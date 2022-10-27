WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 2A Quarterfinal Round (10/26/2022)









File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

The WPIAL Boys Class 2A Playoffs will continue on Thursday night, as it’s now an eight team Sprint with four matches making up the quarterfinal round.

WPIAL Boys Class 2A playoff schedule

Thursday, October 26, 2022

Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, October 27 (all games scheduled for 6:30 pm at highest seed)

McGuffey (8) vs South Park (1)

West Mifflin (12) vs Deer Lakes (4)

Beaver (6) vs Shady Side Academy (3)

Quaker Valley (2) vs Avonworth (10)

Semifinal Round – Monday, October 31 (games schedule for either 6 or 8 pm starts at sites TBD)

South Park / McGuffey Winner vs Deer Lakes / West Mifflin Winner

Shady Side / Beaver Winner vs Quaker Valley / Avonworth Winner

Championship Game – Thursday, November 3 (6 pm – Highmark Stadium)

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).