WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/10/2022)
It’s a very light schedule in terms of section matches, but there’s a decent number of non-conference games that are on Saturday’s high school boys soccer schedule across the district.
Schedule subject to change
|Time
|Teams
|3A – Section 1
|1 p.m
|Kiski Area at Highlands
|3A – Section 3
|12 p.m
|Uniontown at Albert Gallatin
|2A – Section 2
|6 p.m
|Shady Side Academy at Leechburg
|Non-Conference
|10 a.m
|Aquinas Academy at California
|11 a.m
|Beaver County Christian at Trinity Christian
|11 a.m
|Canon-McMillan at South Fayette
|12 p.m
|Carrick at Uniontown
|12 p.m
|Central Catholic at Brashear
|2:30 p.m
|Charleroi at McGuffey
|7 p.m
|Deer Lakes at North Hills
|12 p.m
|Greensburg Central Catholic at Eden Christian
|4:30 p.m
|Hampton at North Allegheny
|12 p.m
|Hempfield at Penn-Trafford
|2:30 p.m
|Knoch at Butler
|12:30 p.m
|Ringgold at West Mifflin
|12:30 p.m
|South Park at Thomas Jefferson
|7 p.m
|Steel Valley at Penn Hills
|1 p.m
|West Middlesex at Neshannock
|12:30 p.m
|Yough at Burrell