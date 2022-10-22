WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A First Round (2022)
The WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Playoffs get underway on Saturday, as this very competitive classification will see the top eight seeds hosting the first round matches.
The top two seeds in this classification are Moon and Plum. The Class 3A tournament began on Thursday, when Riggold defeated Connellsville, 3-0, in the preliminary match between the 16 and 17 seeds.
Defending WPIAL Champions: Hampton
Look for updates and scores to be posted here.
Boys Class 3A
Saturday, October 22, 2022 – First Round Playoff Schedule
12:30 pm Penn-Trafford (14) vs. Thomas Jefferson (5) at Thomas Jefferson
2 pm Ambridge (11) vs. Hampton (6) at Hampton
2 pm Gateway (140 vs. Kiski Area (3) at Kiski Area
2 pm Ringgold (17) vs. Moon (1) at Moon
2 pm Trinity (20) vs. South Fayette (7) at South Fayette
2 pm Mars (9) vs. Bethel Park (8) at Bethel Park
2 pm Montour (13) vs. Franklin Regional (4) at Franklin Regional
2 pm North Catholic (15) vs. Plum (2) at Plum
Remaining Boys 3A WPIAL Playoff Schedule
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round (6 or 8 pm – Sites TBA)
Monday, October 31, 2022 – Semifinal Round (6:30 pm – Sites TBA)
Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Championship (Time TBA – Highmark Stadium)
