It’s a very light schedule in terms of section matches, but there’s a decent number of non-conference games that are on Saturday’s high school boys soccer schedule across the district.

WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/10/2022)

Schedule subject to change

Time Teams
3A – Section 1
1 p.m Kiski Area at Highlands
3A – Section 3
12 p.m Uniontown at Albert Gallatin
2A – Section 2
6 p.m Shady Side Academy at Leechburg
Non-Conference
10 a.m Aquinas Academy at California
11 a.m Beaver County Christian at Trinity Christian
11 a.m Canon-McMillan at South Fayette
12 p.m Carrick at Uniontown
12 p.m Central Catholic at Brashear
2:30 p.m Charleroi at McGuffey
7 p.m Deer Lakes at North Hills
12 p.m Greensburg Central Catholic at Eden Christian
4:30 p.m Hampton at North Allegheny
12 p.m Hempfield at Penn-Trafford
2:30 p.m Knoch at Butler
12:30 p.m Ringgold at West Mifflin
12:30 p.m South Park at Thomas Jefferson
7 p.m Steel Valley at Penn Hills
1 p.m West Middlesex at Neshannock
12:30 p.m Yough at Burrell






