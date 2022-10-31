WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs: sites and times set for semifinal round
The WPIAL Boys soccer Playoffs have reached the ‘Final Four’ in each classification. On Friday and over the weekend, the sites and times have been set for the Semifinal Round matches to be played on Monday and Tuesday.
The winners of the semifinals will advance to the WPIAL Championship matches to be played at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 3-5.
WPIAL BOYS SOCCER – SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE
Monday, October 31, 2022
WPIAL Class 3A
6:15 pm Ambridge vs. Plum at West Allegheny
8 pm Montour vs. Moon at West Allegheny
8 pm Deer Lakes vs. South Park at Peters Township
8 pm Beaver Area vs. Quaker Valley at North Allegheny High School
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
6 pm #6 Pine-Richland vs #7 Butler at North Allegheny
8 pm #1 Seneca Valley vs #4 Fox Chapel at North Allegheny
WPIAL Class 1A
6 pm #2 Winchester Thurston vs #3 Sewickley Academy at Montour HS
8 pm #4 Eden Christian vs # Charleroi at Peters Twp