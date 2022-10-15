WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (10/15/2022)
It’s the final Saturday of the regular season for high school boys soccer in the district. The schedule has a few section matches that will decide where teams finish in their respective standings including a 1st-vs-2nd Showdown in Class 1A between Sewickley Academy and Eden Academy.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
4 pm Pine-Richland at Butler
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
1 p.m. Steel Valley at East Allegheny
Section 2 (2A)
11 am Leechburg at Jeannette
WPIAL Class 1A
12 pm Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian
Non-Conference
TBA Aquinas Academy at Carrick
4 pm Avonworth at South Park
12:15 pm Baldwin at Montour
7:30 pm Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central
12 pm Brashear at Bethel Park
10 a.m. Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward
2 pm Shaler at Hempfield
10 am Slippery Rock at Knoch
2 pm Trinity at McGuffey
10 am Uniontown at Bentworth