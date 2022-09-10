





It’s a very light schedule in terms of section matches, but there’s a decent number of non-conference games that are on Saturday’s high school boys soccer schedule across the district.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/10/2022)

Schedule subject to change

Time Teams 3A – Section 1 1 p.m Kiski Area at Highlands 3A – Section 3 12 p.m Uniontown at Albert Gallatin 2A – Section 2 6 p.m Shady Side Academy at Leechburg Non-Conference 10 a.m Aquinas Academy at California 11 a.m Beaver County Christian at Trinity Christian 11 a.m Canon-McMillan at South Fayette 12 p.m Carrick at Uniontown 12 p.m Central Catholic at Brashear 2:30 p.m Charleroi at McGuffey 7 p.m Deer Lakes at North Hills 12 p.m Greensburg Central Catholic at Eden Christian 4:30 p.m Hampton at North Allegheny 12 p.m Hempfield at Penn-Trafford 2:30 p.m Knoch at Butler 12:30 p.m Ringgold at West Mifflin 12:30 p.m South Park at Thomas Jefferson 7 p.m Steel Valley at Penn Hills 1 p.m West Middlesex at Neshannock 12:30 p.m Yough at Burrell











