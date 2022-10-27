WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Quarterfinal Round (10/26/2022)







It’s a wet Wednesday, but the rain should start to taper off as the WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Playoffs resume in the evening when the final eight teams in this classification look to take another step toward reaching the WPIAL Finals at Highmark Stadium.

On Saturday, the big story was all four teams from Section 2 advanced, including the number one seed Moon, along with South Fayette, Montour and Ambridge.

Feel free to share in-game updates, lineups, highlights, pictures on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or include @pghsoccernow.

SF boys soccer heading to OT vs Plum tied 1-1. #sflionpride — South Fayette Sports (@sflionssports) October 27, 2022

🚨ONTO THE SEMIS🚨 The Bridgers took down #3 TJ by a score of 7-1. Goals scored by: Will Gruca⚽️⚽️(24)

Anthony Powell⚽️⚽️(14)

JJ Simms⚽️⚽️(14)

Preston Korol⚽️(10)

Caison Holland⚽️(2) 9 saves by Evan Scheib We’ll play in the semifinals Monday!#BuildingTheBridge ⚒🌉⚽️ — Ambridge HS Boys Soccer (@BridgersBsoccer) October 27, 2022

Remaining Boys 3A WPIAL Playoff Schedule

Boys Class 3A First Round Results (Pittsburgh Soccer Now – October 23, 2022)

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

6:30 pm — #2 Plum (17-1-1) vs #7 South Fayette (10-4-3) — at Plum HS

FINAL: Ambridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 1

FINAL: Moon 6, Bethel Park 0

8 pm — #13 Montour (10-4-4) vs #4 Kiski Area (14-3-0) — at Kiski Area HS

Monday, October 31, 2022 – Semifinal Round (6:30 pm – Sites TBA)

Plum / South Fayette Winner vs #11 Ambridge (13-6-1)

#1 Moon (18-0-1) vs Montour / Kiski Winner

Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Championship (Time TBA – Highmark Stadium)

Original Bracket

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).