WPIAL boys soccer clinches through Oct. 4, 2022
By:
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:42 PM
Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season has just over one week remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer Playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 19.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer Playoffs through Oct. 4.
Class 4A – 1 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth:
Seneca Valley Raiders
Class 3A – 8 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth:
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Moon Tigers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Class 2A – 11 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth:
South Park Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Knoch Knights
Belle Vernon Leopards
McGuffey Highlanders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Avonworth Antelopes
Class A – 13 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth:
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
Winchester Thurston Bears
Burrell Buccaneers
Springdale Dynamos
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Carlynton Cougars
Serra Catholic Eagles
