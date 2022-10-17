WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 16, 2022
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 9:24 PM
Section play in the regular season is all but in the books in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season, and the playoff field is set.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer Playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer Playoffs through Sunday:
Class 4A
Set with 8 playoff teams (no first round, straight into quarterfinals):
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Pine-Richland Rams
Butler Golden Tornado
Peters Township Indians
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Norwin Knights
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 3A
Set with 17 playoff teams (One preliminary-round match):
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
North Catholic Trojans
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Ambridge Bridgers
Montour Spartans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Trinity Hillers
Connellsville Falcons
Ringgold Rams
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Gateway Gators
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 2A
Set with 16 playoff teams (No first-round byes, no preliminary-round matches):
South Park Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
West Mifflin Titans
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Belle Vernon Leopards
McGuffey Highlanders
Brownsville Falcons
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Avonworth Antelopes
Hopewell Vikings
Class A
Set with 16 playoff teams (No first-round byes, no preliminary-round matches):
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
California Trojans
Winchester Thurston Bears
Burrell Buccaneers
Springdale Dynamos
Trinity Christian Academy Falcons
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Serra Catholic Eagles
Carlynton Cougars
Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders
