1A

Section 1

TBA Eden Christian at Beaver County Christian

6 pm Freedom at South Side Beaver

4:15 pm Neshannock at Sewickley Academy

Section 2

7 pm Beth-Center at Bentworth

6 pm California at Ligonier Valley

7 pm Charleroi at Greensburg Central Catholic

Section 3

4 pm Burrell at Aquinas Academy

3:30 pm Riverview at Winchester Thurston

4 pm St. Joseph at Trinity Christian

Section 4

4 pm Bishop Canevin at Brentwood

7 pm Carlynton at Seton LaSalle

6:30 pm Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic









