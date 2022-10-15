WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (10/15/2022)









File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

It’s the final Saturday of the regular season for high school boys soccer in the district. The schedule has a few section matches that will decide where teams finish in their respective standings including a 1st-vs-2nd Showdown in Class 1A between Sewickley Academy and Eden Academy.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Class 4A

Section 1 (4A)

4 pm Pine-Richland at Butler

WPIAL Class 2A

Section 1 (2A)

1 p.m. Steel Valley at East Allegheny

Section 2 (2A)

11 am Leechburg at Jeannette

WPIAL Class 1A

12 pm Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian

Non-Conference

TBA Aquinas Academy at Carrick

4 pm Avonworth at South Park

12:15 pm Baldwin at Montour

7:30 pm Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central

12 pm Brashear at Bethel Park

10 a.m. Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward

2 pm Shaler at Hempfield

10 am Slippery Rock at Knoch

2 pm Trinity at McGuffey

10 am Uniontown at Bentworth









