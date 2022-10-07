WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (10/6/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Soccer schedule on Thursday includes a bunch of key section matches between teams vying for playoff spots and some trying to win section titles. And, we’re also getting into that time of the season where there are a lot of Senior Night festivities.
#WPIALSoccer Updates (10/6/2022)
It’s PINK OUT NIGHT at Tiger Stadium! We take on section Rival @BridgersBsoccer A win clinches the section title! Come support the boys and wear your pink to support those who have battled breast cancer🎀 #max @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow @TribLIVE @timesscores @MAHS_STUDENTS
— moonboyssoccer (@moonboyssoccer) October 6, 2022
‼️Game Day‼️The Warriors are HOME Tonight hosting a section match up against the Colts. Let’s go boys!! ⚽️
🆚 @CVHS_BoysSoccer
⏰JV 6:00pm ~ Varsity 7:30pm
📍Sarge Alberts Stadium @pghsoccernow @tribliveHSSN @timesscores @bctimes @JohnKrysinsky @PGSportsNow
— Central Valley Boys Soccer Boosters (@cvsdsoccer) October 6, 2022
WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule
Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
7:30 pm Butler at Shaler
7:30 pm Central Catholic at Pine-Richland
7 pm North Allegheny at Fox Chapel
7:30 pm Seneca Valley at North Hills
Section 2 (4A)
7:30 pm Allderdice at Upper St. Clair
7:30 pm Baldwin at Norwin
8 pm Hempfield at Canon-McMillan
7:45 pm Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon
Class 3A
Section 1 (3A)
6:30 pm Highlands at Armstrong
7 pm Indiana at Mars
7:30 pm Kiski Area at North Catholic
Section 2 (3A)
7:30 pm Umbridge at Moon
7:45 pm Blackhawk at West Allegheny
7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at Central Valley
7:30 pm South Fayette at Montour
Section 3 (3A)
7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 pm Bethel Park at Uniontown
7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Connellsville
7:30 pm Trinity at Ringgold
Section 4 (3A)
7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Penn Hills
7:30 pm Gateway at Plum
7:30 pm McKeesport at Latrobe
3:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy
Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
7:30 pm East Allegheny at South Park
7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin
7:30 pm Keystone Oaks at Woodland Hills
7 pm Steel Valley at South Allegheny
Section 2 (2A)
6 pm Derry Area at Jeannette
5:15 pm Greensburg Salem at Freeport
3:45 pm Shady Side Academy at Knoch
Section 3 (2A)
7 pm Belle Vernon at Washington
7 pm Brownsville at Yough
7:30 pm Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland
Section 4 (2A)
7:30 pm Ellwood City at Avonworth
7 pm Mohawk at Quaker Valley
Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
5 pm Neshannock at South Side Beaver
4:15 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy
Section 2 (1A)
7 pm California at Bentworth
7 pm Charleroi at Ligonier Valley
Section 3 (1A)
8 pm Aquinas Academy at Riverview
4 pm Springdale at Trinity Christian
4 pm St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston
Section 4 (1A)
6 pm Brentwood at Bishop Canevin
7 pm Seton LaSalle at Carlynton