WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (10/6/2022)







The WPIAL Boys Soccer schedule on Thursday includes a bunch of key section matches between teams vying for playoff spots and some trying to win section titles. And, we’re also getting into that time of the season where there are a lot of Senior Night festivities.

Check out the latest with #WPIALSoccer twitter updates and the scoreboard below.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

#WPIALSoccer Updates (10/6/2022)

It’s PINK OUT NIGHT at Tiger Stadium! We take on section Rival @BridgersBsoccer A win clinches the section title! Come support the boys and wear your pink to support those who have battled breast cancer🎀 #max @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow @TribLIVE @timesscores @MAHS_STUDENTS — moonboyssoccer (@moonboyssoccer) October 6, 2022

WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule

Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

7:30 pm Butler at Shaler

7:30 pm Central Catholic at Pine-Richland

7 pm North Allegheny at Fox Chapel

7:30 pm Seneca Valley at North Hills

Section 2 (4A)

7:30 pm Allderdice at Upper St. Clair

7:30 pm Baldwin at Norwin

8 pm Hempfield at Canon-McMillan

7:45 pm Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon

Class 3A

Section 1 (3A)

6:30 pm Highlands at Armstrong

7 pm Indiana at Mars

7:30 pm Kiski Area at North Catholic

Section 2 (3A)

7:30 pm Umbridge at Moon

7:45 pm Blackhawk at West Allegheny

7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at Central Valley

7:30 pm South Fayette at Montour

Section 3 (3A)

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 pm Bethel Park at Uniontown

7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Connellsville

7:30 pm Trinity at Ringgold

Section 4 (3A)

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Penn Hills

7:30 pm Gateway at Plum

7:30 pm McKeesport at Latrobe

3:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy

Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

7:30 pm East Allegheny at South Park

7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin

7:30 pm Keystone Oaks at Woodland Hills

7 pm Steel Valley at South Allegheny

Section 2 (2A)

6 pm Derry Area at Jeannette

5:15 pm Greensburg Salem at Freeport

3:45 pm Shady Side Academy at Knoch

Section 3 (2A)

7 pm Belle Vernon at Washington

7 pm Brownsville at Yough

7:30 pm Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland

Section 4 (2A)

7:30 pm Ellwood City at Avonworth

7 pm Mohawk at Quaker Valley

Class 1A

Section 1 (1A)

5 pm Neshannock at South Side Beaver

4:15 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy

Section 2 (1A)

7 pm California at Bentworth

7 pm Charleroi at Ligonier Valley

Section 3 (1A)

8 pm Aquinas Academy at Riverview

4 pm Springdale at Trinity Christian

4 pm St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston

Section 4 (1A)

6 pm Brentwood at Bishop Canevin

7 pm Seton LaSalle at Carlynton









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).