WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Quarterfinal Round (10/26/2022)
It’s a wet Wednesday, but the rain should start to taper off as the WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Playoffs resume in the evening when the final eight teams in this classification look to take another step toward reaching the WPIAL Finals at Highmark Stadium.
On Saturday, the big story was all four teams from Section 2 advanced, including the number one seed Moon, along with South Fayette, Montour and Ambridge.
Remaining Boys 3A WPIAL Playoff Schedule
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round
6:30 pm — #2 Plum (17-1-1) vs #7 South Fayette (10-4-3) — at Plum HS
FINAL: Ambridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 1
FINAL: Moon 6, Bethel Park 0
8 pm — #13 Montour (10-4-4) vs #4 Kiski Area (14-3-0) — at Kiski Area HS
Monday, October 31, 2022 – Semifinal Round (6:30 pm – Sites TBA)
Plum / South Fayette Winner vs #11 Ambridge (13-6-1)
#1 Moon (18-0-1) vs Montour / Kiski Winner
Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Championship (Time TBA – Highmark Stadium)
WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A First Round Scoreboard (2022)