WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 2A Quarterfinal Round (10/26/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Class 2A Playoffs will continue on Thursday night, as it’s now an eight team Sprint with four matches making up the quarterfinal round.
WPIAL Boys Class 2A playoff schedule
Thursday, October 26, 2022
Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, October 27 (all games scheduled for 6:30 pm at highest seed)
McGuffey (8) vs South Park (1)
West Mifflin (12) vs Deer Lakes (4)
Beaver (6) vs Shady Side Academy (3)
Quaker Valley (2) vs Avonworth (10)
Semifinal Round – Monday, October 31 (games schedule for either 6 or 8 pm starts at sites TBD)
South Park / McGuffey Winner vs Deer Lakes / West Mifflin Winner
Shady Side / Beaver Winner vs Quaker Valley / Avonworth Winner
Championship Game – Thursday, November 3 (6 pm – Highmark Stadium)
ORIGINAL BRACKET