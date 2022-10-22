WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A First Round (2022)









Moon Tigers huddle up prior to match vs Franklin Regional (Photo courtesy John Krysinsky)

The WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Playoffs get underway on Saturday, as this very competitive classification will see the top eight seeds hosting the first round matches.

The top two seeds in this classification are Moon and Plum. The Class 3A tournament began on Thursday, when Riggold defeated Connellsville, 3-0, in the preliminary match between the 16 and 17 seeds.

Defending WPIAL Champions: Hampton

Look for updates and scores to be posted here.

Boys Class 3A

Saturday, October 22, 2022 – First Round Playoff Schedule

12:30 pm Penn-Trafford (14) vs. Thomas Jefferson (5) at Thomas Jefferson

2 pm Ambridge (11) vs. Hampton (6) at Hampton

2 pm Gateway (140 vs. Kiski Area (3) at Kiski Area

2 pm Ringgold (17) vs. Moon (1) at Moon

2 pm Trinity (20) vs. South Fayette (7) at South Fayette

2 pm Mars (9) vs. Bethel Park (8) at Bethel Park

2 pm Montour (13) vs. Franklin Regional (4) at Franklin Regional

2 pm North Catholic (15) vs. Plum (2) at Plum

Remaining Boys 3A WPIAL Playoff Schedule

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round (6 or 8 pm – Sites TBA)

Monday, October 31, 2022 – Semifinal Round (6:30 pm – Sites TBA)

Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Championship (Time TBA – Highmark Stadium)

WPIAL Boys Class 3A Soccer playoff bracket (2022): Moon, Plum take the top spots









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).